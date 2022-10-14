ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Free Press

Orientation workers share positive feedback for new director

Boston University held its first in-person orientation since 2019, one month after former Director of Orientation Shiney James’s resignation in May following a six month long investigation into her conduct with student workers. The Daily Free Press previously reported in October 2021 that several former student workers accused James...
mybackyardnews.com

BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”

International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
Daily Free Press

Several construction projects completed, underway after pandemic disruptions

Boston University spent an estimated $71.1 million on construction projects this summer and school year with $62.2 million coming from the undesignated reserves for capital project funding, which is being used for the first time since the fiscal year 2019, according to a faculty letter from President Robert Brown. There...
wgbh.org

A formal wear football game in Boston raises money for veterans charity

Most fall football players are decked out in full pads and a helmet. But on Saturday in Rogers Park in Brighton, Mark Mitchell preferred a shiny gold suit. The 38-year-old former college football player, who played for Dean and Mount Ida Colleges, was competing in his fourth year with Three Piece Suit Football. The annual charity event has been held every October in Boston since 2014 after getting its start in Atlanta. And, as the name implies, all players were decked out in formal wear that went that went through the ringer of full contact, tackle football.
NECN

200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday

A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
WCVB

Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
Caught in Southie

UPDATE: Curley Community Center Renovations

The construction crews have been busy at work getting the exterior of the community center ready for opening and many have been asking, “when will the Curley Community center open?” Well, South Boston Online posted an update this week. It appears there is still a legal situation and then they are waiting on some supplies, and then the City will need to staff the center etc. So it looks like the community center aka “The L” will most likely be opening, potentially, in early 2023. You can read more about this here.
Daily Free Press

Men’s soccer earns second consecutive Patriot League victory over defending conference champions Loyola

The Boston University Terriers defeated the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds 1-0 on the road in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday afternoon, earning their second consecutive Patriot League victory. After a back-and-forth first half, the Terriers (4-3-6, 2-1-3 PL) converted a penalty kick through senior midfielder Quinn Matulis in the 49th minute, which...
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
wgbh.org

Midwife-led birth center in Beverly has seen its last patient, staff say

Staff at the North Shore Birth Center on the campus of Beverly Hospital say they've seen their last patient. The center was the only stand-alone midwife-led birth center currently delivering babies in Eastern Massachusetts. Beth Israel Lahey Health had announced plans in May to close the center, citing staffing shortages.
whdh.com

2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified

BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
