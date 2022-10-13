Recently on his “To Be The Man” podcast, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair spoke about several topics, and one of them would be about the WWE return of Bray Wyatt. While talking about Wyatt, Flair put a spotlight on his return made at Extreme Rules after he was initially released by the Vince McMahon regime last year. Despite the tension between Wyatt and McMahon, however, Triple H has previously praised Wyatt, even doing so just weeks before he would make his return to the company.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO