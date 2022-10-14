Read full article on original website
thisweekhawaii.com
Aloha Shirt Festival – Fashion Week Hawaii
October 13-15, 2022 at Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa (Hawaii Island) This unique exhibit of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement, the Aloha Shirt, will take you through the history, artistry and production of our most beloved and treasured clothing item of Hawaii. Over sixty items are in this collection that includes sketches, swatches and advertisements help tell the story of how the “Aloha” shirt has come to make it’s mark in the fashion world!
mauinow.com
New play structures installed at MEO Head Start preschools
Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures in a $506,000 renovation project completed last week. The new play structures are open air with a lower profile and provide for better safety and supervision of children, compared to the old tower structures, some of which were put up as far back as 2005.
mauinow.com
Maui lane closures for Oct. 15-21
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
wanderingwheatleys.com
Hiking the Waihe’e Ridge Trail in Maui
The Waihe’e Ridge Trail is an excellent 2.5-mile hike located in North Maui with an elevation of 1,563 feet. Even though the Waihe’e Ridge Trail trail is not long, its difficulty is moderate as it is steep, but the views are incredibly rewarding. The Waihe’e Valley has views...
KITV.com
Manapua man of old Hawaii still going strong on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Like clockwork, the manapua man drives to business after business -- his truck full of local comfort foods, including noodles, pork hash and freshly fried chicken. "It's a dying breed. You don't see a manapua truck going down the road anyplace," said Tony Berrien, who runs Tonys...
Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
Avian malaria causing Maui birds to drop dramatically
Avian malaria has caused forest birds to drop dramatically over the past few decades.
mauinow.com
UH: Future of water in Hawaiʻi focus of upcoming innovation conference
The University of Hawaiʻi will host “Water Resilience in Hawai‘i,” a one-day in-person conference on Oct. 28, focused on solving challenges related to water. The conference will also spotlight how strategies from Hawaiʻi’s ancient water management systems can provide guidance on restorative practices today.
Hawaii Weather: High surf advisory for north-facing shores
The National Weather Service reports large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet.
mauinow.com
Pulelehua developer to prioritize affordable units in first phase of West Maui project
Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the Maui County Council is in receipt of Bill 152, that will help to subsidize shovel-ready development of 100 affordable units in Pulelehua, planned for West Maui. “I am excited to share this good news for West Maui working families,” said Mayor Victorino in...
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the larger quake came just 24 seconds before a 4.6-magnitude quake. Both were centered...
Hawaii beach park closures to last up to 8 months
There will be a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Laʻaloa Beach Park parking lot.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
Curbed
The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg
In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
WATCH: Hawaii church burns to the ground
Almost two weeks later, the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Hawaii high school football scores from Oct. 14, 2022
Hawaii high school football scores from Friday.
Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
PHOTOS: What Hawaiian women looked like before 1900
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
bigislandnow.com
17-year-old female runaway found in good health
Update: Police report 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health Oct. 13 in Hilo. Original story: Hawai‘i island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado, who was reported as a runaway. She was last seen...
