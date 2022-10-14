No. 1 Argyle holds off Frisco Emerson 24-10 in defensive struggle
Update
FRISCO — A defensive struggle went Argyle’s way Thursday night at Toyota Stadium as it held off Frisco Emerson with a 24-10 win.
Update
FRISCO — A defensive struggle went Argyle’s way Thursday night at Toyota Stadium as it held off Frisco Emerson with a 24-10 win.
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0