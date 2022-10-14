Read full article on original website
Advertising Week Briefing: Why marketers are using brevity to get Gen Z’s attention
Marketers are still looking to crack the code to market to Gen Z. That might be why myriad panels kicking off this year’s Advertising Week in New York, a hybrid event, focused on how to get the attention of Gen Z. Those considered Gen Z, between the ages of...
Marketing Briefing: McDonald’s, Fender, others tap nostalgia marketing as ‘consumers are looking for a sort of escape’
The future is looking a lot like the past. Younger generations are finding style inspiration in fashion from the ‘90s and early aughts — low rise jeans and thin eyebrows are making a dreaded comeback. Blink 182 just announced a reunion tour. And Hocus Pocus 2 just premiered earlier this month, allowing generations young and old to check in on the Sanderson sisters this Halloween.
How brands are streamlining DX to meet consumer expectations
Customer expectations are constantly shifting, but one constant remains: customers who get a meaningful and immersive experience buy more, are more loyal and are more likely to promote a brand. That principle has made customer experience a competitive differentiator for every business. From airlines to beauty conglomerates, companies are turning...
WTF are the ID-based vs. model-based approaches to data clean rooms?
First-party data is like a secret sauce for advertisers, media companies and tech platforms. And with ad buyers and sellers increasingly planning to transact against their first-party data sets, they have to figure out to what extent they may or may not need to share that secret sauce with others.
How Cruise is marketing robotaxis as it expands beyond Silicon Valley
When it comes to self-driving cars, there are still plenty of concerns ranging from safety and technology to price and availability. But one robotaxi company wants potential riders to imagine what switching to self-driving cars might look like as it readies to drive around more cities’ streets. As it...
Omnicom Media Group tracks shifting consumer priorities with new sentiment tool
Consumers’ opinions and actions in response to the seemingly endless stream of seismic news and events — the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine, heated political rhetoric — have changed and doubled back more than Russian submarines known for their “Crazy Ivan” about-faces in The Hunt for Red October.
Google’s FLEDGE lacks momentum 4 months into trials, offers ‘limited focus’
Barely four months after launch, trials of Google’s version of cookieless retargeting are stuck in first gear. Only five ad tech vendors have expressed an interest in testing the FLEDGE, or the “First Locally-Executed Decision over Groups Experiment,” to date. And of those, only RTB House, Criteo and Google itself are doing so in any meaningful way.
Media Buying Briefing: Overheard at DMBS ‘No one’s loyal because you’re cheap’
Last week’s Digiday Media Buying Summit, held in Palm Springs, Calif., Oct. 12-14 featured a strong roster of C-suite speakers from across the media agency spectrum, expounding on subjects ranging from programmatic’s inevitable dominance to ground-breaking consumer research. But illuminating insights come from the unvarnished and honest thoughts...
