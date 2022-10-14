ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Commercial Dispatch

New Hope volleyball falls to Lake Cormorant in MHSAA Class 5A semifinals

NEW HOPE — The life had been sucked out of the gym at New Hope High School after the first set of the Trojans’ MHSAA Class 5A semifinal matchup against Lake Cormorant. Up 19-13 in Set 1, New Hope saw its lead vanish in an instant as the Gators finished the set on a 13-5 run to take an important 1-0 lead in the match.
LAKE CORMORANT, MS
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

NEW YORK — Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and...
TAMPA, FL

