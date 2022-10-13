Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Two NXT Superstars Compete On WWE Main Event
Two more NXT stars have made appearances on WWE’s main roster. Last week before WWE Monday Night Raw, the company held their Main Event house show in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, and during the main roster event, two NXT stars showed up: Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner. With...
itrwrestling.com
Popular NXT Star Slated for WWE Raw Appearance [SPOILER]
According to a new report NXT star Cameron Grimes could be set to appear on the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw. It has been claimed that Grimes will be present at the taping, although there a number of possibilities for what he may end up doing. As reported...
itrwrestling.com
Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event Cancelled
According to a new report, WWE has cancelled the next edition of its ‘Day 1’ Premium Live Event and there are no plans to replace it. Wrestlenomics broke the news of the cancellation and noted that the event, which would have taken place on New Year’s Day 2023 will not be rescheduled or rebranded.
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Criticises Lack Of Storylines In WWE’s Women’s Division
SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has seemingly hit out at WWE over what she perceives as a lack of storylines for the company’s female stars. Ronda Rousey is the top star of WWE’s women’s division as SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Baddest Woman on the Planet reclaimed that title from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules, making her opponent pass out with a table-assisted triangle choke.
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Roast #79 – Rock, Paper, Scissor Me Daddy
KJ & Oly are back after a week’s hiatus to roast a huge week in wrestling INCLUDING, Extreme Rules, Daddy Ass, The DX Reunion, Bray Wyatt’s return and the glory that is Sami Zayn. Enjoy!. If you enjoy the Wrestling Roast and want more of KJ & Oly,...
itrwrestling.com
Saraya Considered WWE Return & Spoke With Triple H Before AEW Debut
Saraya debuted for All Elite Wrestling in shocking fashion, and in big fashion as well at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Having not wrestled since 2017 because of a major neck injury, Saraya — known as Paige in WWE — had her contract with World Wrestling Entertainment expire earlier this year, this after the company decided not to re-sign her.
itrwrestling.com
Rey Mysterio Makes Video Appearance At AAA TripleMania
Despite being under contract with WWE, Rey Mysterio has made a surprise appearance at AAA TripleMania XXX. TripleMania is the biggest show on AAA’s calendar and this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Mysterio kicked things off in a video message where he congratulated the company on its success.
itrwrestling.com
Live Action Marvel Lucha Libre Show Announced For Disney+
Top Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has announced the launch of a live-action wrestling show coming to Disney+ in association with Marvel. The series is scheduled to premiere in Mexico on December 21st, though it’s yet to be made official if this will be a worldwide showcase or exclusive to Mexico.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Make Appearance At NFL Game
The new WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch celebrated his success by attending the recent Chicago Bears NFL game. Seth Rollins did not have the greatest night of his career at the recent Extreme Rules event when he was forced to tap out to his rival Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit match.
itrwrestling.com
Shawn Michaels Names The Hardest Part Of His Job
Having retired from active competition in March 2010, Shawn Michaels has gone on to take up several roles behind the scenes in WWE. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Talent Development Creative. Heralded as one of the world’s greatest wrestlers, there is arguably no one better than ‘The Heartbreak...
itrwrestling.com
The Boogeyman Says Match Against Bray Wyatt Is ‘Very Possible’
The return of Bray Wyatt has sent shockwaves across the wrestling industry. The Eater of Worlds made his presence known at Extreme Rules and followed it up with a passionate promo segment at the end of SmackDown. One big question now is who Wyatt will face in the future. Bray...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Comments On ‘Extremely Talented’ Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Recently on his “To Be The Man” podcast, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair spoke about several topics, and one of them would be about the WWE return of Bray Wyatt. While talking about Wyatt, Flair put a spotlight on his return made at Extreme Rules after he was initially released by the Vince McMahon regime last year. Despite the tension between Wyatt and McMahon, however, Triple H has previously praised Wyatt, even doing so just weeks before he would make his return to the company.
itrwrestling.com
Rey Mysterio Earns Shot At Intercontinental Title On WWE SmackDown
The October 14th edition of Friday Night SmackDown began in truly chaotic circumstances. Before the opening titles had even played the camera cut to the parking lot where there had been a car accident involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. With the pair receiving medical attention the former NXT Champion was attacked by Drew McIntyre.
itrwrestling.com
Rob Van Dam Believes There Is No Truth To Recent AEW Rumour
Throughout 2022 AEW has seemingly been beset by backstage chaos. Just as one controversy ends another seemingly begins. However, Rob Van Dam believes that this doesn’t mean that the long-term future of the company is in jeopardy. Throughout the summer and beyond there were numerous reports that all was...
itrwrestling.com
Sami Zayn Hilariously Attempts Roman Reigns’ Signature Spear During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Sami Zayn continues his hilarious acknowledging of the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. During a WWE house show in Phoenix, the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn once again acknowledged his “Tribal Chief,” and continued to try to stay on Reigns’ good list in The Bloodline faction, and he did all of this in hilarious fashion.
itrwrestling.com
Finn Balor – “Chris Jericho Is A Legend Of This Business”
While a wrestler with more than three decades in the business behind them might usually be winding down their career, Chris Jericho continues to find ways to reinvent himself. After returning to AEW early in the year after a short hiatus, Jericho engaged in a long-running feud with Eddie Kingston, created the Jericho Appreciation Society and won the Ring of Honor World Championship. He has also drawn praise for his matches against Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and more as he dipped back into his ‘Lionheart’ persona.
itrwrestling.com
Roxanne Perez Makes In-Ring SmackDown Debut
Roxanne Perez arrived on Friday Night SmackDown looking to find an opponent for Cora Jade on the October 18th edition of NXT. Perez and Jade are set to meet at Halloween Havoc just days later. During the show cameras caught up with Perez backstage talking to Shotzi and her new...
itrwrestling.com
EC3 Claims He Would Rip Adam Cole “To Shreds”
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans is arguably the most acclaimed of the series, featuring a stacked card that culminated in a brutal Unsanctioned match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. While that was one of the top feuds in wrestling for the time, it was matched in quality from the show’s opener; a six-man Ladder match.
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Claims CM Punk Using Cult Of Personality In AEW Made ‘Zero Sense’
Road Dogg is laying down criticism on CM Punk. Once upon a time, CM Punk said goodbye to the professional wrestling industry, but in 2021, “Cult Of Personality” by Living Colour would blast in an AEW arena, and it would happen for the first time ever. Instantly, fans knew that CM Punk was back in the business.
Comments / 0