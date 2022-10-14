ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

South Bay Home Searched As Police Probe Aug. 30 Fatal Shooting of 2 Men in Chula Vista

By Editor
 3 days ago
Investigators examine a vehicle after serving a search warrant in the South Bay. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Homicide detectives searched a San Diego home early Thursday connected to the late summer shooting deaths of two men in Chula Vista.

Investigators from the Chula Vista Police Department served the warrant, with support from a SWAT team, on a home in the 5800 block of Vista San Guadalupe north of Otay Mesa Road, according to OnScene.TV.

They detained three males, with at least one considered to be a person of interest in the deaths of Joseph Arias and David Bruley. Police also confiscated vehicles during the 4:30 a.m. search.

On Aug. 30, Chula Vista officers responded to reports of gunfire and a traffic accident to find Arias, 22, and Bruley, 42, wounded in a pickup truck that had crashed into a parked van in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead. Detectives believe that Arias, who lived in Chula Vista, and Bruley, a San Diego resident, had been shot in the 500 block of Sequoia Street, less than a block from the site of the crash.

Witnesses reported seeing several vehicles speeding out of the area immediately following the shooting. Police have yet to reveal a motive or name suspects in the case.

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
