PRAIRIEVILLE - Louisiana-based rapper Mystikal is asking a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his Ascension Parish home. Attorney's representing the musician, whose real name is Michael Tyler, presented several motions Monday, including a request to reinstate bond. Tyler, who has a previous conviction for sexual assault, has been jailed without bond since July, when he was first accused of the attack.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO