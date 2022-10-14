Read full article on original website
Suspect Arrested in Rape at Northern Virginia Hotel
Detectives tracked down the suspect in the armed rape of a woman at a hotel in the Tysons area of Northern Virginia with the help of body camera footage from a separate crime in Montgomery County, Maryland, police say. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Metro...
Baby Found Inside Stolen Car Left Running in Southeast DC
D.C. police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with a baby inside Monday evening. Police say the man took off in a car that was left running at the corner of 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE about 6 p.m. About five minutes down the road, police say the thief crashed the car in the northbound lanes of DC-295, near Benning Road NE.
DC Opens New Police Cadet Facility While Facing Officer Shortages
A new training facility for police cadets opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as the District is trying to recruit and retain officers. The facility is located at 2405 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE and is the first space dedicated solely to the D.C. Corps Program. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee attended the facility's opening.
Driver Who Crashed Into Arlington Pub Had Medical Emergency: Police
The ride-share driver who drove into Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington, Virginia, this summer was having a medical emergency, according to police. A car crashed into the pub located at N. Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard on Aug. 12. The crash injured 15 people, and nine were hospitalized, according to the Arlington County Police Department.
‘Senseless': Virginia Man Charged With Killing 3 Family Members, Tenant in Woodbridge Home
A 24-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder after allegedly opening fire inside a Woodbridge home and killing three members of a family — a recently married couple and the wife's 19-year-old daughter — and their roommate. David Nathaniel Maine, of Woodbridge, also lived with the victims. He...
Pedestrian Killed in Prince George's Co. Hit-and-Run: Police
Prince George’s County police are looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian in the Greenbelt, Maryland, area overnight and drove off. Officers responded to the 6200 block of Greenbelt Road about 2 a.m. Wednesday after reports that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, police said. A man...
Police Respond to Shooting in Woodbridge
Prince William County police are at the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia. It’s unclear what led to the gunfire on Mansfield Court of how many people were injured. People in the area can expect to see a large police presence. Stay with News4 for more on this...
Man Faces 102-Count Indictment After Allegedly Stealing More Than $1M in Cars
A Prince George’s County man pointed to as an example of “revolving door” justice, because he managed to avoid being held in jail despite multiple arrests, has been hit with a 102-count indictment for allegedly stealing more than $1 million worth of cars. Lorenzo Day, 22, and...
‘Why Are We Stealing From Kids?' $20,000 in Batting Equipment Stolen From Small Business Owner in Maryland
Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are looking for a stolen trailer containing $20,000 worth of batting cage and exercise equipment inside. The trailer was stolen from an indoor batting cage facility in Capitol Heights owned by Andre Hockaday. Hockaday opened his business after having to drive his son, who...
8 Hurt After Crash in Montgomery County, Maryland
Eight people were injured after a crash in Damascus, Maryland, Sunday night, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened on Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Some of the victims were trapped in a white car that rolled over. One victim was pinned under a car, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Metro Says Silver Line Extension Ready to Open — But There Aren't Enough Trains
Metro says it is ready to open the next phase of the Silver Line to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, Virginia, in time for the busy Thanksgiving rush, but it doesn’t have enough trains to do so at this point. Because Metro has not been permitted to return...
Ex-Maryland Delegate Convicted of Bribery Wants Felony Removed From Record
A former Maryland delegate who was convicted of federal bribery charges is proclaiming his innocence, and says he is appealing his conviction in hopes of having the felony removed from his record. In 2018, a federal jury convicted Michael Vaughn, who represented Prince George's County, of accepting bribes in exchange...
Montgomery County Looks to Increase Curbside Charging Stations
Montgomery County is trying to make it easier for residents to apply for their own curbside charging station with permits as electric vehicle adoptions are expected to rise in the coming year. Andy Fraser, an electric vehicle owner in the county, was one of the first to apply for a...
Maryland's Sugarloaf Mountain Could Close to Public With Council Vote
The Frederick County council will vote Tuesday on zoning changes to Sugarloaf Mountain in Maryland. The proposal is called the Sugarloaf Plan, and the nonprofit that owns the land says if changes are approved, it will close the mountain to the public. Stronghold Corporation owns the land but allows public...
Bethesda Native Known for ‘Rock Billy Boogie' Dead at 75
Bethesda native Robert Gordon, a famed punk rock and rockabilly musician, has died at 75. Gordon started his career at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School when starring in “West Side Story.”. He toured the world with his big baritone voice and striking stage presence. He recorded with guitar legends Link...
Water Filter Helps Some Hispanic Families Drink Less Soda, Sugary Drinks, Study Finds
Researchers at George Washington University say there could be a simple solution to help low-income Hispanic families drink more water and less soda and other sugary drinks. The study examined how much water 92 families in the D.C. area drank. Participants told researchers they were turned off by the taste of tap water, and they would only drink bottled water, if they could afford it. But many in the study said they opted for cheap, sugary drinks instead of water.
