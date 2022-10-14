ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Area Police Blotter

Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Shivers, Kataya Charise - Vidalia - Damage to property. Patrick, Lawrence C. – Vidalia – Aggravated assault. Ramsey, Randall W. – Lyons – Warrant served (Bench warrant Vidalia) Shivers, Makala Marie – Vidalia – No drivers license/expired tag...
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Vandalism in Wheeler County

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who damaged buildings in Glenwood at some point before the early morning hours of this past Monday. Chief Deputy Richie Floyd reported that around 7:20 Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to City Hall where they found that someone had broken the windows of the building. It was later discovered that four other buildings in the city had sustained broken windows as well.
WHEELER COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

CCPD and FBI searching landfill for body of Quinton Simon

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) held a press conference on Tuesday updating the public on the search for the body of missing Quinton Simon. On October 18, Chief Jeff Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said that they will be conducting an extensive […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Wayne Co. school bus driver arrested for DUI

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Heather McClelland, a Wayne County School bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a school bus on which two students were aboard. “We are extremely grateful that law enforcement was contacted by […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
thedariennews.net

Operation Mc-In-Clean makes 44 arrests on charges of distributing illicit narcotics

59 targeted for distributing illicit narcotics; 44 arrested;. On Monday, October 17, the McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff conducted Operation Mc-In-Clean. It began in July 2021, targeting those responsible for distributing illicit narcotics within McIntosh County. During this time period, members of the Criminal Investigations Division began methodically identifying persons of interest.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Police, FBI to give update on case of missing Ga. toddler feared dead

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Chatham County, Georgia and the FBI plan to speak to reporters about the case of a Georgia toddler who went missing earlier this month. Quinton Simon was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home. Since then, police and the FBI have said they believe the 20-month-old is dead.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

GBI Makes Arrest in East Dublin Homicide

Dublin, GA (October 17, 2022) – On October 16, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nicholas Parks, age 25, of Dublin, GA. Parks was arrested for felony murder in connection to the death of Cordeveon King, age 24, of Dublin, GA, which occurred at 427 St. Charles Drive, East Dublin, GA, on October 16, 2022.
DUBLIN, GA
WSAV News 3

6 kids hurt in Wayne County bus crash last Friday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine children had a scare they’ll never forget last Friday when the school bus they were riding in overturned. The bus ran off the road into a ditch and then rolled into a creek embankment on Buffalo Road, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash left six children hurt […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating homicide on Mundy Street

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to the death of a 21-year-old man. According to police, SPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Mundy and Weldon Street. Police found an overturned sedan with the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Murdaugh claims prosecutors don’t know exact time of murders

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motion filed Tuesday by counsel for disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh claims that state prosecutors are unaware of when exactly his wife and son were murdered. Murdaugh has been indicted for the June 2021 deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man. They say he left home without his cell phone and medication, and hasn’t been at his residence since early Saturday. Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, was last seen at his home. San Juan is...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy