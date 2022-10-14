ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller City, OH

Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
TIFFIN, OH
Take a seat: Toledo Waite owns Toledo Woodward in huge victory

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Toledo Waite turned out the lights on Toledo Woodward 40-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The last time Toledo Waite and Toledo Woodward played in a 48-8 game on October 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
Area prep football roundup Oct. 14

BC — Derex Dean 3 run (Dominic Dean kick), 9:10. B — Kam Lewis 3 pass from Malachi Bayless (Ethan Huff kick), 6:49. B — Randy Banks 29 run (Huff kick), 11:12. BC — Stephen Sostakowski 32 pass from Derex Dean (Dom Dean kick), 9:33. B...
BUCYRUS, OH
Carey stops Upper Sandusky in snug affair

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Upper Sandusky 20-14 at Carey High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Carey drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Upper Sandusky after the first quarter.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Richwood North Union makes Lewistown Indian Lake walk the plank

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Richwood North Union drew first blood...
RICHWOOD, OH
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason. On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.
TOLEDO, OH
High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022

DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
DELTA, OH
Tekonsha handles stress test to best Holgate

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tekonsha didn't mind, dispatching Holgate 30-28 at Holgate High on October 15 in Ohio football action. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
TEKONSHA, MI
Delaware Hayes escapes Canal Winchester in thin win

Delaware Hayes eventually plied victory away from Canal Winchester 10-9 on October 14 in Ohio football. Canal Winchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes as the first quarter ended.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
Hicksville thwarts Sherwood Fairview's quest

Sherwood Fairview was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Hicksville prevailed 28-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Hicksville darted in front of Sherwood Fairview 14-13 to begin the second quarter.
HICKSVILLE, OH
Riverside Stebbins carves slim margin over Sidney

Riverside Stebbins walked the high-wire before edging Sidney 34-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Sidney, as it began with a 20-6 edge over Riverside Stebbins through the end of the first quarter.
SIDNEY, OH
Fredericktown cancels check from Cardington-Lincoln

Fredericktown notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cardington-Lincoln 44-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fredericktown drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Clear Fork dismantles Shelby in convincing manner

Clear Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork opened with a 13-6 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.
SHELBY, OH
Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro

Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
SPRINGBORO, OH

