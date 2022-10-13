ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choteau, MT

WLTX.com

Semi crashes into Michigan gas station, killing man pumping gas

L'ANSE, Mich. — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said. The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the...
L'ANSE, MI
WLTX.com

SC state troopers struck by hit-and-run driver identified

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) has identified two troopers who were struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning. Kyle McGahee with SCDPS said Lance Corporal D. Kugler and Trooper B. Stuhmer were handling a traffic stop on Cedar Lane Road near Alamo Street in Greenville around 2 a.m. when a driver struck them both.
GREENVILLE, SC

