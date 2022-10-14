NEW HOPE — The life had been sucked out of the gym at New Hope High School after the first set of the Trojans’ MHSAA Class 5A semifinal matchup against Lake Cormorant. Up 19-13 in Set 1, New Hope saw its lead vanish in an instant as the Gators finished the set on a 13-5 run to take an important 1-0 lead in the match.

LAKE CORMORANT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO