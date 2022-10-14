The city of Duluth and Hartley Nature Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent completion of the Hartley Nature Center building expansion and park improvements. This adds onto the centers already 660 acres of land. The city was granted $1.29-million from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission Legacy Grant Program to support the implementation of the Hartley Park Mini-Master Plan, including a building expansion, improved sidewalk connectivity, additional parking, and comprehensive signage and wayfinding. The improved facility will support the community’s increasing demands for environmental education, recreational programming and opportunities to connect with nature and with one another.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO