East Carolina outlasts Memphis in 4OT homecoming victory
GREENVILLE, N.C. — C.J. Johnson caught a two-point conversion pass from Holton Ahlers in the fourth overtime and East Carolina outlasted Memphis 47-45 for a wild homecoming victory on Saturday night. Memphis failed to score in the fourth overtime. Excluding East Carolina’s 19-second possession at the end of the...
Everything Mike Houston said after ECU's thrilling 47-45 win over Memphis
East Carolina head coach Mike Houston addressed the media after the team’s thrilling 47-45 win over Memphis in four overtimes on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. ECU improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in league play with the win. Here’s everything Houston had to say after the game, including a full video press conference at the end of the article.
247Sports
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is down to three schools with a decision looming
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is nearing a decision. the 6-foot-1, 160 pound playmaker from Newark New Jersey has named Mississippi State, Memphis, and NC State as his final three schools with a decision potentially to come in the near future. “I got two more visits left to Memphis and...
Caden Prieskorn explains how family pushed him to a breakout season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Football and family are the only two things that one Memphis Tiger is focused on. “I have to get through this because I have a son now,” said Caden Preiskorn. That’s what Memphis tight end Caden Prieskorn repeats to himself when he faces adversity. According...
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 9
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The regular season in high school football is winding down, and week 9 of Friday Football Fever featured plenty of great matchups with teams looking to pick up wins ahead of postseason play. Our Game of the Week featured a private school rivalry between Memphis University...
247Sports
Ti20 Off the Boards: 2023 G Ryan Forrest
Penny Hardaway secured his first commitment for the 2023 Class in 3-star guard Ryan Forrest. Ryan is a senior at the newly established Link Academy based out of Branson, Missouri. Ryan originally played for Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, but made the move to the elite academy during the summer of 2022.
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Pinnacle Cheer is a private, competitive cheerleading organization with a gym in Cordova. Jarred Carruba, who is still listed as the head coach...
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend
“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
Tennessee charter official recommends against two Memphis schools
The executive director of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has recommended against approving two proposed charter schools in Memphis, siding with a school board that found the charter applications failed to meet state standards.Tess Stovall’s recommendations uphold the Memphis-Shelby County School board’s unanimous decision in April and again in July to reject the applications for the proposed Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. Leaders of both schools had...
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
piratemedia1.com
ECU holds the 2022 NPHC Step Show after a three-year break
East Carolina University hosted the 2022 National Pan-Hellenic Council Divine 9 Step Show competition at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the Wright Auditorium to cap off the week-long Homecoming celebration. The doors to the long-awaited “Return of the Steppers” competition opened at 6 p.m. and security began allowing attendees...
MPD finds body in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Snupe Bandz & PaperRoute Woo Drop Joint Project “Boyz N The Hood”
Stand up, Memphis, because Snupe Bandz and PaperRoute Woo are repping their city hard on their new collaborative tape, Boyz N The Hood. The title may nod to Eazy-E and the iconic 1991 film, but this mixtape is firmly rooted in the Memphis trap that their mentor, Young Dolph, was such a leader for. In preserving that legacy, Snupe and Woo deliver 15 tracks that lyrically emphasize the importance of authenticity, staying true to the streets and people that raised you, and not letting the industry or faulty relationships change your core.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday in Memphis. Officials confirmed that one person was killed due to the fatal accident.
actionnews5.com
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
piratemedia1.com
Greenville City Council congratulates softball team, discusses city properties
During a Greenville City Council Meeting on Oct. 13, each of the seven council members were in attendance at the city hall to discuss subjects ranging from little league softball to city construction. After the pledge of allegiance and roll call, Mayor P.J. Connelly began the session by congratulating and...
Three officer-involved crashes occur within same day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple suspects are being accused of crashing into a squad car in Southeast Memphis Tuesday. Memphis police are looking for the driver and occupants of a black Infiniti who rammed a police car at Winchester and Outland. Police say the Infiniti, occupied by around four suspects, was able to get away. A […]
One dead in East Memphis
CORRECTION: MPD said the victim has died of natural causes and they believe no foul play is suspected at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a person was brought to the hospital. Police said the victim was transported from the 5900 block of […]
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
Person dead in East Memphis, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was injured in East Memphis, then died at the hospital. On Oct. 15 at approximately 4:30 PM, Memphis Police went to St Francis Hospital, after a person was taken by ambulance on Park Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
