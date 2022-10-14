Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope volleyball falls to Lake Cormorant in MHSAA Class 5A semifinals
NEW HOPE — The life had been sucked out of the gym at New Hope High School after the first set of the Trojans’ MHSAA Class 5A semifinal matchup against Lake Cormorant. Up 19-13 in Set 1, New Hope saw its lead vanish in an instant as the Gators finished the set on a 13-5 run to take an important 1-0 lead in the match.
Commercial Dispatch
MSU home to first Blue Star Memorial on a college campus in the state
STARKVILLE — Nine flags whipped in the wind and the sun beat down on the large crowd gathered in front of the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans on the north side of the Mississippi State University campus. Director of Veteran and Military Affairs at...
Commercial Dispatch
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
NEW YORK — Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and...
Comments / 0