ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esko, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Cloquet-Carlton girls, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer defend Section 7AA titles

Both the Cloquet-Carlton girl’s soccer team and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) boy’s soccer team won their Section 7AA championship games on Tuesday. In Grand Rapids, second seeded Cloquet-Carlton upset top-seeded Grand Rapids 4-2 to clinch their fourth straight section title. Rapids’ Taylor Birkey scored the first goal, while Macava Smith, Lauren Hughes, Makayla Stirewalt, and Alexa Snesrud scored for the Lumberjacks. Cloquet-Carlton improves to 15-3-1 heading into their second straight state tournament.
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Students at UWS held roundtable discussion with Governor Evers

Students at the University of Wisconsin Superior met with Governor Tim Evers today to talk about issues important to them. One of the main concerns students had were of course rising tuition rates at universities and colleges. Especially with providing higher education to low-income families, or students living in rural areas.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

One month until Bentleyville opens in Duluth

It’s almost time to light the lights down at Bentleyville as October 19th marks one month until the Christmas attraction opens on November 19th. “It’s a fun time down here setting up”, says Executive Director Nathan Bentley. Volunteers have been hard at work setting up the attraction...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood

A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Hartley Nature Center building expansion and park improvements

The city of Duluth and Hartley Nature Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent completion of the Hartley Nature Center building expansion and park improvements. This adds onto the centers already 660 acres of land. The city was granted $1.29-million from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission Legacy Grant Program to support the implementation of the Hartley Park Mini-Master Plan, including a building expansion, improved sidewalk connectivity, additional parking, and comprehensive signage and wayfinding. The improved facility will support the community’s increasing demands for environmental education, recreational programming and opportunities to connect with nature and with one another.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center hosts Senior Go Show

The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center hosted the Senior Go Show, an event for individuals ages fifty-five and up. The expo hosted over one-hundred businesses from the Duluth area, all offering resources for older community members. The show had booths from various financial planning and healthcare businesses to travel and dining...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy