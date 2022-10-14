Read full article on original website
Great Bend council to vote on prohibiting RVs used as residence
Existing Great Bend ordinances and regulations could be interpreted to prohibit the use of an RV parked on a lot as a residence. However, they do not clearly do so. A complaint was made to code enforcement about a trailer in the side yard of a property being used as a residence for a family member. When the city code enforcement officer contacted the owner, he came before the Great Bend City Council a few weeks ago and argued that the existing ordinances and regulation do no prohibit the use of an RV as a residence.
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Salina City Commission to consider naming proposal for downtown stage
A bullying prevention proclamation, naming the downtown stage, synthetic turf, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Hutchinson Public Works Annual Waterline Flushing and Fire Hydrant Maintenance Program Underway
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Beginning October 10th and lasting through November, the City of Hutchinson Public Works Department will be working to complete the annual waterline flushing and fire hydrant maintenance program. Some areas may experience discolored or cloudy water during this time, but this will only be temporary, and the water is safe to use. Allow the water to run from a faucet without a strainer such as a bathtub faucet or outdoor spigot for several minutes and it will eventually return to a clear color.
City of Hutchinson to Implement New Parks and Facilities Management Software
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson has partnered with CivicPlus to implement its parks and recreation management software solution for facilities rentals and event registrations. The CivicRec cloud-based recreation management solution already used by Hutchinson Recreation Commission, will simplify registration for classes and events offered by city organizations and will allow residents to reserve community facilities, such as the Homebuilder’s Shelter, Rice Park Community Building, and open-air shelters and gazeboes at various parks throughout the city, all conveniently online.
Street Eats and Beats Returns Saturday
What is becoming one of the favorite festivals in Salina is quickly approaching. Salina Area Young Professions annual Street Eats and Beats event will be this Saturday, October 22nd, from 1:00 – 5:00 PM at the 67401 Plaza in Downtown Salina. Street Eats and Beats is a free public...
Cooler weather on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chilly start to the morning across northern and western KS with lows in the 30s and low 40s; however 40s to near 50 in southern Kansas. A weak front moved through the area last night and temperatures will be cooler today- but still mild, with highs in the 70s to near 80. Even cooler for Sunday-Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Isolated storms tonight, cooler Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of...
7 injured in central Kansas crash
This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound on […]
$178M investment comes to new Kansas tractor factory
SALINA (KSNT) – The grand opening ceremony for a new construction equipment manufacturing facility was held in Salina on Friday. The Oct. 14 ceremony marked the opening of a new facility which will produce compact track loaders in the heart of Kansas. The new facility represents a $178 million investment by Great Plains Manufacturing and […]
KWU Plans New Student Housing
Kansas Wesleyan University is planning to break ground on a new student housing project. According to the school, this next significant project will change the landscape of KWU. The university will hold a special ceremony as part of Homecoming and Family Weekend which will recognize the plan for its first new student housing in more than 50 years.
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection
Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Salina student wins KDOT traffic safety poster contest
A Salina student is among the winners of a statewide poster contest as a part of the national Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day campaign. Magdalena Marsh of Salina won the 5-7 age group. Other age group winners were Reaghan Breshears of Eudora (8-10 age group) and Scarlett Do of Wichita (11-13 age group). Each student had been selected as a regional winner and will receive a bicycle donated by the Kansas Turnpike Authority and a helmet donated by Safe Kids Kansas. Nearly 500 Kansas kids participated in the poster contest, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 16
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No image available. NAME: Came, Kyle Allen; 23; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under...
One of Wichita’s first trend stores is closing after more than four decades
A popular Wichita store that has been at six sites over its 41 years in business is closing and having a retirement sale.
Robin Ellen (Litchfield) Kocher
STAFFORD – Robin Ellen (Litchfield) Kocher, 71, a Stafford resident, died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita. Born December 26, 1951 in Stafford, Kansas she was the daughter of Floyd James and Maxine Hill Litchfield. She was a 1969 graduate of Stafford High School. Graduated Pratt Community College and received her Registered Nurse license. She had worked at Handi-Serv before working 24 years at Stafford Hospital as a CNA, LPN and retired as a RN.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
