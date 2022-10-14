Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher, Cy Young winner, Hall of Famer, dies at 69
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever and the 1979 Cy Young winner, has died. He was 69. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia. The Sutter family did not provide a cause of death in its statement, which was released Friday.
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
Jacob deGrom could be wooed by this American League team in MLB free agency
2022 MLB free agency figures to have a very deep starting pitcher market, and the guy who will likely headline that market is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom can opt out of his current deal with the Mets this offseason, and seems likely to do so. With him hitting the free agent market, there figures to be a plethora of teams trying to steal him away from the Mets.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run
When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks ‘not happy’ riding pine, waiting for chance to do something
NEW YORK — Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks didn’t have to look at Friday’s Game 2 ALDS lineup card. He knew he’d be back on the bench again with Harrison Bader in center and rookie Oswaldo Cabrera manning left. He was right. Hicks sat out all 10...
ABC News
Jeremy Pena hits 18th-inning homer as Astros sweep Mariners
SEATTLE -- This day, two decades in the making, seemed like it was never going to end. Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the top-seeded Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, hosting their first postseason game since 2001, featured epic pitching, exemplary defense and, finally, in the 18th inning, the only hit that mattered.
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
Bruce Sutter, Baseball HOFer and Cardinals Great, Has Died
The former relief pitcher totaled 300 saves in his MLB career.
CBS News
Aaron Judge struggles, Yankees drop Game 2 of ALDS to Guardians
NEW YORK -- Oscar Gonzalez singled in the go-ahead run with Cleveland's second straight bloop hit in the 10th inning, and the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to beat the Yankees 4-2 Friday and even their best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece. Giancarlo Stanton staked New York to...
ALDS Game 2: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions
The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees return to action Friday – after Thursday’s rainout – for Game 2 of their best-of-5 AL Division Series. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET (TBS). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Guardians vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.
