Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
rsvplive.ie
We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time
Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
Hong Kong-Style French Toast Is A Delicious Twist On The Breakfast Classic
Hong Kong French toast is as simple to make as it is lavish to enjoy. What would be considered a breakfast dish in the U.S. is often served at tea houses and cafes as an all-day sweet menu item that’s especially popular at tea time. But you don’t have...
The $3 Item That Keeps My Houseplants Thriving — and 7 Other Miracle Products for Plant-Lovers with ADHD
Dylan M. Austin is a highly caffeinated writer and creator in Seattle. He is passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community, sobriety, veganism, and thriving with ADHD. When offline, he's hanging out with his dog and tending to an increasingly excessive houseplant collection. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
The secret ingredients that make Angela Lansbury's little-known cheesecake recipe work
In 1997, Tom Culver, the set costumer on "Murder, She Wrote," had an idea. He wanted to collect recipes from the show's cast and crew, bind them into a cookbook and sell it. The proceeds would benefit AIDS patients, specifically children and those in hospice. Culver writes in the introduction...
thesouthernladycooks.com
BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF
This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
Delish
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
‘You have got to be kidding’: Tilda Swinton ‘swoons’ over barista’s latte art of her
Tilda Swinton has been praised for the “gracious” way she reacted to a barista’s latte art depicting her on a cup of coffee.The Hollywood star gasped in awe and took photographs of the latte art presented to her by Brian Leonard, who goes by the username @baristabrian on social media.Leonard, who recreates works of art in the foam on cups of coffee, showed Swinton the portrait he made of her during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, which took place in September.Sharing a video on TikTok on Monday (17 October), the artist said her reaction was his “all-time favourite”.“She...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie
This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
Yale Daily News
SAPRE: Tears, idle tears
And thinking of the days that are no more. As the lady who sat next to me on my flight back to America knows, I am a big crier. My eyes glisten at the climax of every romantic comedy — even the schmaltzy ones. I tear up with pride when a friend performs “I See Fire” or “Yesterday” at their acapella show. And I invariably sob on planes. As I look upon the world in my little pressurized cabin, thinking of the people I’ve left behind and the people I am about to meet, my eyes well up with gratitude at what can be a wonderful life. I’m sure sitting next to me on airplanes is rather disorienting. One moment, I am trudging through my copy of “First as Tragedy, Then As Farce” and the next, I am set off — by an extra bag of pretzels from a compassionate stewardess or those buried memories that I can only seem to excavate at high altitudes.
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Delish
What Is Cream Of Tartar And How Do You Use It?
If you look in the back of your spice cabinet, you might find an old bottle of cream of tartar. It's that fine white powder that you may or may not have used in baking recipes before. But what exactly is it, anyway? And what purpose does it serve in your cooking? We talked to some chefs and restaurant-industry professionals to find out everything you need to know about cream of tartar.
Mussels In White Wine Broth Recipe
In the bistros of Paris where mussels are a regional specialty, you'll see large bowls of mussels served with french fries, crusty bread, and a side of mayonnaise. The most popular variation of French "moules frites" is a rich and creamy white wine broth, used to steam the mussels and serve as a dipping sauce to the bread. It is fragrant and velvety and deceptively easy to cook at home in less than 20 minutes, making it a perfect meal for any day of the week!
marlinmag.com
Tito’s Hatch Lemonade Drink Recipe
Who doesn’t love a classic with a spicy twist? New Mexico’s Hatch green chiles roasted and infused with vodka is an instant classic on its own, says our staff, who had no problem making sure of that. Just remember the vodka takes 1 to 2 weeks to develop the chile flavor. This cocktail pairs perfectly with the Smoked Bison Queso. Perfect pairings for your next game or seafood dinner are here.
triangletribune.com
A family favorite in just 5 minutes
Running short on time from a busy schedule shouldn’t mean skipping out on your favorite desserts. In fact, it should be all the more reason to enjoy a sweet treat as a reward for all that hard work. When you’re due for a bite into dark chocolate goodness, all...
Houseplant of the week: Japanese sago palm
The beauty of this architectural plant (Cycas revoluta) is all down to its dramatic green foliage. Its long, arching, palm-like fronds evoke sunny days and relaxing beach holidays; I love the way plants have the power to transport us in just a glance. Light or shade?. Bright indirect light to...
Aldi Is Selling a Pumpkin Casserole Dish, and It’s Under $15
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Halloween is almost here, which means everyone’s getting dressed up for the season — and by everyone, that includes your kitchenware.
TikTok's Obsession with Pimple Popping Has Deep Roots in Evolution
The pimplepopping hashtag on TikTok has over 17 billion views, with clips showing gory up close details of hair and puss extraction.
Biscoff brownies and sticky prune cakes: Edd Kimber’s small batch bakes – recipes
These two simple, small-batch recipes are baked at the same temperature, so if you want to bake multiple things without keeping the oven on too long, it’s no problem to bake them together. The prune cakes, which I will admit have a somewhat underwhelming appearance, have a very special flavour and texture – a cross between sticky-toffee pudding and old-fashioned malt loaf, all gooey and comforting and absolutely everything I want in an autumnal bake. The brownie recipe, meanwhile, is gloriously indulgent and, with its Biscoff biscuit butter stuffing, a guaranteed crowdpleaser.
Mila Kunis reveals her VERY healthy daily diet - including smoked fish, protein smoothies prepped by husband Ashton Kutcher and avocado toast (with a nightly two bites of ice cream!)
Mila Kunis has revealed what she eats in a day - with smoked fish, ice cream, avocado toast and protein smoothies among her favourite food items. In an episode of Harper's Bazaar's Food Diaries, the actress, 39, detailed her healthy diet and what meals she prepares for husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, and their children Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, five.
Comments / 0