Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child’s foot was run over by one of the parade’s floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child’s injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child’s name or age.
eastidahonews.com
Investigation underway after car is found submerged in water
RIGBY — Officials are trying to figure out how a car ended up submerged in water Monday morning. The unoccupied 1999 Honda Civic was found around 8:30 a.m. in the “dry bed” at 433 North 4200 East about 20 yards downstream from a bridge. It’s unknown who...
One rushed to hospital via ambulance after two-vehicle wreck at busy Chubbuck intersection
CHUBBUCK — One person was rushed to the hospital via ambulance following a two-vehicle crash at a busy Chubbuck intersection. The collision between a Pontiac sedan and Chevy compact SUV occurred around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at Yellowstone Avenue and Pole Line Road near Pine Ridge Mall. A female occupant of one of the vehicles was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of...
Vehicle found submerged in water
Jefferson County emergency responders are still trying to locate the owner of the vehicle and determine they are safe and accounted for. The post Vehicle found submerged in water appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
Some people know no limit when it comes to hurting others. Criminals like that will stop at nothing to aid in the suffering of their victims. This is one such story. Involving some very tasty sauce. Last November, authorities in Idaho Falls responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a...
‘A Friend of the Family’: Pocatello, Idaho Wasn’t As Small of a Town as They Want You to Think
Pocatello, Idaho, in the 1970s had a population of over 40,000 people, so why does it seem like a small town in 'A Friend of the Family?'
eastidahonews.com
Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more
IDAHO FALLS — The parents of a missing man from eastern Idaho are releasing new details about their son’s disappearance and what they’ve learned since he vanished in May. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His...
Victim in attempted strangulation case reportedly helped her attacker flee Idaho
A woman who was the reported victim in an attempted strangulation case has been charged with accessory to harboring a person who committed a felony after she reportedly helped him leave Idaho. Joanna Hodges, 38, reportedly met with Justin Wayne Gould, 28, on Aug. 19 when he was released from the Bonneville County Jail on furlough for a medical appointment. The probable cause affidavit states Hodges and Gould then drove to Tooele, Utah, in violation of the terms of the furlough and a no-contact order...
eastidahonews.com
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
Local man charged with marijuana possession, domestic battery and malicious injury to property following disturbance
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Rebel Rd. in Ammon yesterday afternoon to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30pm advising that an intoxicated male had left the residence after damaging property and pushing the reporting party against a wall. A Deputy arrived and was advised 21 year old Chays R. Henrie of Ammon had damaged the house, property, and a vehicle before leaving. During the disturbance and in recent instances, Henrie was...
Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway
A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
Pocatello church buildings damaged by vandalism
POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park were vandalized early Friday morning. Pocatello police responded to the two church buildings in the 100 block of South Seventh Avenue around 6 a.m. after a passerby reported the vandalism. Police found several smashed glass doors and windows at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building and adjacent family history center. ...
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Comments / 0