Stanford Daily
This Week in Sports: Football, men’s soccer get back on track
Welcome to This Week in Sports. We are The Daily’s sports editors, Zach Zafran and Ells Boone, and we’ll be walking you through the major games, events and stories from the past week, as well as providing a brief preview of what’s coming up this week. The...
Stanford Daily
Stanford upsets Notre Dame, snaps 11-game FBS losing skid
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Stanford (2-4, 0-4 Pac-12) entered Notre Dame Stadium at its lowest point in 15 years. After giving away last week’s game to Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) in the final weekend, the Cardinal’s losing skid against FBS opponents reached 11 games, the longest active streak in college football. But that all ended this weekend, as the Cardinal defeated the Fighting Irish in a 16-14 nail-biter to bring home the Legends Trophy.
Stanford Daily
Bruins get revenge: Men’s water polo undefeated no longer
For the first time this season, No. 1 Stanford men’s water polo (17-1, 0-1 MPSF) lost a game, falling to No. 3 UCLA (17-1, 1-0 MPSF) by a score of 10-6. Despite being tied with the Bruins in the first half, the Cardinal’s perfect season screeched to a halt at their first official MPSF tournament.
Stanford Daily
Stanford cross country shines at Bronco Invitational
This past Saturday, No. 2 Stanford men’s and No. 8 women’s cross country teams competed in the Bronco Invitational hosted by Santa Clara University. On the men’s side, senior Evan Burke, sophomore John Lester and fifth-year Miles Zoltak were scheduled to compete. For the women, eight runners were on the start list, two of which were standout freshmen scheduled to make their collegiate debut: Juliette Whittaker, the national high school record holder in the 800 meters, and Roisin Willis, two-time world U20 gold medalist.
Stanford Daily
Women’s volleyball gets two wins in Arizona
No. 7 Stanford women’s volleyball (12-4, 7-1 Pac-12) added two more conference wins to its tally this weekend, besting Arizona (12-7, 2-6 Pac-12) on Friday and Arizona State (9-11, 3-5 Pac-12) on Sunday. With these victories, the Cardinal extended their away record so far this season to an imposing...
Stanford Daily
Men’s cross country wins Nuttycombe Invitational, women’s takes seventh
No. 2 Stanford men’s cross country won the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison this past Friday. Racing against 12 of the top 14 ranked teams, three male Cardinal runners placed in the top seven for Stanford to win the meet for the first time since 2012. Junior Ky Robinson...
Stanford Daily
Scores of Stanford students are ditching their wheels for “No Bike Wednesdays”
As a part of the “No Bike Wednesday” initiative, scores of Stanford students abandon their bikes every Wednesday, choosing instead to walk everywhere. No Bike Wednesday was founded last year by Jake Katz ’25 after one of his friends got into a bike accident on a Tuesday during Katz’s frosh fall. The next day, Katz lent the friend his bike, opting to walk to class instead.
Stanford Daily
The farm on the Farm: Stanford Roots talks food justice and sustainability
Welcome to Serena Lee’s column about dining, food systems and sustainability at Stanford and the greater Bay Area. Join Serena at the intersection of food, society, faith and culture to explore our world through the everyday act of eating. On a warm Friday evening, crowds of Stanford students showed...
Stanford Daily
Stanford to lift classroom masking requirement
Stanford will no longer require masks in classrooms starting next Monday, according to an email sent to students Monday morning from Vaden Executive Director Jim Jacobs and Associate Vice Provost of Environmental Health & Safety Russell Furr. The announcement follows the recent decline in COVID-19 cases on campus, with 39...
Stanford Daily
Letter to the editor: Make Stanford safe for cyclists
“Well, at least it’s not two today,” I thought as I dodged a parked Marguerite Shuttle completely blocking the bike lane at the corner of Via Ortega and Campus Drive. The shuttle, which often comes in pairs, has been a dangerous feature of this part of my commute every day this week. These buses are just another object in my growing tally of golf carts, construction vehicles, fallen branches, landscapers’ carts, moving dollies, and double-parked cars that are a daily hazard for Stanford’s cyclists.
Stanford Daily
From the Community | SLS has an opportunity to lead by starting a sustainability entrepreneurship law program
The recent launch of the Doerr School of Sustainability is an historic accomplishment. Long the global leader among universities in energy technology and entrepreneurship more generally, including in renewable energy technology and climate tech ventures more specifically, Stanford has a powerful opportunity to establish itself as the global leader in sustainability. One especially promising avenue to build off the momentum from the new school would be to launch a sustainability entrepreneurship law program at the law school.
Stanford Daily
Why does Stanford have so many Rodins?
When it comes to the art world, everything can (and should) be questioned, but not everything can be answered. That being said, Christina makes it her goal to undertake your visual art questions and give her take on the complexity, confusion and excitement of the art world. Please send your questions to arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com — she’d love to seek answers with you!
Stanford Daily
Opinion | The dividing force of affective polarization
The term “polarization” has become a buzz word in much the same capacity as “fake news,” “wokeness” and “border security.” I’ve heard the phrase “American politics is so polarized” repeated at almost every talk, discussion or forum tangentially related to politics. What exactly do we mean when we say “polarization?”
Stanford Daily
Arbor reopening rekindles campus nightlife
Tresidder Memorial Union was illuminated with outdoor lights that hung above a lively crowd of over a hundred during The Arbor’s first trivia night event of the year Thursday. The Arbor, a student-run outdoor bar open to students of all ages, has been a staple of campus nightlife for...
Stanford Daily
Police Blotter: Rape, willful poisoning, burglary
This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. This story contains references to sexual assault. Sunday,...
