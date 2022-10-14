ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Mayor admits there's no NDA with feds tied to stormwater proposal

BATON ROUGE - More than a week after city officials claimed federal regulators asked East Baton Rouge leaders to sign a non-disclosure agreement related to the parish's new stormwater proposal, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome admits no such agreement ever existed. The admission came Tuesday after Congressman Garret Graves said members...
Dutchtown Primary and Middle schools experiencing water problems Tuesday

DUTCHTOWN - Two schools in Ascension Parish experienced a disruption in water services Tuesday. Dutchtown Primary and Middle Schools had a "disruption" in their water service, according to school officials. The schools plan to make adjustments to meal preparation and will have bottled water available for staff and students to...
Woman arrested after waving gun around at Plaquemine bar

PLAQUEMINE - A woman was arrested Wednesday for waving a gun in a bar and shouting at patrons before leaving. A video shared by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows 51-year-old Sherri White standing in the doorway of a Plaquemine bar, yelling and repeatedly pointing a gun inside before leaving and swinging the gun over her head.
Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.
Massive fight at New Roads festival involved almost 20 people; several facing criminal charges

NEW ROADS - Almost 20 people were involved in a brawl as a festival was closing down for Saturday night, sources told WBRZ. The New Roads Police Department said the fight happened Saturday night and one person was arrested on the spot, while six others were issued summonses. Video from the scene showed police response, and sources said almost 20 people were involved.
Rapper Mystikal asking judge to reconsider bond in Ascension rape case

PRAIRIEVILLE - Louisiana-based rapper Mystikal is asking a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his Ascension Parish home. Attorney's representing the musician, whose real name is Michael Tyler, presented several motions Monday, including a request to reinstate bond. Tyler, who has a previous conviction for sexual assault, has been jailed without bond since July, when he was first accused of the attack.
Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
Person struck and killed by car on Airline Highway Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Airline Highway and St. Gerard Avenue, between Hollywood Street and Evangeline Street. Officials identified the victim as Darryl White, 63. Police said the 19-year-old...
