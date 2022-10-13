ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goutrgv.com

Fun Had By All At UTRGV Baseball Clinic in Brownsville

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Cheers, laughs and words of encouragement rang through the Brownsville Pace baseball complex on Saturday as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team welcomed 35 boys and girls ranging from 7 to 13 years of age for a free youth clinic. It...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities search for missing Edinburg man

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Mayors of McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg discuss drainage issues

MCALLEN, Texas – City leaders from McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr have been meeting regularly over the last year to develop a regional approach to drainage. The four cities believe all municipalities in Hidalgo County should work cooperatively on the issue. They have created the Municipal Drainage Committee. Recently,...
MCALLEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
blackchronicle.com

Crime in South Texas border cities continues to decline

Rio Grande Valley residents have heard all of it earlier than. Whether it’s headlines from cable news shops or rhetoric from the state’s governor or bold political candidates, the border is commonly characterised as a chaotic, harmful area that cartels violently exploit for revenue. While it has lengthy...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department has found a missing teen after turning to social media to ask for the public’s help. The teen has been found and is reunited with his family, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department Facebook post. According to an earlier Facebook post […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan

Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center breaks ground

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UT Health RGV held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the new UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center in McAllen. “What it will do is bring world-class treatment for cancers to the Valley, and previously people had to go elsewhere, you’ve not been able to get that kind of treatment […]
MCALLEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees

Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Former Weslaco commissioner testifies against cousin A.C. Cuellar in bribery trial

More witnesses were called to the stand Wednesday in the federal bribery trial linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials in Hidalgo and Starr counties. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle, former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney Daniel Garcia and Weslaco businessman Richard Quintanilla are all named in a 2019 indictment that accused them of conspiring to steer Weslaco's city commission into hiring certain companies for the construction of a water treatment plant in the city of Weslaco.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Two more arrested; Records provide new details in fatal McAllen shooting

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested another man and woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. This pushes the total number of arrests in connection to the case to 11. Also, as of Friday, authorities have upgraded charges against at least two other suspects arrested...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case

More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
HARLINGEN, TX
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
MISSION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy