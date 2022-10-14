Read full article on original website
Annual Chili Cook-Off Returns This Saturday Hosted by Haverhill Firefighting Museum
The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is once again hosting its annual chili cook-off on Saturday. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-9 p.m., at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. The cook-off has three categories to win including Best Individual or Business, Best Firehouse/Police/EMS and Best Restaurant.
Essex County Ghost Project Hosts Bag Lunch with Paranormal Investigator at Noon in Lawrence
The Essex County Ghost Project is offering the chance to meet up and chat with a paranormal expert during its “Bag Lunch with a Paranormal Investigator” event. The lunch takes place today, Oct. 19, at noon, at the Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St, Lawrence. Attendees can...
YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Holds 5th Annual Fall Fest with a Twist Wine Tasting Event in Methuen
The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is hosting its fifth annual Fall Fest with a Twist this week in Methuen. The event is happening on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St., Methuen. Tickets cost $100 per person and include wine tasting, appetizers, music...
Shain Bradley Joins Plaistow, N.H., Police Department
Plaistow, N.H., recently welcomed Officer Shain Bradley to its police force. Bradley attended Timberlane Regional High School, graduating in 2018. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years where he was stationed on the west coast. He also deployed overseas to different parts of Asia, specializing as a rifleman.
Haverhill Public Library’s $10 Million Renovation Plan Moves Forward with Second Public Meeting
Haverhill Public Library trustees and staff are inviting the community to attend a second public meeting to gather feedback for the building’s upcoming $10 million renovation. The meeting takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Pizza will be served...
Haverhill High Junior ROTC Wins High Praise; Selected as Naval Honor School Third Year in a Row
The Haverhill School Committee and local teachers haven’t found much in common during contract negotiations, but appear to agree on the good examples being set by junior members of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. The Haverhill School Committee gave high praise and thanks to leaders and members of...
Annual Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival Returns This Weekend Hosted by Haverhill Public Library
The Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival returns this weekend to the Haverhill Public Library with local authors, panel discussions and more. The festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. More than 70 authors are hosting tables to market...
Haverhill Schools to Close to Students Monday as Teachers’ Strike Expected to Begin
(Additional photographs below.) Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday, but the administration said staff are still required to report as teachers fulfill their promises to go on strike. Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta said negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association concluded Sunday afternoon with some progress, but no tentative...
Meet Sparky the Fire Dog Tonight at Haverhill Fire Department’s First Fire Prevention Open House in 3 Years
The Haverhill Fire Department is bringing back its annual fire prevention open house this week after three years. The open house is taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m., at the Water Street Station, 131 Water St., Haverhill. The free event includes activities about fire prevention and emergencies...
Chick-fil-A Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Next Monday
Chick-fil-A is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce next Monday for a networking breakfast. Besides making connections with others, the event features a continental breakfast and business card drawings for a door prizes. Networking takes place Monday, Oct. 17, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Chick-fil-A, 73 Pleasant Valley...
Haverhill High Grad and 2nd Lt. Cokely Begins Monday at The Basic School; Plans Career as Pilot
Sean P. Cokely, a 2018 Haverhill High School graduate, Monday begins attending The Basic School in Quantico, Va. U.S. Marine Corps Second Lt. Cokely simultaneously graduated from Vermont’s Norwich University and received his commission this past spring. He majored in political science and minored in finance. Following graduation from The Basic School next March, Cokely plans to begin flight training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla.
Haverhill Veterans Services Celebrates U.S. Navy 247th Birthday with Party and Trivia
Haverhill’s Veteran Services Department is throwing a celebration with a trivia challenge and cake in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 247th birthday. The party takes place Friday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m., at Haverhill Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. All are welcome to attend and participate...
Rotary Club of Haverhill’s ‘Roast and Toast Event’ Thursday Honors Korslund and Jordan
The Rotary Club of Haverhill is hosting a “Roast and Toast” this Thursday, honoring Harry J. Korslund III, who served two terms as president and shepherded the club through the pandemic, and formally welcomes Timothy J. Jordan as president. Serving as a fundraiser for Rotary charities, the event...
Community Celebrates Ted and Mary Murphy and Dedication of the Bridge Named in Their Honor
(Additional photographs below) Haverhill’s “Ted and Mary Murphy Bridge” was formally dedicated Wednesday morning with cheers and maybe even a few tears of joyful thanks. As WHAV reported first early last month, legislation to name the 1961-era bridge over Interstate 495, not far from the Murphy’s Garrison’s Golf Center on Hilldale Avenue, was conceived by Haverhill attorney Sean P. Gleason and other members of the Penta Par 3 Golf Tournament Committee. At an outdoor ceremony at the golf course, Rep. Andy X. Vargas said the Murphy’s actually inspired the kind of cooperation it took to have the bridge named in their honor.
Haverhill Garden Club and Haverhill Public Library Partner Up to Present ‘Infusing Your Life with Herbs’
In a collaborative effort, the Haverhill Garden Club and Haverhill Public Library are hosting a discussion on the many uses of herbs. Karen O’Brien of the Green Woman’s Garden leads the lecture. She is a master gardener and chair of the Agriculture Commission for Richmond, N.H. In the past, she acted as northeast district member delegate, botany and horticulture chair and chair of the New England Unit of the Herb Society of America; Secretary of the International Herb Association and Past President of the Greenleaf Garden Club of Milford. She has also edited and contributed to several Herb of the Year books and writes a gardening column for the Richmond Rooster.
Haverhill Freemasons Host Diaper Drive at Open House Saturday
Haverhill Freemasons are partnering with Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank to hold a diaper drive during the lodge’s open house Saturday. The drive takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Merrimack and Saggahew Masonic Lodges, 111 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Residents are asked to bring unopened...
Stevens Memorial Library Presents ‘Forgotten Nations—Native Tribes of New England’ Virtual Lecture
North Andover’s Stevens Memorial Library is presenting a lecture, “Forgotten Nations—Native Tribes of New England,” online tonight. The free lecture by Heather Bruegl takes place Thursday, Oct. 13, from 7-8 p.m. It discusses those native nations existing in New England in the 1600s and where they are now.
City of Haverhill Health Department Offers Free Flu Clinic Today for Kids
The City of Haverhill’s Health Department is holding a free flu clinic for school-aged children. Flu shots are available Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 2-6 p.m., at Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. A limited supply is available and appointment is needed to receive a shot. To register your...
Schools to Remain Closed to Students Tuesday; Judge Rules Against Teachers in First Volley
This continues to be a developing story. More to follow. Haverhill schools remain closed to students Tuesday as a teachers’ strike continues in defiance of a cease-and-desist order issued Monday by an Essex County Superior Court judge. Judge James F. Lang allowed a temporary restraining order as requested by...
North Andover Fire Department Hosts Annual, Family-Friendly Open House Saturday
In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the North Andover Fire Department is hosting its annual open house. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the North Andover Fire Department, 795 Chickering Road, North Andover. Firefighters are offering firehouse tours, fire prevention information, a jaws of...
