Haverhill, MA

CBS Boston

Haverhill Public Schools to stay closed on Wednesday as teacher strike continues

HAVERHILL -- There will be no school for the third day in a row in Haverhill on Wednesday, after negotiations between the teachers union and the school committee stalled Tuesday evening. An Essex Court judge issued a preliminary injunction ordering striking teachers to cease and desist. The judge said if they continue, they will have to be held in contempt of court.  "There's no place that any of us would rather be than in that building, working with our students," said Sarah Gaubin, a teacher on the bargaining team. "I don't feel good about not being at work today," said...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Schools to Close to Students Monday as Teachers’ Strike Expected to Begin

(Additional photographs below.) Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday, but the administration said staff are still required to report as teachers fulfill their promises to go on strike. Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta said negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association concluded Sunday afternoon with some progress, but no tentative...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Shain Bradley Joins Plaistow, N.H., Police Department

Plaistow, N.H., recently welcomed Officer Shain Bradley to its police force. Bradley attended Timberlane Regional High School, graduating in 2018. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years where he was stationed on the west coast. He also deployed overseas to different parts of Asia, specializing as a rifleman.
PLAISTOW, NH
WMUR.com

School bus driver shortage causes delays in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Bus driver shortages continue to affect school districts across New Hampshire, including in Manchester, where the problem has caused delays and inconveniences for parents. Several schools experienced delays Monday afternoon. According to the Manchester School District, buses from Parkside, Northwest, Highland, Parker Varney and Smyth experienced...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Legacy by Gersh school at Crotched Mountain announces it's closing

GREENFIELD, N.H. — For the second time in two years, a specialized school in Greenfield is announcing that it's closing its doors. Gersh Autism announced Monday that it would be shutting down Legacy by Gersh at Crotched Mountain on Nov. 18. The organization took over and eventually bought the Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in 2020 after the foundation that ran it said it had to close because of COVID-19 staffing issues.
GREENFIELD, NH
mybackyardnews.com

BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”

International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
WMUR.com

Federal student debt relief application officially launches

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The federal application for student loan forgiveness website has officially launched. Borrowers could get $10,000 or up to $20,000 of relief, depending on eligibility. The program includes $10,000 of relief for borrowers who make less than $125,000 dollars a year. “I think it's going to be...
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

WHAV

