Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republicans hold historic polling lead, Herschel Walker scandal grows
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
GOP Gov. Larry Hogan called Republican governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants a 'terrible idea' and a stunt to 'get on TV'
"It's a terrible idea. Let's address the problem rather than trying to get on TV. It is not a serious discussion or a good solution," Hogan said.
WBTV
North Carolina leaders reacted publicly to President Biden's pardon
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
Gov. Charlie Baker is the country’s most popular governor, again (again)
Call it going out on a high note. Perhaps, by now, this comes as no surprise: Gov. Charlie Baker is the nation’s most popular governor — again (yes, again). The commonwealth’s esteemed Republican chief executive topped the list over his 49 counterparts across the country for the highest approval rating among their respective state’s voters, with 74 percent of Bay State voters finding Baker favorable, a new poll from Morning Consult shows. (On the flip side, 20 percent of those polled disapproved of Baker.)
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
How Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts and may have broken Florida law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Democratic ex-cop Demings closes in on Republican Rubio in Florida
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida.
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers. The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom appears in Texas, other states despite legal ban on official travel
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday appeared to flout his own state’s laws by speaking at an event in Texas, one of 22 states for which California has banned official government travel. Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political...
Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins
Gov. Kim Reynolds railed against the Biden administration and told the crowd at a fundraiser Saturday that electing Democrats would roll back Republican initiatives of her previous terms. Iowa kept businesses and schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported law enforcement and cut taxes, Reynolds said at her Harvest Festival event. She claimed Democrats in […] The post Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin eyes nuclear for Virginia, some remain skeptical
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new energy plan that seeks to expand the use of nuclear energy in the commonwealth, but there is still some skepticism about the idea. The commonwealth only has four nuclear reactors in two power plants – one in Louisa...
In a twist for first ladies, Jill Biden is diving into the midterms
First lady Jill Biden is traversing the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections, adding several stops to her already travel-heavy time in the White House and outstripping her recent predecessors in terms of campaign appearances and active fundraising. Biden this week visited Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia and Florida....
thecentersquare.com
Houston-area church responds to Newsom billboards with its own in multiple states
(The Center Square) – A Houston-area church has responded to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign purchasing billboards in Texas using a Bible verse to justify abortion. The church created its own billboard, which is up in Houston and going up in other states, its pastor told The Center Square.
Opinion: The single-minded goal of Trump-loving Republicans
CNN — If the GOP wins control of the House of Representatives this November, it will become the “protect Donald Trump from prosecution” caucus. That’s the message we’ve been hearing with increasing frequency from Trump-loving Republicans since August 8, when FBI agents searched the former President’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina's Folwell vetoes Spring Lake hiring of new town manager with questionable past
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve the hire of a new town manager for Spring Lake, which remains under the financial control of his Local Government Commission. Folwell announced his decision against approving funds to hire Justine Jones as town manager in a...
thecentersquare.com
Transparency group: Colorado lawmakers’ secret ballots violate sunshine law
(The Center Square) – A government transparency group says Democratic lawmakers' use of “secret ballots” to decide on bills runs afoul of Colorado’s sunshine law. The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, which is made up of news organizations and other groups, sent a letter Thursday to House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, Senate President Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, detailing why the practice, also known as “quadratic voting,” is wrong.
Washington Examiner
House Republican campaign chief dismisses recent Democratic wins
A couple of late summer political hiccups for House Republicans don't worry the head of their campaign arm, Rep. Tom Emmer (D-MN). Throughout the 2022 cycle, House Republicans have been favored to win the majority on Nov. 8. But on Aug. 16, now-Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) flipped Alaska's lone House seat after it had been in Republican hands for 49 years. A week later, now-Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) won an upstate New York House seat where polls and pundits had favored the chances of his Republican rival, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.
thecentersquare.com
Colorado River Basin to receive $4B from feds for drought mitigation
(The Center Square) – The federal government plans to pay farmers that draw water from the Colorado River to take less, one piece of a multi-pronged plan to reduce usage. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced a new program that will draw on $4 billion in Inflation Reduction Act funding approved for water management and drought mitigation in the Colorado River Basin. Called the Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program, it will be run by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Through the program's three components, it will select conservation proposals from Colorado River water delivery contracts and entitlement holders, typically farmers using the water to grow crops.
President Biden to visit Southern California on Wednesday
President Biden will be in Southern California Wednesday after a quick stop in Colorado.
thecentersquare.com
Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana's hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers
(The Center Square) — An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana's remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned by Hilary and Brad Scott, filed...
