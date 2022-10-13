GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) has identified two troopers who were struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning. Kyle McGahee with SCDPS said Lance Corporal D. Kugler and Trooper B. Stuhmer were handling a traffic stop on Cedar Lane Road near Alamo Street in Greenville around 2 a.m. when a driver struck them both.

