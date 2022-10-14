ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

WHAV

Shain Bradley Joins Plaistow, N.H., Police Department

Plaistow, N.H., recently welcomed Officer Shain Bradley to its police force. Bradley attended Timberlane Regional High School, graduating in 2018. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years where he was stationed on the west coast. He also deployed overseas to different parts of Asia, specializing as a rifleman.
PLAISTOW, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Schools to Close to Students Monday as Teachers’ Strike Expected to Begin

(Additional photographs below.) Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday, but the administration said staff are still required to report as teachers fulfill their promises to go on strike. Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta said negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association concluded Sunday afternoon with some progress, but no tentative...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Garden Club and Haverhill Public Library Partner Up to Present ‘Infusing Your Life with Herbs’

In a collaborative effort, the Haverhill Garden Club and Haverhill Public Library are hosting a discussion on the many uses of herbs. Karen O’Brien of the Green Woman’s Garden leads the lecture. She is a master gardener and chair of the Agriculture Commission for Richmond, N.H. In the past, she acted as northeast district member delegate, botany and horticulture chair and chair of the New England Unit of the Herb Society of America; Secretary of the International Herb Association and Past President of the Greenleaf Garden Club of Milford. She has also edited and contributed to several Herb of the Year books and writes a gardening column for the Richmond Rooster.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Chick-fil-A Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Next Monday

Chick-fil-A is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce next Monday for a networking breakfast. Besides making connections with others, the event features a continental breakfast and business card drawings for a door prizes. Networking takes place Monday, Oct. 17, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Chick-fil-A, 73 Pleasant Valley...
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Freemasons Host Diaper Drive at Open House Saturday

Haverhill Freemasons are partnering with Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank to hold a diaper drive during the lodge’s open house Saturday. The drive takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Merrimack and Saggahew Masonic Lodges, 111 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Residents are asked to bring unopened...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Public Schools Host Job Fairs at Bartlett, Greenleaf, Moody and Gateway Academy Schools

Haverhill Public Schools are hosting job fairs at four local schools to fill several teaching and non-teaching positions. Fairs take Thursday, Oct. 13, from 2:30-5 p.m., at Bartlett School and Assessment Center, 551 Washington St., Haverhill; Gateway Academy, 26 Belmont Ave., Haverhill; Greenleaf Academy, 58 Chadwick St., Bradford; and Moody School Early Learning Center, 58 Margin St., Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
