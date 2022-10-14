ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump accused of ‘threatening’ US Jews over lack of support

Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about US Jews, and his suggestion that they should support him more for moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Many reacting on social media viewed his comments as a threat to the community.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the...
POTUS
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news - live: Blasts rock Kyiv as Moscow targets capital with kamikaze drones

Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.The Ukrainian capital is said to have been targeted with self-destructing drones built in Iran, a week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19 people.It came as the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky called upon Ukrainian civilians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important – everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the...
POLITICS
AFP

UK brings forward fiscal measures after budget turmoil

Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will unveil tax and spending measures later Monday, bringing forward part of his fiscal plan to calm markets after a botched debt-fuelled budget. Hunt, who was parachuted into the job on Friday to replace sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, will "make a statement bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan" that is due on October 31, the Treasury said in a statement.
U.K.
The Independent

Pound gains as new chancellor Jeremy Hunt set to announce financial plan

The pound has rebounced as the British chancellor announced he would make an emergency fiscal statement in a bid to calm market chaos.Jeremy Hunt is expected to set out billions of pounds in savings to stabilise public finances after his predecessor’s tax-slashing mini-Budget spooked markets. Sterling made gains on Monday, rising from just over $1.12 in early trading to just under just $1.13 at around 6.45am - shortly after Mr Hunt made the announcement of an emergency statement.The pound dropped to around $1.25 later in the morning. It follows a slump after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor on...
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

FourKites Awarded Patent for Unprecedented Visibility into End-to-End Ocean Documentation

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces that the U.S. Patent Office has awarded the company U.S. Patent No. 11,461,731 for its unique ocean shipment solutions. FourKites’ ocean solutions provide international shippers and their partners with complete visibility into all of the complex documentation requirements at every leg of every ocean shipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005083/en/ FourKites Awarded Patent for Unprecedented Visibility into End-to-End Ocean Documentation (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Twitter Preparing To Tackle Misinformation With Birdwatch Ahead Of US Midterms — But Is It Missing A Beat Globally?

Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher, highlighted how false narratives are spread on Twitter Inc. TWTR, saying that the social media platform “is still a great place to spread misinformation" and target audiences outside the U.S. What Happened: Wong tweeted about the geographical limitations of Birdwatch, Twitter's community-driven program...
INTERNET

