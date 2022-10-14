ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in Rape at Northern Virginia Hotel

Detectives tracked down the suspect in the armed rape of a woman at a hotel in the Tysons area of Northern Virginia with the help of body camera footage from a separate crime in Montgomery County, Maryland, police say. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Metro...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Baby Found Inside Stolen Car Left Running in Southeast DC

D.C. police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with a baby inside Monday evening. Police say the man took off in a car that was left running at the corner of 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE about 6 p.m. About five minutes down the road, police say the thief crashed the car in the northbound lanes of DC-295, near Benning Road NE.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Opens New Police Cadet Facility While Facing Officer Shortages

A new training facility for police cadets opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as the District is trying to recruit and retain officers. The facility is located at 2405 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE and is the first space dedicated solely to the D.C. Corps Program. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee attended the facility's opening.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Driver Who Crashed Into Arlington Pub Had Medical Emergency: Police

The ride-share driver who drove into Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington, Virginia, this summer was having a medical emergency, according to police. A car crashed into the pub located at N. Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard on Aug. 12. The crash injured 15 people, and nine were hospitalized, according to the Arlington County Police Department.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Police Respond to Shooting in Woodbridge

Prince William County police are at the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia. It’s unclear what led to the gunfire on Mansfield Court of how many people were injured. People in the area can expect to see a large police presence. Stay with News4 for more on this...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

8 Hurt After Crash in Montgomery County, Maryland

Eight people were injured after a crash in Damascus, Maryland, Sunday night, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened on Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Some of the victims were trapped in a white car that rolled over. One victim was pinned under a car, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
DAMASCUS, MD
NBC Washington

Bethesda Native Known for ‘Rock Billy Boogie' Dead at 75

Bethesda native Robert Gordon, a famed punk rock and rockabilly musician, has died at 75. Gordon started his career at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School when starring in “West Side Story.”. He toured the world with his big baritone voice and striking stage presence. He recorded with guitar legends Link...
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Water Filter Helps Some Hispanic Families Drink Less Soda, Sugary Drinks, Study Finds

Researchers at George Washington University say there could be a simple solution to help low-income Hispanic families drink more water and less soda and other sugary drinks. The study examined how much water 92 families in the D.C. area drank. Participants told researchers they were turned off by the taste of tap water, and they would only drink bottled water, if they could afford it. But many in the study said they opted for cheap, sugary drinks instead of water.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy