ST. HELEN – The Roscommon County Community Foundation (RCCF) was pleased to present the Association to Rescue Kritters (ARK) the coveted title of 2022 Community Choice Grant Winner at their August Board of Trustee Meeting. The ARK plans to use the Community Choice grant to fulfill their mission: rescue, rehabilitate and return to the wild injured and orphaned wildlife.

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO