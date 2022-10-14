Congressional candidates Carl Marlinga and John James will participate in their only debate next week. The two candidates will square off in front of an audience at an undisclosed location Tuesday in an invitation-only event that will be broadcast later that night on WJR-AM following the gubernatorial debate. The one-hour forum will be moderated by Kevin Dietz and Tom Jordan of WJR and is sponsored by the Association of Mature American Citizens. Questions can be submitted by attendees.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO