The Rock on What It Would Take to Acquire WWE, Possibly Taking an Executive or Board Seat
– Ahead of the release of his new movie, Black Adam, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discussed his various business ventures with BNN Bloomberg, and he was also asked about WWE potentially go up for sale, along with him potentially taking an executive role or a board seat with WWE in the near future. Below are some highlights:
Harrison Ford Reportedly Joining The MCU For Thunderbolts
Harrison Ford is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thunderbolts, according to a new report. The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider reports that Ford is set to replace the late William Hurt as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the upcoming MCU film, with the usually-reliable /Film independently confirming the report.
First Creed III Trailer Sees Adonis Dealing With A Rival From His Past
The first trailer for Creed III has arrived, showing off the story for the next entry in the boxing franchise. MGM released the first official trailer for the film on Tuesday, and you can check it out below. The trailer reveals that Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been doing...
SPEEDVISION Announces Relaunch, Goldberg Set To Be Part Of Lineup
SPEEDVISION RIDES AGAIN – THE DEFINITIVE AUTO ENTERTAINMENT BRAND RETURNS AS A FREE AD-SUPPORTED TELEVISION NETWORK. SPEEDVISION to Launch on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) Platforms Worldwide in Fall 2022 with More Than 500 Hours of Exclusive, Audience-Favorite Vehicle Programming. SPEEDVISION, the network brand that started the auto entertainment revolution,...
Halloween Ends Review
[Ed. Note: This review contains SPOILERS for Halloween Ends.]. If I’m not careful, I’m going to trick myself into loving this movie. My inner nihilist kind of looks at what Halloween Ends did (Oh ho ho, I almost said “accomplished”, and that would be a lie), and thinks “Oh my god, this movie just flipped off the whole world, AND I AM HERE FOR IT”.
Solo Sikoa On Sami Zayn Being Part Of The Bloodline, Being Paired With Zayn
Solo SIkoa is working with Sami Zayn as part of the Bloodline, and he recently weighed in on Zayn’s involvement in the group. Zayn was a guest on The Bump and weighed in being paired with Zayn; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):. On Zayn being...
EC3 On Where Control Your Narrative Went Awry, Plans For ‘Great Rebrand’
EC3’s Control Your Narrative plans ended up derailed by a few things, and he recently discussed what went wrong and his plans for “The Great Rebrand.” The CYN founder spoke with WZ’s Bill Pritchard for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
USA Releases Trailer For Nikki Bella-Hosted Barmageddon, Sasha Banks to Appear
Nikki Bella is set to host a new USA Network series called Barmageddon, with Sasha Banks set to appear. You can see the trailer below for the series, which comes from Carson Daly and Blake Shelton. The series premieres on December 5th and takes place in Shelton’s bar, with Bella hosting as celebrities compete against each other in various bar-style games with a twist.
