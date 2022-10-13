Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
Semi crashes into Michigan gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said. The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the...
WLTX.com
SC state troopers struck by hit-and-run driver identified
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) has identified two troopers who were struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning. Kyle McGahee with SCDPS said Lance Corporal D. Kugler and Trooper B. Stuhmer were handling a traffic stop on Cedar Lane Road near Alamo Street in Greenville around 2 a.m. when a driver struck them both.
WLTX.com
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
WLTX.com
Entertainment is music to our ears at the South Carolina State Fair
There are a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years.
Comments / 0