Haverhill, MA

WHAV

Shain Bradley Joins Plaistow, N.H., Police Department

Plaistow, N.H., recently welcomed Officer Shain Bradley to its police force. Bradley attended Timberlane Regional High School, graduating in 2018. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years where he was stationed on the west coast. He also deployed overseas to different parts of Asia, specializing as a rifleman.
PLAISTOW, NH
mybackyardnews.com

BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”

International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Free Press

Several construction projects completed, underway after pandemic disruptions

Boston University spent an estimated $71.1 million on construction projects this summer and school year with $62.2 million coming from the undesignated reserves for capital project funding, which is being used for the first time since the fiscal year 2019, according to a faculty letter from President Robert Brown. There...
racedayct.com

New England Racing Hall Of Famer Pete Fiandaca Passes

Pete Fiandaca, a New England Racing Hall of Famer known as the Travelin’ Man, passed away Sunday. Fiandaca was 73 years old. Fiandaca, a native of Fitchburg, Mass., amassed a massive list of victories and track championships over a 40 year career. He was inducted into the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 2010.
FITCHBURG, MA
WHAV

WHAV

