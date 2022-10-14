Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
tjrwrestling.net
Liv Morgan Explains Photo With MJF
Liv Morgan has addressed her photo with the “Devil.”. While attending a birthday party of a friend, the former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion took a photo with AEW’s MJF, which would end up going viral and send shockwaves across the wrestling world. Since the photo has circulated, fans have been speculating about the reasoning behind the photo, and the rumors have been flowing.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
itrwrestling.com
Released Star Returns During AEW Rampage Taping [SPOILER]
The most recent AEW Rampage taping saw the return of a star who was released from the company earlier this year!. The Dark Order got a little smaller earlier this year when both Alan Angels and Stu Grayson departed the company in May as their AEW contracts expired. Angels has spoken in the past about making the decision not to renew on a per-appearance deal, preferring to try his hand at building a name on the independent scene.
bodyslam.net
Roxanne Perez Picks Cora Jades Poison On SmackDown
The poison has been picked. This past week on NXT, it was made official that Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez would both pick opponents for each other for next week’s NXT. Cora would be allowed to pick someone from RAW, while Perez would be able to pick from SmackDown. Well, she did. In a backstage segment, Roxanne Perez picked Raquel Rodriguez to be Cora’s opponent next week.
itrwrestling.com
Popular NXT Star Slated for WWE Raw Appearance [SPOILER]
According to a new report NXT star Cameron Grimes could be set to appear on the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw. It has been claimed that Grimes will be present at the taping, although there a number of possibilities for what he may end up doing. As reported...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Currently Has No Plans For Two Former Raw Superstars
According to a new report, former WWE Raw stars Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez aren’t currently factored into any forthcoming WWE plans. This may be the case for quite some time, given that they’ve reportedly been sent back to the WWE Performance Center for further training. As was...
itrwrestling.com
Two NXT Superstars Compete On WWE Main Event
Two more NXT stars have made appearances on WWE’s main roster. Last week before WWE Monday Night Raw, the company held their Main Event house show in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, and during the main roster event, two NXT stars showed up: Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner. With...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Calls Viral Clip Of Dog Winning A Wrestling Match “A Joke”
Though it’s taken the Internet by storm, Jim Cornette isn’t a fan of a popular clip that shows a wrestling match won by… a dog?!. Earlier this week, Twitter user Kaelan Ramos posted a clip from the Ontario-based promotion Smash Wrestling that featured independent star Psycho Mike being bested in the ring by a canine opponent. The tweet, which was captioned “If wrestling is fake, then explain this,” quickly went viral and currently has over 83,000 retweets.
itrwrestling.com
Plans For Bray Wyatt Ahead Of SmackDown [SPOILER]
A new report provides some insight as to what fans can expect to see from Bray Wyatt on the October 14th episode of SmackDown!. For weeks leading into Extreme Rules, cryptic QR code clues were peppered into WWE programming and seemed to signal the upcoming appearance of a mysterious White Rabbit character. As the clues continued, it became more and more apparent that they were most likely hinting at a Bray Wyatt return to the company as there were references to patricide, the words “let me in,” and even a quick shot of Huskus the Pig, one of the characters in Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Posts Heartwarming Tribute To His Late Son
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has paid an emotional tribute to his late son Reid who passed away in 2013 at the age of just 25. In March of 2013, at the young age of 25, Reid Flair passed away from an apparent drug overdose in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ric Flair previously revealed that in the days following Reid’s funeral, he shared a touching moment with Triple H where he received a gift he thought he’d never see – a replacement WWE Hall of Fame ring.
itrwrestling.com
Details On Why Bray Wyatt Talks With Other Promotions Fell Through
A new report details the reason talks between Bray Wyatt and various promotions fell through before he elected to re-sign with WWE. The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt, spectacularly returned to WWE at Extreme Rules after weeks of cryptic QR code clues being peppered throughout WWE programming. Prior to his return, multiple promotions reportedly sent out feelers to Wyatt during his time away from the company. The report from Sports Illustrated revealed that AEW, Impact Wrestling, and AAA all had an interest in bringing him, but no deals were reached.
itrwrestling.com
Rey Mysterio Makes Video Appearance At AAA TripleMania
Despite being under contract with WWE, Rey Mysterio has made a surprise appearance at AAA TripleMania XXX. TripleMania is the biggest show on AAA’s calendar and this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Mysterio kicked things off in a video message where he congratulated the company on its success.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces First Title Defense For New US Champ Seth Rollins
Seth "Freakin" Rollins first defense of his newly won WWE United States Championship will be on the October 17 episode of "Raw" against rival Matt Riddle. The match was announced during the October 14 episode of "SmackDown." Rollins won the championship from Bobby Lashley on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw" after Lashley was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar.
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Criticises Lack Of Storylines In WWE’s Women’s Division
SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has seemingly hit out at WWE over what she perceives as a lack of storylines for the company’s female stars. Ronda Rousey is the top star of WWE’s women’s division as SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Baddest Woman on the Planet reclaimed that title from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules, making her opponent pass out with a table-assisted triangle choke.
itrwrestling.com
Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event Cancelled
According to a new report, WWE has cancelled the next edition of its ‘Day 1’ Premium Live Event and there are no plans to replace it. Wrestlenomics broke the news of the cancellation and noted that the event, which would have taken place on New Year’s Day 2023 will not be rescheduled or rebranded.
itrwrestling.com
Rob Van Dam Believes There Is No Truth To Recent AEW Rumour
Throughout 2022 AEW has seemingly been beset by backstage chaos. Just as one controversy ends another seemingly begins. However, Rob Van Dam believes that this doesn’t mean that the long-term future of the company is in jeopardy. Throughout the summer and beyond there were numerous reports that all was...
