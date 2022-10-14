ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Troy pulls away from Royal Oak for 5-2 win in D1 district semifinal

TROY — The Troy Colts got two goals each from Nick Worrell and Noah Yee and rolled to a 5-2 win over the Royal Oak Ravens in the district semifinals. Royal Oak came out energetic and got on the board first. Kai Sotomayor took advantage of a miscue in the back by Troy to chip a loose ball home for a goal just 89 seconds into the game to give the Ravens the lead.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Boys tennis finals roundup: Bloomfield Hills wins fourth state title, first since ’18; Seaholm, Cranbrook earn runner-up finishes

The top-ranked Bloomfield Hills Blackhawks finished off a dominating season with their fourth boys tennis state title at the Division 1 finals in Holland over the weekend, beating outdistancing second-place Northville by 10 points, and last year’s champion, Troy, by 11. Bloomfield Hills also won Division 1 titles in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Farmington streetscape project affected by supply chain issues

Supply chain problems may mean that the sidewalks on Farmington Road between Grand River Avenue and Orchard Street will not reopen before the end of the construction season in late November. City officials hope to have the sidewalks on the east side of Farmington Road open, but the west side...
FARMINGTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Traffic crash leads to shooting as driver steers car toward man in roadway

Waterford Township police have an ongoing investigation into a shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon following a traffic crash. According to police, the incident unfolded in Pontiac and continued into Waterford on Huron Street at around 5:30 p.m. when a 37-year-old male driver of a Chevy Impala rear-ended a Chevy Malibu driven by a 55 year-old man. The Malibu driver exited his vehicle and was standing in the left thru-lane of traffic, exchanging words with the Impala driver who then reportedly quickly backed up and drove forward, directly at him.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy man arrested in Wisconsin, could face 5th OWI and other charges

A Troy man landed in a Wisconsin jail Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving — possibly his fifth OWI — and other crimes, as reported by the Wisconsin State Journal/Madison.com. The driver, identified as Valerian Dubei, 59, was operating a red GMC Jimmy and...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak announces new school administration roles

Royal Oak Schools announced Timothy Boyer, MTSS Coordinator at Oak Ridge Elementary, has been approved as the new principal of Addams Elementary. Boyer will fill the vacancy left by Dr. Joe Youanes who takes over as Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the district. Boyer taught fourth and fifth...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85 million

Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan (GSSEM) will be receiving $2.4 million of the $84.5 million donation that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). It’s the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s history. “We are incredibly grateful to MacKenzie...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Genisys Credit Union donates $60K for commercial kitchen renovation at Lighthouse in Pontiac

Lighthouse, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, announced a partnership with Genisys Credit Union to renovate the nonprofit’s commercial kitchen. The kitchen, located at Lighthouse’s headquarters at 46156 Woodward Ave. in Pontiac, has not been used for more than a decade. It will be brought up to code and renovated with a new layout and new appliances to serve local families receiving emergency shelter, according to a press release.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for alleged killers of Drake Mancuso and Cameron Duckworth

Trial is scheduled for two Oakland County teenagers accused of murdering two at a White Lake Township mobile home park. Jury selection is set to begin Feb. 21, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Steven Morrow, 18, and Jesse Wright, 18. Each face two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and four counts of weapons charges in connection with the May 21 incident that left Drake Mancuso, 16, and Cameron Duckworth, 20, dead in Cedarbrook Estates.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Wednesday town hall to discuss transit millage postponed

The planned town hall meeting for this evening to discuss the millage vote for transportation in Oakland County has been postponed. The Oakland County Republicans, who were hosting the meeting, reported they would try tor reschedule for next week, citing scheduling conflicts with proposed participants. From earlier:. Oakland County Republicans...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

James and Marlinga to debate next week

Congressional candidates Carl Marlinga and John James will participate in their only debate next week. The two candidates will square off in front of an audience at an undisclosed location Tuesday in an invitation-only event that will be broadcast later that night on WJR-AM following the gubernatorial debate. The one-hour forum will be moderated by Kevin Dietz and Tom Jordan of WJR and is sponsored by the Association of Mature American Citizens. Questions can be submitted by attendees.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: ‘Endangered’ man reported missing

The Southfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man, considered endangered, who walked away from his home at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Jonathan Morgan Harris, 30, is known to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, police said. Harris is described as a black male, 5 feet...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. transit millage promises expanded services

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to accurately reflected a resolution related to a SMART-only millage. The campaign for a countywide transit millage includes such lures as a lower tax bill and expanded coverage. Those two incentives don’t apply to everyone. Thursday evening’s telephone town hall hosted...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan marks 30th anniversary of preschool program at Beaumont Children’s

RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan announced the 30th anniversary of its communication preschool program at Beaumont Children’s in Royal Oak. The hospital-based preschool program is designed for children ages 3 to 6 with speech and language difficulties. The RE/MAX Communication Preschool Program was started in October of 1992. Since then,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield clerk Sherikia Hawkins pleads to 1 crime; 5 charges dropped

An Oakland County judge on Wednesday dismissed five of six election misconduct charges against the former Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, related to the November 2018 election. Two days before her trial was to begin in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Kwame Rowe dropped the five charges, which were filed...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Task force recommends major changes for key Ferndale city buildings

A facilities task force of nine Ferndale residents is set to deliver a sweeping report Monday on developing new municipal buildings and upgrading others, from fire stations and the police department to the public works facilities and City Hall. Headed by resident Donald Johnson, an associate budget director in Detroit,...
FERNDALE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy