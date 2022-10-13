Table Crumbs: Ratio celebrates 2 years, Whig hours shift and The Bodega teases growth

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Related
New restaurant coming to old Yesterdays location in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterdays is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
iheart.com
Free Electric Ride Serving Coming To Columbia This Weekend
(Columbia, SC) -- A new electric ride service will be available in Columbia starting this weekend. Ride.Jaunt will offer free rides in Five Points and Vista starting Friday. The cars are expected to expand availability to include Main Street, the Bullstreet District, and Williams-Brice Stadium on Football game days. The...
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
coladaily.com
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
WIS-TV
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
thenewirmonews.com
Sheriff’s Department flooded with notes of praise from Blythewood community
Parents, teachers, and students overwhelmed by speed and precision of RCSD response. In the wake of “a report of shots fired” hoax at Blythewood High School earlier this month in which deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RSCD) responded in less than two minutes; thank you notes, letters of praise, and applauding emails have flooded the department’s mailboxes and email inboxes. The expressions of gratitude from those who witnessed first-hand RCSD’s tactical response on Oct. 5 have been overwhelming. Following are a few such notes:
WIS-TV
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Journey, the popular rock band, is stopping by Columbia as part of its Freedom Tour 2023. The band will perform with Toto at the Colonial Life Arena on February 10. You can buy tickets starting Friday (10/21) at 10 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error...
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
WLTX.com
Could a third 24-hour fire station be coming to Kershaw County
The county is trying to build a new station in Cassett. Currently there are two 24-hour station.
WLTX.com
Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update
LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Beer festival, bass championship, and halloween events
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is being held on Saturday, Oct. 15. It will take place at Junction 800 from 2 pm-5 pm and tickets are $45 to $85. Organizers say there will be tastings from South Carolina craft breweries across the state.
1 displaced in South Congaree house fire
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Lexington County officials say one person has been forced out of their home after a fire that happened Sunday morning in South Congaree. According to Jessica Imbimbo with Lexington County government, the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the garage which sustained most of the damage. However, the fire also spread partially to the kitchen of the home.
Sumter, October 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Sumter. The East Clarendon High School volleyball team will have a game with Lakewood High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The Palmetto Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Thomas Sumter Academy on October 17, 2022, 13:30:00.
Mazeo Bennett Announces College Decision
South Carolina wide receiver target Mazeo Bennett has officially announced his college decision.
wach.com
Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for 13 year-old Kylee Chandler
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is searching for 13 year-old Kylee Chandler. Chandler weighs 120 pounds and is 5’2″. She was last seen Sept. 16 when she left her home. If you have any information about her whereabouts, authorities ask to please call Investigator...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
Comments / 0