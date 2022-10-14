Read full article on original website
Two teens arrested following multiple burglaries in Salina
SALINA (KSNT) – After a string of vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts, the Salina Police Department has arrested two people on suspicion of the crimes. SPD responded to a suspicious activity call in the 2200 block of Roach Street after reports of a dome light on inside of a vehicle at 10 p.m. Wednesday, […]
3 teens arrested after gun fired toward Salina high school
Salina police have taken three teenagers into custody after an investigation into a gun that was discharged at Salina South High School.
Hard 40 sentence upheld in Kingman County murder
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
Two arrested in connection to vehicle burglary spree in Salina
The Salina Police Department (SPD) has made two arrests in connection to a string of vehicle burglary and thefts in Salina over the course of ten days.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carr, Terrence Quincy; 33; Tulsa, Okla. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
Man with active warrants flees traffic stop, later ends up in jail
A man who fled from a north Salina traffic stop was later found himself in the Saline County Jail. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a deputy stopped a car in the 400 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 10:08 p.m Wednesday after it made a wide turn. When the vehicle came to a stop, the passenger, identified as Brian Cleveland, 20, jumped out and fled on foot.
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
7 injured in central Kansas crash
This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound on […]
Kansas man performs lifesaving CPR on stranger's toddler at Walmart
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man from Great Bend is credited with helping save a toddler's life at a local Walmart on Sunday. Eric Keller was in the store on a routine shopping trip that evening when he heard someone toward the back of the Walmart yell, "Does anyone know CPR?"
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/13)
BOOKED: Jerald Postier on Barton County District Court case for Driving Under the Influence, bond set at $2,500 C/S. RELEASED: Tara Bailey on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, after serving sentence. RELEASED: Daniel Bartonek on Barton County District Court warrant, after time served. RELEASED: Shawna Contrerez...
Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited
A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Similar burglaries in 2 counties lead to arrest of Salina man
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to burglary cases in both Saline County and Dickinson County. In mid-September, a number of items were reported missing from a property in the 4100 block of E. North Street. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said items missing included the following. Glass...
Where's Shane? Back at Boom! Salina
Harvey County Commission moves forward with plans for wind farm project. Next Era Energy wants to build wind turbines in western Harvey County. Wichita mayor responds to bodycam video of confrontation with officer. Updated: 17 hours ago. In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
KHP warns against illegal U-turns after driver gets stuck, avoids collision
SALINE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has warned against illegal U-turns on the interstate after a driver got stuck in the median, avoiding a possible collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol took to Facebook on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, to remind Kansans that any U-turn on the interstate is illegal and just a bad idea in general.
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
Top teachers recognized in Great Bend school district
Two well-deserving educators from Great Bend USD 428 have been named the 2023 USD 428 Teachers of the Year. Honorees, Dawn Szot, special education teacher at Great Bend High School, and Molly Brown, 3rd-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School will now advance to the Kansas Teacher of the Year competition.
Sheriff’s office releases name of deputy who died in crash
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has released the name of the deputy who was killed in a crash near Maize on Friday night.
Pedestrian Struck At Iron And Ohio
A Salina boy suffers only minor injuries after being hit by a car Monday morning. The Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news that the accident happened at 7:15 a.m. at the corner of Iron and Ohio. A vehicle was going west on Iron and turned south onto Ohio into a bicyclist traveling east. The 11-year-old Salina resident only suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center.
