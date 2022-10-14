Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Shivers, Kataya Charise - Vidalia - Damage to property. Patrick, Lawrence C. – Vidalia – Aggravated assault. Ramsey, Randall W. – Lyons – Warrant served (Bench warrant Vidalia) Shivers, Makala Marie – Vidalia – No drivers license/expired tag...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vandalism in Wheeler County
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who damaged buildings in Glenwood at some point before the early morning hours of this past Monday. Chief Deputy Richie Floyd reported that around 7:20 Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to City Hall where they found that someone had broken the windows of the building. It was later discovered that four other buildings in the city had sustained broken windows as well.
CCPD and FBI searching landfill for body of Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) held a press conference on Tuesday updating the public on the search for the body of missing Quinton Simon. On October 18, Chief Jeff Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said that they will be conducting an extensive […]
live5news.com
Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
Multiple agencies to search Chatham County landfill today for missing toddler presumed dead
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are still searching for a 20-month-old Georgia toddler who vanished from his home nearly two weeks ago. On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies will start searching a landfill for Quinton Simon’s body, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news conference.
Wayne Co. school bus driver arrested for DUI
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Heather McClelland, a Wayne County School bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a school bus on which two students were aboard. “We are extremely grateful that law enforcement was contacted by […]
thedariennews.net
Operation Mc-In-Clean makes 44 arrests on charges of distributing illicit narcotics
59 targeted for distributing illicit narcotics; 44 arrested;. On Monday, October 17, the McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff conducted Operation Mc-In-Clean. It began in July 2021, targeting those responsible for distributing illicit narcotics within McIntosh County. During this time period, members of the Criminal Investigations Division began methodically identifying persons of interest.
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
WJCL
School District: Georgia bus driver arrested for DUI, with students on the bus
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence while driving their afternoon route with students on the bus. According to the Wayne County School district, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and there were two students on the bus. 2 Mega Millions...
WJCL
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
live5news.com
Police, FBI to give update on case of missing Ga. toddler feared dead
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Chatham County, Georgia and the FBI plan to speak to reporters about the case of a Georgia toddler who went missing earlier this month. Quinton Simon was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home. Since then, police and the FBI have said they believe the 20-month-old is dead.
Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
GBI Makes Arrest in East Dublin Homicide
Dublin, GA (October 17, 2022) – On October 16, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nicholas Parks, age 25, of Dublin, GA. Parks was arrested for felony murder in connection to the death of Cordeveon King, age 24, of Dublin, GA, which occurred at 427 St. Charles Drive, East Dublin, GA, on October 16, 2022.
6 kids hurt in Wayne County bus crash last Friday
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine children had a scare they’ll never forget last Friday when the school bus they were riding in overturned. The bus ran off the road into a ditch and then rolled into a creek embankment on Buffalo Road, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash left six children hurt […]
SPD investigating homicide on Mundy Street
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to the death of a 21-year-old man. According to police, SPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Mundy and Weldon Street. Police found an overturned sedan with the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
counton2.com
Murdaugh claims prosecutors don’t know exact time of murders
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motion filed Tuesday by counsel for disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh claims that state prosecutors are unaware of when exactly his wife and son were murdered. Murdaugh has been indicted for the June 2021 deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and...
wtoc.com
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man. They say he left home without his cell phone and medication, and hasn’t been at his residence since early Saturday. Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, was last seen at his home. San Juan is...
Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry officials issue suggested trick or treat times for Halloween
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's a question asked by parents every year, especially when October 31 falls during the school week. "When is trick or treating?" Many municipalities and police departments issue their own advisories on suggested Halloween trick or treat days and hours. WJCL has heard from both Savannah...
