Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Bruins beat Coyotes 6-3 for 19th straight win in series
BOSTON (AP) — Derek Forbort scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:29 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins won their home opener 6-3 over Arizona, beating the Coyotes for the 19th straight time. It’s the Bruins’ longest winning streak in club history against any opponent, with their last loss against the Coyotes coming on Oct. 9, 2010 in Prague. The Bruins, an Original Six team, have won their first two games to begin their 99th season under new coach Jim Montgomery, who was hired after they fired Bruce Cassidy following last season. The Coyotes erased a 3-1 deficit early in the third period, but Forbort saved the home opener from being a big letdown for the TD Garden crowd.
Idaho8.com
Lafferty’s 2 SH goals lead Blackhawks past Sharks 5-2
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sam Lafferty scored short-handed goals on back-to-back penalties in the second period to give coach Luke Richardson his first career win in the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Jonathan Toews also scored in the second period as the Blackhawks scored three times in a span of 3:14 to erase a two-goal deficit. Jason Dickinson had a goal and two assists in his debut for Chicago and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Blackhawks. Nico Sturm and Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks. San Jose has lost the first four games of the season for the third time in franchise history.
Idaho8.com
Crosby, Guentzel lead Penguins to 6-2 win over Lightning
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel led the way, as the Pittsburgh Penguins scored four third-period goals to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday.Crosby had a goal and two assists, while Guentel added a goal and a helper. Danton Heinen and Bryan Rust scored power-play goals, while Jeff Carter and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who have outscored the opposition 12-4 in two games this season. Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for his second win, as Pittsburgh routed Arizona on Thursday. Steven Stamkos scored his fourth of the season and Brayden Point his first for the Lightning, who closed a season-opening three-game road trip.
Idaho8.com
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s second straight win to begin the season. David Perron and Dominik Kubalik also scored. The Red Wings beat Montreal 3-0 on Friday night in their opener. Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Miles Wood also scored.
Idaho8.com
Marchessault scores 2, Golden Knights beat Kraken 5-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2. Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored to help the Golden Knights win its third straight to open the season. Adin Hill stopped 31 shots in his first start. Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz scored in the third period for Seattle. Martin Jones had 19 saves through two periods, and Philip Grubauer stopped all five shots he faced in the third. Kolesar scored just 12 seconds in and Marchessault made it 2-0 at 3:07. Vegas’ three-goal second pushed their lead to 5-0.
Idaho8.com
Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Breece Hall had a 34-yard touchdown run as part of his 116-yard day and the surprising New York Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times in a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2. Green Bay (3-3) has lost consecutive regular-season games within the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. The Jets broke a 3-all tie by scoring two touchdowns in a span of less than 2 1/2 minutes in the third quarter.
Comments / 0