Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
There’s never been a better time to land on this brilliant 404 page
With the global economy currently dealing with a multitude of challenges, and people everywhere watching nervously as prices and bills continue to climb, there’s perhaps no better time to land on the Financial Times’ brilliant 404 error page. On most websites, the “page not found” message is still...
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Ultra now comes in a fancy, shiny design — if you’re willing to pay
Apple went all-out on the ruggedness aspect with the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s undeniably big, unabashedly bold, and loaded to the gills with features that extreme sports enthusiasts will appreciate. But one area where Apple didn’t experiment much is design versatility. For a starting price of an eye-watering $899, the only color you can see on the case is a matte titanium finish. But that doesn’t mean a little blingy touch-up is out of the question.
Digital Trends
Is TikTok leaking drafts? Let’s take a closer look at this rumor
Not every social media post is ready for prime time. Sometimes you write a post or film a video and decide that it’s better to not publish it. That’s fine. That’s what the Drafts folder is for. That folder is built to hold your works-in-progress, mistakes, and other too-goofy-for-public-consumption posts and videos. The Drafts folder is probably one that you take for granted, but what if that folder (via a particularly viral-prone social media platform) were to have its content leaked and published for the world to see? Scary, isn’t it?
Digital Trends
The scariest Rick and Morty characters, ranked
Despite being a comedy show, Rick and Morty has given audiences some of the most terrifying characters ever animated. Since the series explores the unknown mysteries of the multiverse, show creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and their team of writers have had the freedom to come up with characters who are essentially the stuff of nightmares.
Tell Us Which Supporting Character You Think Is Better Than The Main Character
It's time to make some spin-off movies.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem: How to save Tramontane the lost goat
If you’ve spent any time with siblings Amicia and Hugo in A Plague Tale: Requiem, you’ll know that the former is rather afraid of goats and their loud, aggressive screams. Because of this, you might not expect that saving one would be high on Hugo’s priority list, yet doing exactly that is part of a short-and-sweet side quest about halfway through the game’s long, treacherous journey. Saving Tramontane the goat doesn’t require much more than a bit of fire to clear a path. Read on to find out how to help this lost animal return to her shepherd.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem: Perfect Shot trophy and achievement guide
Siblings Amicia and Hugo endure an awful lot of hardship throughout A Plague Tale: Requiem‘s lengthy campaign, so it’s important to enjoy the fun and lighthearted moments as they come. The opening of the game is one such experience, following the duo through a playful day of exploration across the countryside. It’s during this initial chapter of their journey that you can score the game’s first trophy or achievement, titled Perfect Shot, which tasks you with hitting all of the pinecones during a minigame. Read on to find out where to keep your eyes peeled for this one.
Digital Trends
Can you use AirPods Pro without eartips? The answer may surprise you
Apple sells three versions of its super-popular wireless earbuds: The original AirPods, now in their second generation (thus AirPods 2), the third-gen version of the AirPods (which we’ve opted to call the AirPods 3), and the second-gen AirPods Pro (or AirPods Pro 2 for greater clarity). While there are a lot of differences between these models, people invariably notice the physical differences most of all, specifically the presence of silicone eartips on the AirPods Pro 2, and their absence on the AirPods 2 and 3. And that eventually leads to the question, can you use the AirPods Pro without those eartips, and if you did, what would happen?
Digital Trends
8 of the best turntable accessories for vinyl supremacy
Whether you've just gotten your first entry-level turntable or you're well on your way to building your perfect record collection, chances are you've either gotten the vinyl bug or are looking for some cool gift ideas for someone who has. Part of the fun of being into vinyl is that...
Digital Trends
Amazon Kindle (2022) review: simple, delightful reading
“Amazon's base-model Kindle gets some big upgrades this year, making it a worthy option to pick up for a mere $100.”. While our smartphones can do almost everything, it’s probably not the best device for reading e-books — I know I certainly don’t use my iPhone 14 Pro for book reading. That’s because you’ll get incoming notifications from messages, apps, and games, all of which can ultimately deter you from reading. If you plan to read, it’s best to rid yourself of all possible distractions — including your smartphone — and use a dedicated e-book reader device like the Amazon Kindle.
Digital Trends
Slash/Back review: The kids are all right (especially when fighting aliens)
Audiences love stories that pit plucky kids against horrible monsters — whether it’s aliens, zombies, ghosts, or various other supernatural threats. There’s so much love for these stories, in fact, that it takes a special kind of film to stand out in the crowded “kids vs. monsters” genre these days.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem review: gorgeous sequel has some growing pains
“A Plague Tale: Requiem improves on its predecessor with gorgeous visuals and more varied gameplay, but it struggles to balance its increased action and morally nuanced storytelling.”. Pros. Moving story beats. More varied gameplay. Better item crafting. Astounding visuals. Cons. There’s a specific sequence in A Plague Tale: Requiem that...
Comments / 0