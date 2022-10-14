Read full article on original website
Court rejects appeal to give American Samoans citizenship
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
Reliving the Cuban missile crisis: 'We were going to be incinerated'
Oscar Larralde vividly remembers hearing the explosions that downed an American spy plane over Cuba in 1962; his island nation was in the eye of a nuclear standoff between the United States and Soviet Union. He later learned it was two Soviet surface-to-air missiles, one of which downed a US U-2 spy plane, killing pilot Major Rudolf Anderson -- at age 35, the only casualty of the so-called Cuban missile crisis.
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly...
What is a kamikaze drone?
(The Hill) – Ukrainian officials said Russia killed at least four people on Monday by detonating a so-called kamikaze drone in Kyiv, the latest apparent use of the unmanned explosive device. The officials suggested the strike — one of 28 drones that targeted the Ukrainian capital on Monday —...
60 years after Cuba crisis, nuclear war suddenly thinkable again
For 60 years, the Cuban missile crisis has loomed both as a frightening lesson on how close the world came to nuclear doomsday -- and how skillful leadership averted it. - The brutal war that has already gone on for eight months is substantively different than the Cuban crisis, where the question was how to prevent a Cold War confrontation over the discovery of Soviet nuclear weapons on the island from turning hot.
US to announce release of 15M barrels of oil from strategic reserve
(The Hill) – The U.S. will release 15 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve, Biden administration officials plan to announce Wednesday. The 15 million barrels are the final tranche of a disbursement of 180 million announced in March and come as energy prices threaten to rise again less than a month before Election Day.
Officials: 4 foreign nationalists indicted for attempting to smuggle equipment from CT to Russia
Four foreign nationals were indicted Wednesday for trying to smuggle equipment from Connecticut to Russia.
EXPLAINER: Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine
They are precise, small in size, able to effectively penetrate air defenses when fired in groups and, above all, they’re cheap. In Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, killer drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, cost-effective weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike.
Russian court rejects Navalny’s 2nd prison sentence appeal
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Russia on Tuesday rejected imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s second appeal of a nine-year sentence. The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March, on the charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison. Navalny, Russian...
Serb arrested in Hungary for alleged war crimes in Kosovo
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovar prosecutors’ office on Tuesday said an ethnic Serb accused of killing ethnic Albanians in 1999 was arrested in Hungary. A statement said the Serb man identified as S.S. was arrested in the Hungarian capital Budapest based on an international arrest warrant. He...
Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
Every four years, there is an explosion of green and yellow in Julio Cesar Freitas's neighborhood as locals cover the streets in the colors of the Brazilian flag. The unease is visible in Freitas's neighborhood, Caicara, in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.
The DOJ is suing a South Dakota hotel accused of banning Native people: 'The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives'
When a South Dakota hotel was accused of refusing to rent rooms to Native people, local tribes issued an eviction notice, citing an 1868 treaty.
Politics and football: Brazil election edition
Many dribble around the question, but the few Brazilian footballers who have taken sides in the country's polarizing presidential election have mostly backed far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Others backing the incumbent include...
