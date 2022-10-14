Read full article on original website
Cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 to go private in $4.6 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners
Oct 12 (Reuters) - KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE.O) on Wednesday agreed to go private in a sweetened $4.6 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners, the latest cybersecurity firm to be snapped up by private equity in this year's market downturn.
CNBC
The female venture capitalist creating billions in a new world of work beyond the office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
TechCrunch
With a $13B valuation, Celonis defies current startup economics
But Celonis — which has raised $2.4 billion, per Crunchbase, with $2 billion coming in the last year alone — has been able to defy the current thinking in startup circles by taking on huge chunks of capital. Consider that its valuation has grown an eye-popping 420% since...
Tech CEO calls overemployment trend a 'new form of theft and deception' after firing two engineers secretly working multiple full-time jobs at once
"This isn't some fun new social trend," Canopy CEO Davis Bell wrote in a viral Linkedin post about the incidents.
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
Goldman Sachs to restructure businesses, combining investment banking and trading: report
Goldman Sachs is planning to restructure its biggest businesses into three divisions, which include combining investment banking and trading businesses into one unit.
technode.global
Hong Kong's imBee raises $5M Series A funding led by DCM Ventures
ImBee, a Hong Kong-headquartered chat management platform, announced Monday that it has raised $5 million in Series A funding led by DCM, a global venture capital firm, to advance its platform offerings, go deeper into existing markets and expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. Levering imBee’s success in delivering...
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Ayoconnect and Tugende
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Southeast Asia’s largest open finance...
aiexpress.io
Kyra Raises $15M in Series A Funding
Kyra, a London, UK-based creator financial system firm, raised $15M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Bonnier Ventures, with participation from LionTree, Torch Capital, GMG Ventures and Firstminute Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional construct out its house for creators, starting...
Benzinga
Leader in Emerging Liquid Private Equity Alternatives Space, PEO Partners, Appoints Ray Joseph to Its Advisory Board
PEO Partners, LLC ("PEO"), a leader in the emerging Liquid Private Equity Alternatives space, has recently announced the addition of Ray Joseph to its Advisory Board. Ray's appointment is consistent with PEO's strategic plans to build its institutional capabilities and to position the potentially significant role of Liquid PE in portfolio management.
TechCrunch
Andreessen Horowitz backs Synonym’s bio-manufacturing facilities
Edward Shenderovich and Joshua Lachter started the company in January 2022 to develop, finance and build commercial-scale bio-manufacturing facilities to provide synthetic biology producers of all size with flexible production capacity while also giving infrastructure investors access to a new, carbon-negative bio-manufacturing asset class they are calling “fermentation farms.”
aiexpress.io
LongueVue Capital Closes Its IV Fund (LVC IV), at $360M
LongueVue Capital, a New Orleans, LA and Park Metropolis, Utah-based personal fairness agency, closed their fourth fund, at $360m. Restricted Companions included The College of TexasInvestment Administration Firm, Serve Capital Companions, Brockenbrough, Fireplace and Police Pension Affiliation of Colorado, and Capital Creek Companions, with the addition of commitments from ten present and former portfolio firm executives.
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Pillow Raises $18M in Funding
Pillow, a Singapore-based supplier of a digital asset administration app, raised $18M in funding. The spherical was led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital and Leap Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up adoption of crypto companies in rising markets. Based in 2021 by...
aiexpress.io
Homa Raises $100M in Series B Funding
Homa, a Paris, France-based supplier of a recreation growth platform, raised $100M in Collection B funding. The spherical was co-led by Quadrille Capital, and Headline with the participation of Northzone, Cloth Ventures, Bpifrance, Eurazeo and Singular. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale its enterprise by...
aiexpress.io
SecuriThings Closes $21M in Series B Funding
SecuriThings, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of a bodily safety platform, raised $21M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by U.S. Enterprise Companions, with participation from Swisscom Ventures, Aleph, Firstime VC, and Cresson Administration. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to put money into driving...
aiexpress.io
Astra Raises $10M in Series A Funding; $30M Credit Line
Astra, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of instantaneous card-to-card funding as a service within the U.S., raised $10M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by FPV Ventures, with participation from Sluggish Ventures and Allegis Capital. The corporate additionally acquired a $30M line of credit score by way of CoVenture.
aiexpress.io
Conversational AI Analytics Firm Sestek Acquired
Conversational AI Analytics Agency Sestek Acquired. Center East-based buyer communications platform Unifonic has acquired Israel-based conversational AI and analytics options supplier Sestek, for an undisclosed sum. Sestek has developed a set of options utilizing text-to-speech, speech recognition, pure language processing and voice biometrics applied sciences. Merchandise embrace Knovvu Digital Agent,...
‘It’s not just what you do, but the why’: Threshold Ventures cofounder Emily Melton on the success of startups
Emily Melton, cofounder and managing partner of Threshold Ventures (center), at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit 2022 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. The economic fluctuations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflationary environments have impacted the investments and strategies of entrepreneurs over the past two years, emphasizing the need for purpose in a successful startup.
