You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!Dianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Local Marshfield Brewery Announces Scary Good NEW Beer Will Drop at Spooky Movie Night!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
NECN
Woman Dead After Triple Shooting in Dorchester; No Arrests
A woman is dead and two men have been hospitalized after a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. According to Boston police, three people were shot on Geneva Avenue around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on scene, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press...
universalhub.com
Two make off with loaded gun magazines and bulletproof vest from a Cambridge cop's car, police say
Cambridge Police report they are looking for two people for a string of burglaries early this morning in North Cambridge - including two loaded magazines from the locked car of a Cambridge officer's personal car. Police say officers responded around 5:30 this morning to a burglar alarm at a service...
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
Brookline police chief fired following investigation
The police chief over in Brookline was fired on Friday, after an investigation revealed he had violated the department's sexual harassment policy, among others.
WCVB
6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
Man accused of spreading ‘X-rated’ photos across Boston MBTA station
A Boston man accused of spreading explicit photographs across the floor of an MBTA station was arrested Thursday night after police said they discovered an outstanding warrant in his name. The 64-year-old man had spread “numerous X-rated photographs” across the floor of Ashmont station in Dorchester when stopped by Transit...
Brookline fires police chief after 'sustained' harassment allegations
BROOKLINE - Brookline's Select Board fired Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez on Friday after an independent investigation found "multiple admitted, corroborated and sustained allegations of sexual harassment against female employees" in the police department.A statement from the town said the vote to terminate Gonzalez, who was sworn in as chief in June, was unanimous. Gonzalez was placed on paid administrative leave in August after the town learned of multiple allegations against him.A 130-page report from a Quincy-based firm detailed the allegations against Gonzalez. It described how even before being sworn in as chief, an employee said Gonzalez sent "bizarre" messages to her...
WCVB
Two men beaten by group of attackers in Brockton
BOSTON — Police in the city of Brockton are asking for the public's help as investigators gather evidence and attempt to identify suspects connected to an alleged assault of two men following an apparent road rage incident. Brockton police released surveillance video of the Walnut Street attack on two...
Darlene Nguyen arrested after trying to bring replica gun into Worcester Courthouse
A criminal hearing at the Worcester Courthouse was stopped Friday morning when a woman attempted to bring what appeared to be a loaded silver revolver into the court building, according to the Worcester Police Department. Worcester police officers in the court liaison unit stopped the hearing around 9 a.m. so...
nbcboston.com
FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton
The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
Police: Suspect wanted in connection to breaking and entering in a Boston neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston Police is turning to the public for help in identifying the suspect wanted in connection to a breaking and entering in a residential neighborhood. The incident occurred in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton on October 8. According to a picture released by the department,...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
universalhub.com
The turkey matador of Dorchester finds himself surrounded
Welcome to Dot files a dispatch this afternoon from Ocean Street in Dorchester, already known for the meanest turkeys in all of Boston:. Minding my own business on the porch, a car starts honking at the turkeys to move out of the street, they get riled up and chase a pedestrian who starts yelling at them and now he's been standing on this car for 10 minutes.
fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
31-year-old Dorchester man arrested on drug, gun charges
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that a Dorchester man was arraigned on several charges after an executed search warrant on his home. Anthony Mucci, 31, was arrested after the Boston Drug Control Unit found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a tactical body armor vest, heat sealers, plastic baggies, and $28,500 in cash in after searching Mucci’s home.
Police identify young man killed in Needham crash
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police have identified the young man who was killed in a crash in Needham on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane just before 4:30 p.m. found the drivers in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Needham police.
Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child
BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
NECN
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
Young boys locked in dark closet, hit with ‘teacher’s stick’ at Methuen daycare, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — Two young boys were locked in a dark closet, deprived of the lunches their mothers packed for them, and beaten with a “teacher’s stick,” according to a lawsuit filed against a daycare in Methuen. The civil lawsuit was filed earlier this week in...
