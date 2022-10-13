Read full article on original website
World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here.
Country Christmas To Re-Open Doors For One Last Weekend
A beloved but shuttered business on M-72 just up the hill from Traverse City will re-open for a final three-day sale this weekend (Friday to Sunday, October 21-23, 8am to 4pm). Country Christmas’s long-time owners, Bill and Lee Smith, operated the holiday décor and antique business in Elmwood Township for...
Mercenary wasps battle fruit flies in Michigan cherry orchards, blueberry patches
SUTTONS BAY, MICH. – Hundreds of tiny samba wasps are now presumably wreaking havoc on a type of invasive fruit fly that has for years caused crop damage across Michigan – at least, that’s what growers and researchers are hoping. Michigan State University scientists are studying how...
One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market
Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
Michigan DNR busts group with 463 pounds of illegally caught salmon
Conservation officers at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are constantly looking for wildlife taken by poachers. But it's not every day they haul in 460 pounds of poached fish. An angler's tip led the DNR to recover salmon that was illegally taken on Tuesday. Behind the fish caper is a...
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
SkyBridge Michigan by the numbers: 118 feet in the air, see-through glass flooring
BOYNE FALLS, MI - The buzz around SkyBridge Michigan is building, and the opening of the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge is just days away. The 1,200-foot span anchored between two peaks atop Boyne Mountain Resort will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are available online...
DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching
Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
Saturday search for northern Michigan man missing since April needs more volunteers
A northern Michigan family is seeking the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Kingsley man Jesse Jackman who disappeared more than six months ago as a search for him is set for Saturday. During the daylight hours on Saturday, Jesse's family and multiple volunteers are planning to search the area where...
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
Michigan man convicted of killing neighbor’s dog after animal walked into his yard
CHARLEVOIX, MI -- A Boyne City man faces up to four years in prison after he was convicted last week of third degree killing or torturing of an animal. According to 9&10 News, Jared Friedrich, 31, testified during the trial to shooting a neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose and wandered into his yard.
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
Boyne City Man Convicted of Killing Neighbor’s Dog
On Thursday, Jared Paul Friedrich of Boyne City was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree, according to the Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney. Witnesses testified that in Oct. 2021, Friedrich, 31, shot and killed a neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose and gone into his yard. Friedrich admitted in trial testimony that the night he killed the dog he had cleaned up the blood from his yard and placed the dog’s body in a well or cistern, and later buried it on his property.
Man stabbed in neck, face, tongue after failing to buy woman food, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – A man suffered multiple stab wounds, including a large laceration to his neck, in an attack Sunday, Oct. 16, by a woman who was upset the victim did not buy her food, police said. The victim, 49, suffered stab wounds to his neck, face, tongue...
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
Woman Arrested For Assaulting Man With Box Cutter
Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies say a woman is in jail after attempting to murder a man with a box cutter. Deputies say they were called to a home in Middle Branch Township around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. When they got there, they found a man with several stab wounds...
