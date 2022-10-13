ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

CBS Detroit

World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here. 
BOYNE FALLS, MI
leelanauticker.com

Country Christmas To Re-Open Doors For One Last Weekend

A beloved but shuttered business on M-72 just up the hill from Traverse City will re-open for a final three-day sale this weekend (Friday to Sunday, October 21-23, 8am to 4pm). Country Christmas’s long-time owners, Bill and Lee Smith, operated the holiday décor and antique business in Elmwood Township for...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market

Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
PETOSKEY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching

Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Boyne City Man Convicted of Killing Neighbor’s Dog

On Thursday, Jared Paul Friedrich of Boyne City was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree, according to the Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney. Witnesses testified that in Oct. 2021, Friedrich, 31, shot and killed a neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose and gone into his yard. Friedrich admitted in trial testimony that the night he killed the dog he had cleaned up the blood from his yard and placed the dog’s body in a well or cistern, and later buried it on his property.
BOYNE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
MANISTEE, MI

