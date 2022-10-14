HAVERHILL -- There will be no school for the third day in a row in Haverhill on Wednesday, after negotiations between the teachers union and the school committee stalled Tuesday evening. An Essex Court judge issued a preliminary injunction ordering striking teachers to cease and desist. The judge said if they continue, they will have to be held in contempt of court. "There's no place that any of us would rather be than in that building, working with our students," said Sarah Gaubin, a teacher on the bargaining team. "I don't feel good about not being at work today," said...

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO