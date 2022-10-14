ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child’s foot was run over by one of the parade’s floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child’s injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child’s name or age.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

One rushed to hospital via ambulance after two-vehicle wreck at busy Chubbuck intersection

CHUBBUCK — One person was rushed to the hospital via ambulance following a two-vehicle crash at a busy Chubbuck intersection. The collision between a Pontiac sedan and Chevy compact SUV occurred around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at Yellowstone Avenue and Pole Line Road near Pine Ridge Mall. A female occupant of one of the vehicles was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Victim in attempted strangulation case reportedly helped her attacker flee Idaho

A woman who was the reported victim in an attempted strangulation case has been charged with accessory to harboring a person who committed a felony after she reportedly helped him leave Idaho. Joanna Hodges, 38, reportedly met with Justin Wayne Gould, 28, on Aug. 19 when he was released from the Bonneville County Jail on furlough for a medical appointment. The probable cause affidavit states Hodges and Gould then drove to Tooele, Utah, in violation of the terms of the furlough and a no-contact order...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with marijuana possession, domestic battery and malicious injury to property following disturbance

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Rebel Rd. in Ammon yesterday afternoon to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30pm advising that an intoxicated male had left the residence after damaging property and pushing the reporting party against a wall. A Deputy arrived and was advised 21 year old Chays R. Henrie of Ammon had damaged the house, property, and a vehicle before leaving. During the disturbance and in recent instances, Henrie was...
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway

A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello church buildings damaged by vandalism

POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park were vandalized early Friday morning. Pocatello police responded to the two church buildings in the 100 block of South Seventh Avenue around 6 a.m. after a passerby reported the vandalism. Police found several smashed glass doors and windows at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building and adjacent family history center. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Fox News

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
FORT HALL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy