Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
wbrz.com
Mayor wants to shelve stormwater fee proposal as metro council support evaporates
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome wants to withdraw her office's proposal for a new stormwater utility fee amid confusion over an NDA and dwindling support from East Baton Rouge councilmembers. The mayor released a statement Tuesday night admitting she was "misinformed" about the details surrounding the non-disclosure agreement,...
wbrz.com
Metro Council member says he plans to vote no on Stormwater Utility Fee proposed by Mayor Broome
BATON ROUGE- Metro Council member Dwight Hudson told WBRZ Monday that he plans to vote against the Stormwater Utility Fee proposed by the mayor's office. "I have a philosophical issue that we would put something on somebody's property tax bill without having a vote on it," Hudson said. The proposed...
wbrz.com
Stormwater fee-estimating map incomplete days before vote, parish reveals as government sells property charge
BATON ROUGE – An estimating tool launched by the East Baton Rouge Parish government showing what property owners could pay if an upcoming fee is approved to fund flood control is incomplete less than two weeks before Metro Council is set to vote on the measure, WBRZ has learned.
wbrz.com
Mayor admits there's no NDA with feds tied to stormwater proposal
BATON ROUGE - More than a week after city officials claimed federal regulators asked East Baton Rouge leaders to sign a non-disclosure agreement related to the parish's new stormwater proposal, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome admits no such agreement ever existed. The admission came Tuesday after Congressman Garret Graves said members...
wbrz.com
Drainage drama: Iberville Parish president welcomes upset EBR residents to move south
BATON ROUGE- In a years-long saga involving drainage drama, Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso welcomed residents of East Baton Rouge to move to Iberville if they don't want a new fee without a vote involving drainage. "If any of those people are not happy in East Baton Rouge, come on...
wbrz.com
Dutchtown Primary and Middle schools experiencing water problems Tuesday
DUTCHTOWN - Two schools in Ascension Parish experienced a disruption in water services Tuesday. Dutchtown Primary and Middle Schools had a "disruption" in their water service, according to school officials. The schools plan to make adjustments to meal preparation and will have bottled water available for staff and students to...
wbrz.com
State begins relocating juveniles to Angola; inmates escorted through Baton Rouge area Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being moved to Angola, a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at a New Orleans-area jail, were escorted through the capital area by a convoy of law enforcement early Tuesday morning. About 10 of the offenders were moved...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested after waving gun around at Plaquemine bar
PLAQUEMINE - A woman was arrested Wednesday for waving a gun in a bar and shouting at patrons before leaving. A video shared by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows 51-year-old Sherri White standing in the doorway of a Plaquemine bar, yelling and repeatedly pointing a gun inside before leaving and swinging the gun over her head.
wbrz.com
Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.
wbrz.com
Massive fight at New Roads festival involved almost 20 people; several facing criminal charges
NEW ROADS - Almost 20 people were involved in a brawl as a festival was closing down for Saturday night, sources told WBRZ. The New Roads Police Department said the fight happened Saturday night and one person was arrested on the spot, while six others were issued summonses. Video from the scene showed police response, and sources said almost 20 people were involved.
wbrz.com
Crash at Scenic Highway exit along US 190 backs up traffic, expect major delays
BATON ROUGE - A crash at the Scenic Highway exit along US 190 had traffic backed up all the way across the Earl K Long bridge Tuesday. As of 5:30 p.m., traffic was moving slowly, but drivers should expect heavy delays. No information about the crash is immediately available.
wbrz.com
Rapper Mystikal asking judge to reconsider bond in Ascension rape case
PRAIRIEVILLE - Louisiana-based rapper Mystikal is asking a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his Ascension Parish home. Attorney's representing the musician, whose real name is Michael Tyler, presented several motions Monday, including a request to reinstate bond. Tyler, who has a previous conviction for sexual assault, has been jailed without bond since July, when he was first accused of the attack.
wbrz.com
One person 'seriously' injured in crash with BRPD unit
BATON ROUGE -- A person was "seriously" injured after a wreck with a BRPD unit. The crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive. The officer was not injured, police said. No other details were immediately available.
wbrz.com
Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
wbrz.com
Mississippi River levels at 10-year low in Baton Rouge, bringing problems and opportunities
BATON ROUGE - The historically low Mississippi River levels in Baton Rouge have brought residents some entertainment. The receding water uncovering a 19th century shipwreck, that has people flocking to the levee downtown for a glimpse of history and allowing for some much needed inspections to be done on the USS Kidd.
wbrz.com
Police still investigating Allie Rice's killing; loved ones hoping for answers
BATON ROUGE - Weeks after LSU Student Allie Rice was shot and killed on Government Street, very little information on a suspect has been revealed. Many who know her, from friends and family to coworkers at The Shed, are still grieving her loss. "It's been an emotional month. We're keeping...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for stalking, violating protective order; flying drone over victim's home
MORGAN CITY - A man who has been previously arrested for violating a protective order was arrested again Saturday for flying a drone over the victim's home and recording video. According to the Morgan City Police Department, the victim noticed a drone flying over their home and called the police....
wbrz.com
Abusive mom fled with kids to Louisiana after handcuffed teens escaped Texas home, report says
BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of abuse reportedly crammed her family into a car along with her boyfriend and drove to Baton Rouge after two malnourished, handcuffed teens escaped their home in Texas. KTRK obtained surveillance video showing the two 16-year-olds going door-to-door in their Cypress, Texas neighborhood looking...
wbrz.com
More teens arrested for homicide in East Baton Rouge in 2022 than all of 2021
BATON ROUGE - Ebony Hulbert helps run A&G Grocery on Terrace Avenue. The Scotlandville native says in the last four years she's been here, crime has exploded. "When it came close to home in front of my building, it really kind of shook me and got me more into knowing what needs to be done in the community," Hulbert said.
wbrz.com
Person struck and killed by car on Airline Highway Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Airline Highway and St. Gerard Avenue, between Hollywood Street and Evangeline Street. Officials identified the victim as Darryl White, 63. Police said the 19-year-old...
Comments / 1