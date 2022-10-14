A new report provides some insight as to what fans can expect to see from Bray Wyatt on the October 14th episode of SmackDown!. For weeks leading into Extreme Rules, cryptic QR code clues were peppered into WWE programming and seemed to signal the upcoming appearance of a mysterious White Rabbit character. As the clues continued, it became more and more apparent that they were most likely hinting at a Bray Wyatt return to the company as there were references to patricide, the words “let me in,” and even a quick shot of Huskus the Pig, one of the characters in Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse.

