Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s second straight win to begin the season. David Perron and Dominik Kubalik also scored. The Red Wings beat Montreal 3-0 on Friday night in their opener. Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Miles Wood also scored.
Crosby, Guentzel lead Penguins to 6-2 win over Lightning
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel led the way, as the Pittsburgh Penguins scored four third-period goals to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday.Crosby had a goal and two assists, while Guentel added a goal and a helper. Danton Heinen and Bryan Rust scored power-play goals, while Jeff Carter and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who have outscored the opposition 12-4 in two games this season. Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for his second win, as Pittsburgh routed Arizona on Thursday. Steven Stamkos scored his fourth of the season and Brayden Point his first for the Lightning, who closed a season-opening three-game road trip.
Marchessault scores 2, Golden Knights beat Kraken 5-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2. Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored to help the Golden Knights win its third straight to open the season. Adin Hill stopped 31 shots in his first start. Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz scored in the third period for Seattle. Martin Jones had 19 saves through two periods, and Philip Grubauer stopped all five shots he faced in the third. Kolesar scored just 12 seconds in and Marchessault made it 2-0 at 3:07. Vegas’ three-goal second pushed their lead to 5-0.
Saints offense stalls as New Orleans loses late lead
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton had an opportunity to stake a stronger claim on the New Orleans’ starting quarterback job. But the Saints offense stalled on the final two possessions Sunday. And that allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to take a late lead in a 30-26 victory over New Orleans that could clear the way for Jameis Winston’s return against Arizona on Thursday night. Winston has not played in three games while recovering from back and ankle injuries.
Cook’s late touchdown ices Vikings’ 24-16 win over Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins 24-16. Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:15 left restored Minnesota’s two-touchdown lead. Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, a former Viking who returned Sunday from concussion protocol but was only put into game action after third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter. Cook’s burst followed a fumble by Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on a drive when Miami was swiftly moving the ball down the field, trailing 16-10.
Panthers fall 24-10 in LA as new era begins same way last one ended: with a loss
QUEEN CITY NEWS – The Panthers fell Sunday to the Rams at SoFi Stadium, 24-10, as a new era began for Carolina the same way the last one ended: with a loss. Closer look at the man taking over Panthers defense Late in the 3rd quarter, Rams quarterback Matt Stafford marched 80 yards downfield for […]
Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Pittsburgh Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary. But Brady and the Buccaneers struggled against the much-maligned Steelers, as Tampa Bay reached the red zone three times, but settled for field goals. And when the Buccaneers found the end zone late in the fourth quarter, Brady’s 2-point try came up short, as Pittsburgh ultimately prevailed with a 20-18 victory.
Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish.
Poole ready to chase another championship alongside Green
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Calling it a “long” couple of weeks, Golden State guard Jordan Poole is ready to chase a repeat championship alongside Draymond Green after the fourth-year pro took a punch to the face from Green at practice this month. A hefty new contract from the defending NBA champions has given Poole something to celebrate and a bit of relief with a ring ceremony right around the corner. The 23-year-old Poole finalized a $140 million, four-year extension while Andrew Wiggins also received a new four-year deal.
