ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NFL Concussion Protocol Revision Could Impact Tua’s Legal Options

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCpeg_0iYPgB7p00

In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa ’s concussion and questionable medical treatment, the NFL and NFLPA revised their concussion protocol, a move that could have legal ramifications should the Miami Dolphins ’ quarterback contemplate a lawsuit.

Last Saturday, the league and union issued a joint statement saying that while team medical staff and unaffiliated medical professionals “followed the steps of the [concussion] protocol as written,” the “outcome in this case is not what was intended.” The statement explains that, going forward, the word “ataxia,” which refers to loss of full control of bodily movements, will be added to a list of mandatory “no-go” symptoms.

Tagovailoa was shoved backward and hit his helmet against the turf against the Buffalo on Sept. 25. A Dolphins physician, who had consulted with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC), determined that Tagovailoa met the necessary conditions to return to the game. Four days later, in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tagovailoa was sacked and suffered a concussion. He hasn’t played since. The NFLPA exercised its collectively bargained right to fire the UNC , despite the NFLPA/NFL joint statement indicating the UNC followed their concussion protocol.

At this point, there is no indication that Tagovailoa intends to sue anyone. But if he has suffered a lasting neurological injury that will damage his NFL career and deprive him of potential earnings, he might consider legal options. The Dolphins, the doctors who treated him, the NFL and even the NFLPA are all potential defendants.

A lawsuit would face hurdles, including that the CBA attempts to preempt potential personal injury and malpractice litigation. Many claims are required to first go through arbitration, meaning a judge would be inclined to dismiss a Tagovailoa lawsuit on grounds he must first exhaust his potential remedies under the CBA.

Also, players contractually agree to not sue for brain or head injuries suffered during employment. Those barriers to litigation are not insurmountable—New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor, for example, is currently suing the Los Angeles Chargers team doctor over treatment—but they make litigation more difficult.

Tagovailoa might have a stronger case if he challenged both the NFLPA and NFL. He might claim labor and management negotiated a substandard concussion policy that endangered his health, and he could add that the NFLPA and NFL swiftly changing the policy in the aftermath of his injury shows the policy was deficient. The NFLPA and NFL would challenge these arguments and highlight that evidence of subsequent remedial measures is usually inadmissible in lawsuits when intended to prove negligence and other claims.

Tagovailoa wouldn’t be the first NFL player to take on his own union and the league. In 2016, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the NFLPA and NFL. He also sued them in federal court, arguing they unlawfully conspired and breached a contract and duty of fair representation. Johnson argued the NFL and NFLPA designed a performance-enhancing substances policy that deprived players of essential protections, but he came up short. In 2020, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit found he was given a fair chance in arbitration. Still, his case lasted several years and raised important questions about how well the league and union look out for players.

For now, Tagovailoa seems focused on returning to the field. Whether his health cooperates remains to be seen, and would bear on whether the former Alabama star considers using the courts.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sportico

Ohio Fishing Scandal Anglers Catch Felonious Theft Charge

A grand jury in Cuyahoga County (Ohio) on Wednesday indicted a pair of anglers for three felonies—cheating in a competition, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools—as well as for a misdemeanor, unlawful ownership of wild animals, in the aftermath of a fishing cheating scandal, in which the duo was caught inflating the weight of fish. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, each face up to a year in prison for each of the three felonies, while the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 30 days in jail. They also may be fined thousands of dollars and lose their fishing...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Sportico

Tua Faces Limited Legal Options Beyond NFLPA’s Doctor Dismissal

Tua Tagovailoa’s questionable medical care could turn into a malpractice controversy, but any litigation would face hurdles—especially on account of the collective bargaining agreement. The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC) who treated the Miami Dolphins QB during the Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills was fired by the NFLPA. The UNC allegedly made multiple mistakes while clinically evaluating Tagovailoa and approving his return to play. Tagovailoa was injured in the first half when Bills linebacker Matt Milano shoved him, causing Tagovailoa to fall backward and hit his helmet against the turf. Tagovailoa stumbled, left the game and went to the locker room...
Sportico

Dear NFL Rookie: Your Lifelong Financial Game Plan Starts Now

Today’s guest columnist is Wale Ogunleye, a former NFL player and now head of sports and entertainment at UBS Global Wealth Management. Hey rookie—Not long ago, you put pen to paper on your first professional football contract, and now you’ve started to bring in a real paycheck. We can talk about building a plan for your future, but the first thing I want you to do is go make that one, over-the-top purchase you’ve been dreaming about. Buy that showy piece so that when people see it around your wrist or neck, or watch you driving around in it, they will know...
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
Distractify

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games

As we near the halfway point of the 2022-23 NFL season, we can't help but notice that this year has been absolute hell for quarterbacks. From San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance requiring season-ending ankle surgery to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field, it seems the game is becoming more dangerous for playmakers.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington

The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
ESPN

'Laser focused' Tua Tagovailoa impresses HC Mike McDaniel

MIAMI -- Despite not playing football for nearly two weeks, Tua Tagovailoa impressed Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel with his focus when he returned to the practice field last week. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the Dolphins' next two games. McDaniel said...
Yardbarker

NFL players who could be dealt at the trade deadline

Akers rushed back from an Achilles injury last year and was largely ineffective this season before sitting out Week 6. His status remains unclear, but a change of scenery at the trade deadline would probably do him some good. 2 of 25. Kendrick Bourne, WR, Patriots. After gaining 800 yards...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

Brady-Signed U.S. Flag Lawsuit Impugns Pats Preservation Standards

Patriots fan Daniel Vitale is taking his favorite football team to court over what he says was slipshod handling of his American flag signed by Tom Brady. His case raises unique questions about legal responsibilities with collectibles. On Wednesday, Vitale filed a complaint in a Boston federal court against NPS, a Patriots-related limited liability company that manages the Patriots Hall of Fame. He alleges fraudulent misrepresentation, negligence, breach of contract and violation of Massachusetts’ consumer protection statute. The case centers on Vitale loaning the flag to the Patriots Hall of Fame last year for a Brady exhibit and what he argues...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy