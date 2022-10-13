Read full article on original website
Related
auburntigers.com
Tigers No. 15 In Preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll
NEW YORK – For the second-straight year, Auburn men's basketball was ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll coming in at No. 15 on Monday. The Tigers have now been ranked four times in the last five years in the preseason AP Poll: 2018 (No. 11), 2019 (No. 24) and 2021 (No. 22). They were also ranked in the preseason Top 25 by KenPom (No. 13), CBS Sports (No. 14), Blue Ribbon College Yearbook (No. 15), Rothstein 45 (No. 17), The Almanac (No. 18) and Andy Katz Preseason Power 36 (No. 24).
auburntigers.com
Big swims lead to big victories for Auburn Swim and Dive at USC Invite
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – With six wins on the table at the USC Invite, head coach Ryan Wochomurka and the Auburn Swim and Dive program claimed five of them. Anchored by a deep roster, the Tiger men swept Hawaii, UC San Diego and host USC. Meanwhile, the women coasted past the Warriors and Triton, falling only to the Trojans.
auburntigers.com
Tigers stave off multiple match points, drop heartbreaker at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – A third straight 20-kill performance from Akasha Anderson wasn't enough to outlast Missouri as Auburn dropped just its second match of the season, 1-3 (25-15, 21-25, 15-25, 27-29). Both offenses were operating at a ridiculously high pace early. Midway through the opening frame, both Auburn and...
auburntigers.com
Carnicella to singles quarterfinals, Flach and Carnicella to doubles quarterfinals in ITA Southern Regionals
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Auburn doubles team of Adeline Flach and Kaitlyn Carnicella advanced the quarterfinals in the doubles main draw of the ITA Southern Regionals in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Carnicella also claimed two singles victories in the singles main draw to punch her ticket to the singles draw quarterfinals.
auburntigers.com
No. 5 Auburn downs No. 9 Fresno State, 16-2
FRESNO, Calif. – The No. 5 Auburn equestrian team closed out its California trip with a 16-2 victory at No. 9 Fresno State Saturday afternoon. The win moved the Tigers to 2-1 on the year. "The team rode great both days on this trip," head coach Greg Williams said....
auburntigers.com
Late rally lifts Auburn baseball past Louisiana Tech
AUBURN, Ala. – Trailing by six in the 10th inning, Auburn tied the game with six runs in the home half of the frame and used a go-ahead homer in the 11th to complete the comeback and defeat Louisiana Tech 12-11 Saturday at Plainsman Park. After doubling in two...
auburntigers.com
Softball explodes for 30 runs to sweep Sunday doubleheader
PANAMA CITY, Fla.– Behind an offensive explosion that saw the Tigers score 30 runs across a pair of games, Auburn softball (7-1) swept its Sunday's doubleheader at Joe Tom King Field, defeating both Pearl River Community College and Gulf Coast State College. Setting the tone early with big first...
auburntigers.com
Reverse Sweep, Auburn Volleyball comes alive to beat Missouri in five
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Another day, another dramatic victory for Auburn Volleyball. On the road and down two sets, the Tigers reverse swept Missouri, 3-2 (21-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-12) to get to 17-1 on the season and 6-1 in the SEC. Both offenses were operating at a high clip...
auburntigers.com
Bigsby's big day not enough, Auburn falls at No. 9 Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Tank Bigsby rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns and Auburn fought back from an early 21-point deficit before falling to No. 9 Ole Miss 48-34 Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Trailing by a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Auburn was one stop away from having...
auburntigers.com
Thomas Gossom Jr. & Michael O'Neill
They came to Auburn in different manners. Thom came to Auburn to play football, first as a walk-on, then on scholarship. He became the first African-American football player to graduate on the Plains. Mike came to Auburn to study Economics. They even took a class together at Haley Center. Following...
Comments / 0