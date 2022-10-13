ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WBTV

North Carolina leaders reacted publicly to President Biden's pardon

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
POTUS
Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker is the country’s most popular governor, again (again)

Call it going out on a high note. Perhaps, by now, this comes as no surprise: Gov. Charlie Baker is the nation’s most popular governor — again (yes, again). The commonwealth’s esteemed Republican chief executive topped the list over his 49 counterparts across the country for the highest approval rating among their respective state’s voters, with 74 percent of Bay State voters finding Baker favorable, a new poll from Morning Consult shows. (On the flip side, 20 percent of those polled disapproved of Baker.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins

Gov. Kim Reynolds railed against the Biden administration and told the crowd at a fundraiser Saturday that electing Democrats would roll back Republican initiatives of her previous terms. Iowa kept businesses and schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported law enforcement and cut taxes, Reynolds said at her Harvest Festival event. She claimed Democrats in […] The post Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin eyes nuclear for Virginia, some remain skeptical

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new energy plan that seeks to expand the use of nuclear energy in the commonwealth, but there is still some skepticism about the idea. The commonwealth only has four nuclear reactors in two power plants – one in Louisa...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

In a twist for first ladies, Jill Biden is diving into the midterms

First lady Jill Biden is traversing the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections, adding several stops to her already travel-heavy time in the White House and outstripping her recent predecessors in terms of campaign appearances and active fundraising. Biden this week visited Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia and Florida....
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The single-minded goal of Trump-loving Republicans

CNN — If the GOP wins control of the House of Representatives this November, it will become the “protect Donald Trump from prosecution” caucus. That’s the message we’ve been hearing with increasing frequency from Trump-loving Republicans since August 8, when FBI agents searched the former President’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
POTUS
thecentersquare.com

Transparency group: Colorado lawmakers’ secret ballots violate sunshine law

(The Center Square) – A government transparency group says Democratic lawmakers' use of “secret ballots” to decide on bills runs afoul of Colorado’s sunshine law. The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, which is made up of news organizations and other groups, sent a letter Thursday to House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, Senate President Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, detailing why the practice, also known as “quadratic voting,” is wrong.
COLORADO STATE
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

House Republican campaign chief dismisses recent Democratic wins

A couple of late summer political hiccups for House Republicans don't worry the head of their campaign arm, Rep. Tom Emmer (D-MN). Throughout the 2022 cycle, House Republicans have been favored to win the majority on Nov. 8. But on Aug. 16, now-Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) flipped Alaska's lone House seat after it had been in Republican hands for 49 years. A week later, now-Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) won an upstate New York House seat where polls and pundits had favored the chances of his Republican rival, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Colorado River Basin to receive $4B from feds for drought mitigation

(The Center Square) – The federal government plans to pay farmers that draw water from the Colorado River to take less, one piece of a multi-pronged plan to reduce usage. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced a new program that will draw on $4 billion in Inflation Reduction Act funding approved for water management and drought mitigation in the Colorado River Basin. Called the Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program, it will be run by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Through the program's three components, it will select conservation proposals from Colorado River water delivery contracts and entitlement holders, typically farmers using the water to grow crops.
COLORADO STATE

