WDIO-TV
Cloquet-Carlton girls, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer defend Section 7AA titles
Both the Cloquet-Carlton girl’s soccer team and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) boy’s soccer team won their Section 7AA championship games on Tuesday. In Grand Rapids, second seeded Cloquet-Carlton upset top-seeded Grand Rapids 4-2 to clinch their fourth straight section title. Rapids’ Taylor Birkey scored the first goal, while Macava Smith, Lauren Hughes, Makayla Stirewalt, and Alexa Snesrud scored for the Lumberjacks. Cloquet-Carlton improves to 15-3-1 heading into their second straight state tournament.
Grand Rapids’ Garett Drotts makes DI commitment to Augustana men’s hockey
Grand Rapids native Garett Drotts announced on Twitter he’s committed to play Division I hockey at Augustana University. There he’ll join fellow former Thunderhawk Hunter Bischoff. A senior forward last season, Drotts was second on the team in goals with 23 adding 25 assists. He helped Grand Rapids...
Fundraiser and GoFundMe set up for Hibbing woman hurt in barrel racing accident
Autum Mohawk remains in the hospital after a barrel racing accident last week. According to the post on GoFundMe, she fell off her horse and suffered a severe brain bleed. She’s had surgery, and remains in the hospital. The family said they are so grateful for all the support...
Over half a foot of snow so far for portions of the South Shore, more likely today
Lake-effect snow began along the South Shore on Sunday, October 16. Here are the snowfall reports received so far:. 7:00 am 10/17 – 1 ESE Bergland – 11.4 in – Ontonagon County. 4:54 am 10/17 – Gile – 9.0 in – Iron County. 5:43...
Minnesota Power celebrates construction of Jean Duluth Solar Project
In just a couple of months, more power of the sun will be flowing into the Minnesota Power grid. Minnesota Power dedicated its new 1.6-megawatt Jean Duluth Solar project on Wednesday morning. Set off Riley Road, it is made up of 3,770 solar panels made at Heliene in Mt. Iron.
Construct Tomorrow gives hundreds of area kids a chance to try the trades
650 kids from across the region tried their hand at welding, operating, and even roofing on Tuesday at the curling club in Eveleth. Construct Tomorrow was back in action after a break during COVID. There is a focus on diversifying the workforce, and including more women. Two young ladies who...
Students at UWS held roundtable discussion with Governor Evers
Students at the University of Wisconsin Superior met with Governor Tim Evers today to talk about issues important to them. One of the main concerns students had were of course rising tuition rates at universities and colleges. Especially with providing higher education to low-income families, or students living in rural areas.
One month until Bentleyville opens in Duluth
It’s almost time to light the lights down at Bentleyville as October 19th marks one month until the Christmas attraction opens on November 19th. “It’s a fun time down here setting up”, says Executive Director Nathan Bentley. Volunteers have been hard at work setting up the attraction...
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
Hartley Nature Center building expansion and park improvements
The city of Duluth and Hartley Nature Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent completion of the Hartley Nature Center building expansion and park improvements. This adds onto the centers already 660 acres of land. The city was granted $1.29-million from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission Legacy Grant Program to support the implementation of the Hartley Park Mini-Master Plan, including a building expansion, improved sidewalk connectivity, additional parking, and comprehensive signage and wayfinding. The improved facility will support the community’s increasing demands for environmental education, recreational programming and opportunities to connect with nature and with one another.
Duluth informs residents about lead-contaminated water and plans to help with the issue
Contaminated water can naturally cause health risks, and it is a concern in the city of Duluth right now. The city has a problem with it’s aging water system, and they have been working to address it. Lead particles have been developing in Duluth’s city water has been an...
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center hosts Senior Go Show
The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center hosted the Senior Go Show, an event for individuals ages fifty-five and up. The expo hosted over one-hundred businesses from the Duluth area, all offering resources for older community members. The show had booths from various financial planning and healthcare businesses to travel and dining...
