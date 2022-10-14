Researchers at George Washington University say there could be a simple solution to help low-income Hispanic families drink more water and less soda and other sugary drinks. The study examined how much water 92 families in the D.C. area drank. Participants told researchers they were turned off by the taste of tap water, and they would only drink bottled water, if they could afford it. But many in the study said they opted for cheap, sugary drinks instead of water.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO