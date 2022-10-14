Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Troy pulls away from Royal Oak for 5-2 win in D1 district semifinal
TROY — The Troy Colts got two goals each from Nick Worrell and Noah Yee and rolled to a 5-2 win over the Royal Oak Ravens in the district semifinals. Royal Oak came out energetic and got on the board first. Kai Sotomayor took advantage of a miscue in the back by Troy to chip a loose ball home for a goal just 89 seconds into the game to give the Ravens the lead.
The Oakland Press
Bishop Foley grinds out defensive, 2-0 win over Shrine in D4 district semifinal; Roeper upsets No. 2 Liggett
MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights Bishop Foley Ventures scored twice in the first half and advanced to the Division 4 district finals with a 2-0 win over the Royal Oak Shrine Knights Monday night. “We played these guys twice, so kinda knew what their whole game plan was,”...
The Oakland Press
Golf finals roundup: Adams wins first-ever state title in dominant fashion; Mercy wins third title, first since ’01
Rochester Adams coach Jeff Kutschman knew going into the Division 1 finals that if the Highlanders played their game, they could have a shot at dethroning four-time defending champion Northville. What he didn’t know was, when the Highlanders did indeed put it all together at Battle Creek’s Bedford Valley over...
The Oakland Press
Boys tennis finals roundup: Bloomfield Hills wins fourth state title, first since ’18; Seaholm, Cranbrook earn runner-up finishes
The top-ranked Bloomfield Hills Blackhawks finished off a dominating season with their fourth boys tennis state title at the Division 1 finals in Holland over the weekend, beating outdistancing second-place Northville by 10 points, and last year’s champion, Troy, by 11. Bloomfield Hills also won Division 1 titles in...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: County’s last remaining unbeaten team joins the top 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 8:. 1 Rochester Adams (7-1) — Hassan Murray is a bad, bad man in the trenches. 2 West Bloomfield (7-1) — It’s the L-Boyz world, we are all just living in it. 3 Novi Detroit Catholic Central (6-1)...
The Oakland Press
Farmington streetscape project affected by supply chain issues
Supply chain problems may mean that the sidewalks on Farmington Road between Grand River Avenue and Orchard Street will not reopen before the end of the construction season in late November. City officials hope to have the sidewalks on the east side of Farmington Road open, but the west side...
The Oakland Press
Police: Traffic crash leads to shooting as driver steers car toward man in roadway
Waterford Township police have an ongoing investigation into a shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon following a traffic crash. According to police, the incident unfolded in Pontiac and continued into Waterford on Huron Street at around 5:30 p.m. when a 37-year-old male driver of a Chevy Impala rear-ended a Chevy Malibu driven by a 55 year-old man. The Malibu driver exited his vehicle and was standing in the left thru-lane of traffic, exchanging words with the Impala driver who then reportedly quickly backed up and drove forward, directly at him.
The Oakland Press
Troy man arrested in Wisconsin, could face 5th OWI and other charges
A Troy man landed in a Wisconsin jail Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving — possibly his fifth OWI — and other crimes, as reported by the Wisconsin State Journal/Madison.com. The driver, identified as Valerian Dubei, 59, was operating a red GMC Jimmy and...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak announces new school administration roles
Royal Oak Schools announced Timothy Boyer, MTSS Coordinator at Oak Ridge Elementary, has been approved as the new principal of Addams Elementary. Boyer will fill the vacancy left by Dr. Joe Youanes who takes over as Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the district. Boyer taught fourth and fifth...
The Oakland Press
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85 million
Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan (GSSEM) will be receiving $2.4 million of the $84.5 million donation that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). It’s the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s history. “We are incredibly grateful to MacKenzie...
The Oakland Press
Genisys Credit Union donates $60K for commercial kitchen renovation at Lighthouse in Pontiac
Lighthouse, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, announced a partnership with Genisys Credit Union to renovate the nonprofit’s commercial kitchen. The kitchen, located at Lighthouse’s headquarters at 46156 Woodward Ave. in Pontiac, has not been used for more than a decade. It will be brought up to code and renovated with a new layout and new appliances to serve local families receiving emergency shelter, according to a press release.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for alleged killers of Drake Mancuso and Cameron Duckworth
Trial is scheduled for two Oakland County teenagers accused of murdering two at a White Lake Township mobile home park. Jury selection is set to begin Feb. 21, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Steven Morrow, 18, and Jesse Wright, 18. Each face two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and four counts of weapons charges in connection with the May 21 incident that left Drake Mancuso, 16, and Cameron Duckworth, 20, dead in Cedarbrook Estates.
The Oakland Press
Wednesday town hall to discuss transit millage postponed
The planned town hall meeting for this evening to discuss the millage vote for transportation in Oakland County has been postponed. The Oakland County Republicans, who were hosting the meeting, reported they would try tor reschedule for next week, citing scheduling conflicts with proposed participants. From earlier:. Oakland County Republicans...
The Oakland Press
James and Marlinga to debate next week
Congressional candidates Carl Marlinga and John James will participate in their only debate next week. The two candidates will square off in front of an audience at an undisclosed location Tuesday in an invitation-only event that will be broadcast later that night on WJR-AM following the gubernatorial debate. The one-hour forum will be moderated by Kevin Dietz and Tom Jordan of WJR and is sponsored by the Association of Mature American Citizens. Questions can be submitted by attendees.
The Oakland Press
The investigation into a weekend fatal hit-and-run crash is ongoing, and police in Farmington Hills say a woman has turned herself in.
A 33-year-old Pontiac man was killed early Saturday, Oct. 15, morning near 12 Mile Road at Balmoral Way. Just before 8 a.m., someone called emergency dispatchers with the report of someone laying in the grass just off the roadway. “Officers arrived on scene and located the subject who was deceased....
The Oakland Press
Police: ‘Endangered’ man reported missing
The Southfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man, considered endangered, who walked away from his home at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Jonathan Morgan Harris, 30, is known to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, police said. Harris is described as a black male, 5 feet...
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. transit millage promises expanded services
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to accurately reflected a resolution related to a SMART-only millage. The campaign for a countywide transit millage includes such lures as a lower tax bill and expanded coverage. Those two incentives don’t apply to everyone. Thursday evening’s telephone town hall hosted...
The Oakland Press
RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan marks 30th anniversary of preschool program at Beaumont Children’s
RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan announced the 30th anniversary of its communication preschool program at Beaumont Children’s in Royal Oak. The hospital-based preschool program is designed for children ages 3 to 6 with speech and language difficulties. The RE/MAX Communication Preschool Program was started in October of 1992. Since then,...
The Oakland Press
Southfield clerk Sherikia Hawkins pleads to 1 crime; 5 charges dropped
An Oakland County judge on Wednesday dismissed five of six election misconduct charges against the former Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, related to the November 2018 election. Two days before her trial was to begin in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Kwame Rowe dropped the five charges, which were filed...
The Oakland Press
Task force recommends major changes for key Ferndale city buildings
A facilities task force of nine Ferndale residents is set to deliver a sweeping report Monday on developing new municipal buildings and upgrading others, from fire stations and the police department to the public works facilities and City Hall. Headed by resident Donald Johnson, an associate budget director in Detroit,...
