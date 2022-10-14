Read full article on original website
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.The Modern TimesBoston, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Annual Chili Cook-Off Returns This Saturday Hosted by Haverhill Firefighting Museum
The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is once again hosting its annual chili cook-off on Saturday. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-9 p.m., at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. The cook-off has three categories to win including Best Individual or Business, Best Firehouse/Police/EMS and Best Restaurant.
YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Holds 5th Annual Fall Fest with a Twist Wine Tasting Event in Methuen
The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is hosting its fifth annual Fall Fest with a Twist this week in Methuen. The event is happening on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St., Methuen. Tickets cost $100 per person and include wine tasting, appetizers, music...
Essex County Ghost Project Hosts Bag Lunch with Paranormal Investigator at Noon in Lawrence
The Essex County Ghost Project is offering the chance to meet up and chat with a paranormal expert during its “Bag Lunch with a Paranormal Investigator” event. The lunch takes place today, Oct. 19, at noon, at the Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St, Lawrence. Attendees can...
Haverhill Public Library’s $10 Million Renovation Plan Moves Forward with Second Public Meeting
Haverhill Public Library trustees and staff are inviting the community to attend a second public meeting to gather feedback for the building’s upcoming $10 million renovation. The meeting takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Pizza will be served...
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Presents Local Vendors and Food at Artisan Market Saturday
The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club is providing food, shopping and more during its 2022 indoor/outdoor Artisan Market. The market takes place rain or shine Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson. Sixty-seven handmade craft and food vendors are attending, including...
North Andover Fire Dept. Offers Games, Demonstrations and More at ‘Meet Our Heroes Family Fun Day’
The North Andover Fire Department is hosting a day of activities at “Meet Our Heroes Family Fun Day” in Lawrence. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1-5 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 240 Osgood St., Lawrence. Activities include demonstrations, virtual reality parachute jump, physical fitness competition,...
Shain Bradley Joins Plaistow, N.H., Police Department
Plaistow, N.H., recently welcomed Officer Shain Bradley to its police force. Bradley attended Timberlane Regional High School, graduating in 2018. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years where he was stationed on the west coast. He also deployed overseas to different parts of Asia, specializing as a rifleman.
Haverhill Schools to Close to Students Monday as Teachers’ Strike Expected to Begin
(Additional photographs below.) Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday, but the administration said staff are still required to report as teachers fulfill their promises to go on strike. Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta said negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association concluded Sunday afternoon with some progress, but no tentative...
Haverhill Garden Club and Haverhill Public Library Partner Up to Present ‘Infusing Your Life with Herbs’
In a collaborative effort, the Haverhill Garden Club and Haverhill Public Library are hosting a discussion on the many uses of herbs. Karen O’Brien of the Green Woman’s Garden leads the lecture. She is a master gardener and chair of the Agriculture Commission for Richmond, N.H. In the past, she acted as northeast district member delegate, botany and horticulture chair and chair of the New England Unit of the Herb Society of America; Secretary of the International Herb Association and Past President of the Greenleaf Garden Club of Milford. She has also edited and contributed to several Herb of the Year books and writes a gardening column for the Richmond Rooster.
Chick-fil-A Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Next Monday
Chick-fil-A is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce next Monday for a networking breakfast. Besides making connections with others, the event features a continental breakfast and business card drawings for a door prizes. Networking takes place Monday, Oct. 17, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Chick-fil-A, 73 Pleasant Valley...
Rotary Club of Haverhill’s ‘Roast and Toast Event’ Thursday Honors Korslund and Jordan
The Rotary Club of Haverhill is hosting a “Roast and Toast” this Thursday, honoring Harry J. Korslund III, who served two terms as president and shepherded the club through the pandemic, and formally welcomes Timothy J. Jordan as president. Serving as a fundraiser for Rotary charities, the event...
Haverhill High Junior ROTC Wins High Praise; Selected as Naval Honor School Third Year in a Row
The Haverhill School Committee and local teachers haven’t found much in common during contract negotiations, but appear to agree on the good examples being set by junior members of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. The Haverhill School Committee gave high praise and thanks to leaders and members of...
Stevens Memorial Library Presents ‘Forgotten Nations—Native Tribes of New England’ Virtual Lecture
North Andover’s Stevens Memorial Library is presenting a lecture, “Forgotten Nations—Native Tribes of New England,” online tonight. The free lecture by Heather Bruegl takes place Thursday, Oct. 13, from 7-8 p.m. It discusses those native nations existing in New England in the 1600s and where they are now.
Haverhill Freemasons Host Diaper Drive at Open House Saturday
Haverhill Freemasons are partnering with Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank to hold a diaper drive during the lodge’s open house Saturday. The drive takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Merrimack and Saggahew Masonic Lodges, 111 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Residents are asked to bring unopened...
Haverhill Veterans Services Celebrates U.S. Navy 247th Birthday with Party and Trivia
Haverhill’s Veteran Services Department is throwing a celebration with a trivia challenge and cake in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 247th birthday. The party takes place Friday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m., at Haverhill Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. All are welcome to attend and participate...
Schools to Remain Closed to Students Tuesday; Judge Rules Against Teachers in First Volley
This continues to be a developing story. More to follow. Haverhill schools remain closed to students Tuesday as a teachers’ strike continues in defiance of a cease-and-desist order issued Monday by an Essex County Superior Court judge. Judge James F. Lang allowed a temporary restraining order as requested by...
Haverhill Public Schools Host Job Fairs at Bartlett, Greenleaf, Moody and Gateway Academy Schools
Haverhill Public Schools are hosting job fairs at four local schools to fill several teaching and non-teaching positions. Fairs take Thursday, Oct. 13, from 2:30-5 p.m., at Bartlett School and Assessment Center, 551 Washington St., Haverhill; Gateway Academy, 26 Belmont Ave., Haverhill; Greenleaf Academy, 58 Chadwick St., Bradford; and Moody School Early Learning Center, 58 Margin St., Haverhill.
City of Haverhill Health Department Offers Free Flu Clinic Today for Kids
The City of Haverhill’s Health Department is holding a free flu clinic for school-aged children. Flu shots are available Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 2-6 p.m., at Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. A limited supply is available and appointment is needed to receive a shot. To register your...
Updated: As Haverhill Teachers Go on Strike, Union Maintains Mayor Calls All Shots Behind the Scenes
(Additional photograph below.) Editor’s Note: Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday. The Haverhill Education Association isn’t yielding on its contention Haverhill’s mayor is driving the issue over whether the city can afford to pay teachers more and make other educational improvements. During Saturday’s teachers’ rally at...
Haverhill Schools to Remain Closed Even as Both Sides Agree They Came Close to Agreement Tuesday
Haverhill schools remain closed to students a third day even though both the school administration and teachers’ union said they believed an agreement was close at hand Tuesday. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told staff “There were several times today that I truly believed the Haverhill School Committee and HEA...
