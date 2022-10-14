Read full article on original website
Reliving the Cuban missile crisis: 'We were going to be incinerated'
Oscar Larralde vividly remembers hearing the explosions that downed an American spy plane over Cuba in 1962; his island nation was in the eye of a nuclear standoff between the United States and Soviet Union. He later learned it was two Soviet surface-to-air missiles, one of which downed a US U-2 spy plane, killing pilot Major Rudolf Anderson -- at age 35, the only casualty of the so-called Cuban missile crisis.
Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws...
Officials: 4 foreign nationalists indicted for attempting to smuggle equipment from CT to Russia
Four foreign nationals were indicted Wednesday for trying to smuggle equipment from Connecticut to Russia.
Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
Every four years, there is an explosion of green and yellow in Julio Cesar Freitas's neighborhood as locals cover the streets in the colors of the Brazilian flag. The unease is visible in Freitas's neighborhood, Caicara, in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.
EU leaders struggle for common ground on energy prices
EU leaders will debate how to handle Europe's energy shock Thursday, with capitals at loggerheads over imposing a cap on gas prices pushed skywards by the war in Ukraine. But the index has skyrocketed since Ukraine was invaded by Russia, the country that supplied 40 percent of the EU's gas imports before the war.
The DOJ is suing a South Dakota hotel accused of banning Native people: 'The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives'
When a South Dakota hotel was accused of refusing to rent rooms to Native people, local tribes issued an eviction notice, citing an 1868 treaty.
U.S. consumer protection watchdog's funding unconstitutional, court rules
Oct 19 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding apparatus is unconstitutional, faulting a system Democrats designed to insulate the agency from requiring congressional appropriations.
