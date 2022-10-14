Stand up, Memphis, because Snupe Bandz and PaperRoute Woo are repping their city hard on their new collaborative tape, Boyz N The Hood. The title may nod to Eazy-E and the iconic 1991 film, but this mixtape is firmly rooted in the Memphis trap that their mentor, Young Dolph, was such a leader for. In preserving that legacy, Snupe and Woo deliver 15 tracks that lyrically emphasize the importance of authenticity, staying true to the streets and people that raised you, and not letting the industry or faulty relationships change your core.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO