ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."
LeBron James once shot his shot with singer Ashanti when he was a rookie.
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
A Tunisian Player Once Asked Kobe Bryant For His Autograph And The Black Mamba Signed His Shoes During The Olympics
It didn’t matter how he fared, but Kobe Bryant was a household name during the marquee event.
Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game
An old video reveals the moment where Kevin Durant accepted to hit a blunt during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't happy with LeBron James after the team lost to the Kings in the preseason finale.
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Bill Simmons Says The Golden State Warriors Will Get Rid Of Draymond Green, And Focus More On Developing The Young Core
NBA analyst Bill Simmons explains why the Golden State Warriors will show the door to Green and focus on their young core.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Jeanie Buss Can’t Find A Word To Describe Russell Westbrook: “Russ Has Been… He… Russ Is… You Know… Extremely… Hardworking…”
Jeanie Buss had a hard time trying to describe and praise Russell Westbrook during a recen interview.
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Draymond Green has interesting response when asked about future with Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green addressed his future with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Green, the former standout at Michigan State is looking ahead to winning another championship with the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is staying focused purely on the goal of another championship with a contract that goes until...
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Robert Horry Calls Out Anthony Davis For His Reluctance To Play As Center: “They should Label Him As The Power Forward And Label LeBron James As The Center."
Robert Horry has an issue with Anthony Davis' reluctance to play as center for the Lakers.
