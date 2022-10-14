Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Saraya Considered WWE Return & Spoke With Triple H Before AEW Debut
Saraya debuted for All Elite Wrestling in shocking fashion, and in big fashion as well at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Having not wrestled since 2017 because of a major neck injury, Saraya — known as Paige in WWE — had her contract with World Wrestling Entertainment expire earlier this year, this after the company decided not to re-sign her.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Calls Viral Clip Of Dog Winning A Wrestling Match “A Joke”
Though it’s taken the Internet by storm, Jim Cornette isn’t a fan of a popular clip that shows a wrestling match won by… a dog?!. Earlier this week, Twitter user Kaelan Ramos posted a clip from the Ontario-based promotion Smash Wrestling that featured independent star Psycho Mike being bested in the ring by a canine opponent. The tweet, which was captioned “If wrestling is fake, then explain this,” quickly went viral and currently has over 83,000 retweets.
itrwrestling.com
Popular NXT Star Slated for WWE Raw Appearance [SPOILER]
According to a new report NXT star Cameron Grimes could be set to appear on the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw. It has been claimed that Grimes will be present at the taping, although there a number of possibilities for what he may end up doing. As reported...
itrwrestling.com
Released Star Returns During AEW Rampage Taping [SPOILER]
The most recent AEW Rampage taping saw the return of a star who was released from the company earlier this year!. The Dark Order got a little smaller earlier this year when both Alan Angels and Stu Grayson departed the company in May as their AEW contracts expired. Angels has spoken in the past about making the decision not to renew on a per-appearance deal, preferring to try his hand at building a name on the independent scene.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Posts Heartwarming Tribute To His Late Son
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has paid an emotional tribute to his late son Reid who passed away in 2013 at the age of just 25. In March of 2013, at the young age of 25, Reid Flair passed away from an apparent drug overdose in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ric Flair previously revealed that in the days following Reid’s funeral, he shared a touching moment with Triple H where he received a gift he thought he’d never see – a replacement WWE Hall of Fame ring.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Dropped Ezekiel Gimmick ‘As Soon As He Got Power’
Triple H wasn’t a fan of the Ezekiel character. Ever since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over as the head of WWE creative earlier this year, a load of changes have happened in the company, both on camera and behind the scenes. One of those changes was...
itrwrestling.com
Rey Mysterio Makes Video Appearance At AAA TripleMania
Despite being under contract with WWE, Rey Mysterio has made a surprise appearance at AAA TripleMania XXX. TripleMania is the biggest show on AAA’s calendar and this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Mysterio kicked things off in a video message where he congratulated the company on its success.
itrwrestling.com
Details On Why Bray Wyatt Talks With Other Promotions Fell Through
A new report details the reason talks between Bray Wyatt and various promotions fell through before he elected to re-sign with WWE. The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt, spectacularly returned to WWE at Extreme Rules after weeks of cryptic QR code clues being peppered throughout WWE programming. Prior to his return, multiple promotions reportedly sent out feelers to Wyatt during his time away from the company. The report from Sports Illustrated revealed that AEW, Impact Wrestling, and AAA all had an interest in bringing him, but no deals were reached.
itrwrestling.com
Dakota Kai Calls For Alba Fyre To Join Damage CTRL
Alba Fyre could soon become the newest member of Damage CTRL, according to Dakota Kai. Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been roaring through the women’s division, this despite the recent slump from Bayley. Currently, the faction (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) has the Women’s Tag Team Championship. With the success that the stable has had early on, Dakota Kai is now interested in expanding the group, already sending an invitation to Alba Fyre to become the newest member.
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Claims CM Punk Using Cult Of Personality In AEW Made ‘Zero Sense’
Road Dogg is laying down criticism on CM Punk. Once upon a time, CM Punk said goodbye to the professional wrestling industry, but in 2021, “Cult Of Personality” by Living Colour would blast in an AEW arena, and it would happen for the first time ever. Instantly, fans knew that CM Punk was back in the business.
itrwrestling.com
Plans For Bray Wyatt Ahead Of SmackDown [SPOILER]
A new report provides some insight as to what fans can expect to see from Bray Wyatt on the October 14th episode of SmackDown!. For weeks leading into Extreme Rules, cryptic QR code clues were peppered into WWE programming and seemed to signal the upcoming appearance of a mysterious White Rabbit character. As the clues continued, it became more and more apparent that they were most likely hinting at a Bray Wyatt return to the company as there were references to patricide, the words “let me in,” and even a quick shot of Huskus the Pig, one of the characters in Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Returns To SmackDown, Gives Emotional Address To Fans
On the October 14th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to the blue brand, and he did so in a way no one was quite expecting. Wyatt entered through the same door that signalled his arrival at Extreme Rules, lantern in hand, lights dimmed. Interestingly, he came to the ring without the mask he wore six days ago, and with new theme music.
itrwrestling.com
Rey Mysterio Earns Shot At Intercontinental Title On WWE SmackDown
The October 14th edition of Friday Night SmackDown began in truly chaotic circumstances. Before the opening titles had even played the camera cut to the parking lot where there had been a car accident involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. With the pair receiving medical attention the former NXT Champion was attacked by Drew McIntyre.
itrwrestling.com
Liv Morgan Set To Appear In USA’s Chucky
Liv Morgan has another accolade on her belt: Making an appearance on “Chucky.”. Later this month on October 26, 2022, former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will be appearing on USA Network’s “Chucky” series, which is a continuation of the “Childs Play” storyline.
itrwrestling.com
Rob Van Dam Believes There Is No Truth To Recent AEW Rumour
Throughout 2022 AEW has seemingly been beset by backstage chaos. Just as one controversy ends another seemingly begins. However, Rob Van Dam believes that this doesn’t mean that the long-term future of the company is in jeopardy. Throughout the summer and beyond there were numerous reports that all was...
itrwrestling.com
Roxanne Perez Makes In-Ring SmackDown Debut
Roxanne Perez arrived on Friday Night SmackDown looking to find an opponent for Cora Jade on the October 18th edition of NXT. Perez and Jade are set to meet at Halloween Havoc just days later. During the show cameras caught up with Perez backstage talking to Shotzi and her new...
itrwrestling.com
Rob Van Dam – CM Punk “Probably Has As Big An Ego” As Anyone I’ve Met In Wrestling
For many fans the words “professional wrestler” and “ego” go hand in hand, especially with regard to the biggest stars in the industry such as CM Punk. Since retuning to the world of wrestling after seven years away in August 2021, CM Punk has been on a roller-coaster that shows no sign of slowing. While his arrival in All Elite Wrestling was praised pretty much across the board, as 2022 progressed the star found himself connected to a number of controversies backstage.
itrwrestling.com
Rob Van Dam Recalls CM Punk Hosting An ECW Team Meeting To Identify Locker Room Thief
The relaunch of ECW in 2006 under the WWE banner brought with it an almost endless barrage of backlash from fans of the original Paul Heyman-led product. It simply wasn’t ‘Extreme’ Championship Wrestling anymore, with a lack of key stars, outside of the likes of Rob Van Dam, annoying fans and WWE-enforced restrictions prohibiting them from being their original entity.
itrwrestling.com
Cody Rhodes “Ahead Of Schedule” In Recovery From Injury
A new report has indicated that Cody Rhodes could be ready to return to WWE earlier than originally expected as he recovers from a serious injury. Cody Rhodes returned to WWE as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 just weeks after he and his Brandi announced their shock exits from AEW. The American Nightmare and Brandi had been pivotal figures in forming AEW in 2019 alongside The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and company owner Tony Khan.
Comments / 0