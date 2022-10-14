Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!Dianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Local Marshfield Brewery Announces Scary Good NEW Beer Will Drop at Spooky Movie Night!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Daily Free Press
Orientation workers share positive feedback for new director
Boston University held its first in-person orientation since 2019, one month after former Director of Orientation Shiney James’s resignation in May following a six month long investigation into her conduct with student workers. The Daily Free Press previously reported in October 2021 that several former student workers accused James...
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”
International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
Daily Free Press
Several construction projects completed, underway after pandemic disruptions
Boston University spent an estimated $71.1 million on construction projects this summer and school year with $62.2 million coming from the undesignated reserves for capital project funding, which is being used for the first time since the fiscal year 2019, according to a faculty letter from President Robert Brown. There...
Taunton Schools Superintendent Apologizes After Elementary Student Injured
TAUNTON — Taunton Public Schools Superintendent John Cabral is apologizing to the family of a student at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School after the child's neck was injured by a jump rope. According to the superintendent's statement, the incident took place at recess on Tuesday, Oct. 11, but the parents...
BC Heights
Reverend and Newton Police Chief Meet to Discuss Ways to Strengthen Relationships Between Police and Community
Rev. Devlin Scott, senior pastor of Newton’s NewCity Church, and John Carmichael, chief of the Newton Police Department (NPD), came together for a public discussion on Oct. 6 focused on the relationship between police and the people they serve. “I feel that we’re obligated to create programs and opportunities...
wgbh.org
A formal wear football game in Boston raises money for veterans charity
Most fall football players are decked out in full pads and a helmet. But on Saturday in Rogers Park in Brighton, Mark Mitchell preferred a shiny gold suit. The 38-year-old former college football player, who played for Dean and Mount Ida Colleges, was competing in his fourth year with Three Piece Suit Football. The annual charity event has been held every October in Boston since 2014 after getting its start in Atlanta. And, as the name implies, all players were decked out in formal wear that went that went through the ringer of full contact, tackle football.
whdh.com
Marty Walsh returns to Boston, speaks on the future of work and education
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh returned to his roots, visiting his hometown to talk about preparing students for the future of work. “When you look at the future of our workforce, it’s about opportunity,” Walsh said. He joined Secretary of...
NECN
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
WCVB
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
Daily Free Press
GALLERY: Hundreds march through downtown Boston in support of abortion rights
Boston was one of the sites of a nationwide day of action in support of reproductive rights on Oct. 8. The Women’s Wave 2022 aimed to raise awareness for reproductive rights, planning over 420 events across all 50 states one month before midterm elections. According to the Women’s March...
Daily Free Press
BU women’s soccer drops 1-0 contest to Patriot League frontrunner Bucknell
The top two seeds in the Patriot League faced off at Nickerson Field on Saturday afternoon, and an early long-shot goal was all Bucknell University needed to defeat Boston University 1-0. The loss marked the end of the Terriers’ (9-7, 5-2 PL) five-game win streak in which they conceded only...
UPDATE: Curley Community Center Renovations
The construction crews have been busy at work getting the exterior of the community center ready for opening and many have been asking, “when will the Curley Community center open?” Well, South Boston Online posted an update this week. It appears there is still a legal situation and then they are waiting on some supplies, and then the City will need to staff the center etc. So it looks like the community center aka “The L” will most likely be opening, potentially, in early 2023. You can read more about this here.
whdh.com
Brigham and Women’s nurses at a colleague’s wedding save guest who collapsed
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Brigham and Women’s emergency nurses gathered to celebrate their colleague’s wedding quickly jumped into action on the dance floor to save a wedding guest’s life during a medical emergency. Last month, the group celebrated the wedding of their colleague and friend...
Community Alert: Police warning Boston parents of kidnapping scam
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert Saturday warning parents of a kidnapping scam. This alert comes after at least three parents of students who are enrolled in Boston public schools received phone calls from someone who tried to trick them into paying ransom by falsely claiming their children were in danger or had been kidnapped.
Young boys locked in dark closet, hit with ‘teacher’s stick’ at Methuen daycare, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — Two young boys were locked in a dark closet, deprived of the lunches their mothers packed for them, and beaten with a “teacher’s stick,” according to a lawsuit filed against a daycare in Methuen. The civil lawsuit was filed earlier this week in...
Daily Free Press
Men’s soccer earns second consecutive Patriot League victory over defending conference champions Loyola
The Boston University Terriers defeated the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds 1-0 on the road in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday afternoon, earning their second consecutive Patriot League victory. After a back-and-forth first half, the Terriers (4-3-6, 2-1-3 PL) converted a penalty kick through senior midfielder Quinn Matulis in the 49th minute, which...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
wgbh.org
Midwife-led birth center in Beverly has seen its last patient, staff say
Staff at the North Shore Birth Center on the campus of Beverly Hospital say they've seen their last patient. The center was the only stand-alone midwife-led birth center currently delivering babies in Eastern Massachusetts. Beth Israel Lahey Health had announced plans in May to close the center, citing staffing shortages.
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
whdh.com
2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified
BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
