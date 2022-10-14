And thinking of the days that are no more. As the lady who sat next to me on my flight back to America knows, I am a big crier. My eyes glisten at the climax of every romantic comedy — even the schmaltzy ones. I tear up with pride when a friend performs “I See Fire” or “Yesterday” at their acapella show. And I invariably sob on planes. As I look upon the world in my little pressurized cabin, thinking of the people I’ve left behind and the people I am about to meet, my eyes well up with gratitude at what can be a wonderful life. I’m sure sitting next to me on airplanes is rather disorienting. One moment, I am trudging through my copy of “First as Tragedy, Then As Farce” and the next, I am set off — by an extra bag of pretzels from a compassionate stewardess or those buried memories that I can only seem to excavate at high altitudes.

