Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
markerzone.com
HABS ROOKIE KAIDEN GUHLE TAKES ON ANTHONY MANTHA LATE IN THIRD; CHAOS ENSUES AFTER FINAL WHISTLE (VIDEOS)
The Montreal Canadiens lost their second game in as many nights, this time by a score of 3-1 against the Washington Capitals. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki opened the scoring with his 50th career goal before the Capitals stormed back with three-straight. The game got pretty rough late in the third...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Kings recover to edge Wild
Los Angeles blew a two-goal, third-period lead, but Adrian Kempe's second goal of the night with 11:57 left in regulation broke a tie, and the visiting Kings held on for a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn. After trailing 3-0 in the first...
FOX Sports
Justin Holl, Ilya Samsonov help Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2
TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl scored with 1:55 left and Ilya Samsonov stepped in to stop 25 shots in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former...
NHL・
Yardbarker
Still searching for first win, Coyotes visit Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be going for their third consecutive victory Monday night, while the visiting Arizona Coyotes will be trying for their first of the season. After dropping their season opener to the Canadiens in Montreal on Wednesday, the Maple Leafs have won the first two games of a four-game homestand.
NHL・
Mammoth fall in franchise’s first-ever hockey game
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira hockey history was made Friday night. The Elmira Mammoth took the ice for the first time in franchise history but it was a night that didn’t turn out for the best. On the road, the Mammoth fell to the Binghamton Black Bears 10-1 in the team’s inaugural game in the […]
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 3
From Knight's eye-popping save to a pair of goals on the power play, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win in Buffalo. Make it two for the Florida Panthers. Finding success right out of the gate, the Panthers picked up their second straight win to start their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Travis Konecny scores late as Flyers rally past Canucks
Travis Konecny's late third-period goal propelled the Philadelphia Flyers past the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday afternoon. Konecny picked up a tight rebound and made no mistake with just over six minutes to go in the final frame, completing a Flyers comeback after they entered the second period in a 2-0 hole.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers look to bank early-season points in Buffalo
BUFFALO - With one game down and two to go on their season-opening road trip, the Florida Panthers will look to bank some more early points when they battle the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. A matinee matchup, puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. "I like...
WKBW-TV
Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center. The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers stellar on special teams in win over Sabres
BUFFALO - Winning their second consecutive game on the road to open up their 2022-23 campaign, the Florida Panthers shined on both sides of the special teams battle during a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. In addition to going 2-for-6 on the power play,...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Patrick Kane not thinking about where he might end up. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The expectations for the Chicago Blackhawks aren’t that high this season. Patick Kane, Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks...
FOX Sports
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers improve to 2-0 in the regular season with win over Vancouver
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for...
Yardbarker
'Hungry' Penguins eye third straight win, face Canadiens
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to make it three straight wins to start the season when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Pittsburgh has won each of its first two games of the season against the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning, each by 6-2 scores. "They're a proud...
Yardbarker
Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens prediction, pick, odds: Wings start over with new coach
Once a postseason fixture, the Detroit Red Wings have become a perennial spectator during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Detroit has gone six seasons without qualifying for the postseason. The Red Wings will be looking to end that drought when they begin their season with a home game against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in...
Comments / 0