Ironton Tribune
Lady Hornets advance to sectional finals
COAL GROVE — Points for everyone. Coal Grove had 6 different players score in double digits as the Lady Hornets beat the West Union Lady Dragons in the Division 3 sectional tournament semifinals, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23 and 25-21. Kelsey Fraley led the scoring with 22 points and also racked...
Ironton Tribune
Redmen begin tournament play with 6-1 win
PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen are off and kicking. The Redmen began the Division 3 sectional soccer tournament on a high note with a 6-1 win over the West Union Dragons on Tuesday. Sam Simpson scored a hat-trick to lead the offense, Brayden Adams had a goal and...
Ironton Tribune
Flyers cruise past Clay in SOC finale
It was “Senior Night” but it might as well have been “Everybody Does Something Night.”. The St. Joseph Flyers celebrated senior night last Thursday with a 14-2 win over the Portsmouth Clay Panthers in a Southern Ohio Conference soccer game. Senior Zach Johnson had a haul as...
Ironton Tribune
Rock Hill boys, Fairland girls win OVC cross country titles
If someone tries to use the old TV sitcom name with the latest Rock Hill Redmen Ohio Valley Conference cross country title, don’t you believe it. The old “Eight Is Enough” probably won’t sit well with the Redmen after winning their eighth straight cross country title. The Redmen had 13 runners entered in the meet and only one — Sam Simpson — is a senior.
Ironton Tribune
Freda Waller
Freda M. Waller, 92, of Coal Grove, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Trinity Station Retirement Community, Flatwoods, Kentucky, where she had been a resident for six years. She was born on Dec. 22, 1929, daughter of the late Don and Anna Kapp Baker.
Ironton Tribune
Paul Kegley
Paul Franklin Kegley, 85, retired principal and coach at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School, died on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born on May 5, 1937, he was the son of Leonard J. Townsend and Jessie Townsend.
Ironton Tribune
BARKer Farm plans Halloween event
PEDRO — A Halloween-themed evening of family activities is coming up for the weekend leading into the holiday at the BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo. Hocus Pocus on the Farm is set to start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29., which will feature an outdoor showing of the 1993 Disney film, along with live performances.
Ironton Tribune
Scott Kimbler
Scott Howard Kimbler, 81, of Crown City, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Pastor Frank Donnelly officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville,...
Ironton Tribune
Chesapeake church hosts preparedness seminar
CHESAPEAKE — Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake is hosting a free preparedness seminar – “Surviving a World in Distress” on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the church, located at 17632 State Route 243. The seminar is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Speakers Bryan and Nikki Foster have...
Ironton Tribune
Buffalo Wild Wings to raise money for Team Up for Kids initiative
This fall, Buffalo Wild Wings will raise $1.3 million through their Team Up for Kids Campaign to deliver on their mission to “fuel champions of the next generation.”. The donations will benefit the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In Ironton, BWW is proud to partner with Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry Inc.
Ironton Tribune
Bringing the sauce
COAL GROVE — The customers who came into the Coal Grove Freezette on Monday morning got a show to go along with their meal. That’s because America’s Best Restaurants, which does a show about local, independent restaurants, was in town to film a segment on the Freezette and their menu.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton apartment fire leaves two homeless
A Sunday evening fire has left two Ironton residents homeless. Ironton Fire Department Chief Mike Mahlmeister said the call about the fire in the apartments above Boomers bar on the corner of Third and Walnut streets came in around 9:30 p.m. and that there was the possibility of someone trapped, which turned out not to be the case.
Ironton Tribune
Peoples Bank donates to animal shelter
On Oct. 8, the Humane Society’s “Pet Fun Day”at the Lawrence County Animal Shelter and Crystal Lewis, of Peoples Bank, gave a donation check for $350 to animal shelter director Denise Paulus. (Submitted Photo)
Ironton Tribune
Jeri Fields: Be on the alert for elder abuse
Are you concerned about protecting your older relatives and friends from elder abuse?. The pandemic highlighted the disproportionate impact of tragedy on underserved communities, including older adults, who face high rates of elder abuse, fraud, and nursing homes deaths. It’s important to remember that elder abuse can happen to anyone,...
