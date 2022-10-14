ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailea, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisweekhawaii.com

Aloha Shirt Festival – Fashion Week Hawaii

October 13-15, 2022 at Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa (Hawaii Island) This unique exhibit of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement, the Aloha Shirt, will take you through the history, artistry and production of our most beloved and treasured clothing item of Hawaii. Over sixty items are in this collection that includes sketches, swatches and advertisements help tell the story of how the “Aloha” shirt has come to make it’s mark in the fashion world!
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

New play structures installed at MEO Head Start preschools

Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures in a $506,000 renovation project completed last week. The new play structures are open air with a lower profile and provide for better safety and supervision of children, compared to the old tower structures, some of which were put up as far back as 2005.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui lane closures for Oct. 15-21

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
LAHAINA, HI
wanderingwheatleys.com

Hiking the Waihe’e Ridge Trail in Maui

The Waihe’e Ridge Trail is an excellent 2.5-mile hike located in North Maui with an elevation of 1,563 feet. Even though the Waihe’e Ridge Trail trail is not long, its difficulty is moderate as it is steep, but the views are incredibly rewarding. The Waihe’e Valley has views...
TRAVEL
KITV.com

Manapua man of old Hawaii still going strong on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Like clockwork, the manapua man drives to business after business -- his truck full of local comfort foods, including noodles, pork hash and freshly fried chicken. "It's a dying breed. You don't see a manapua truck going down the road anyplace," said Tony Berrien, who runs Tonys...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

UH: Future of water in Hawaiʻi focus of upcoming innovation conference

The University of Hawaiʻi will host “Water Resilience in Hawai‘i,” a one-day in-person conference on Oct. 28, focused on solving challenges related to water. The conference will also spotlight how strategies from Hawaiʻi’s ancient water management systems can provide guidance on restorative practices today.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
HAWAII STATE
Curbed

The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg

In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

17-year-old female runaway found in good health

Update: Police report 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health Oct. 13 in Hilo. Original story: Hawai‘i island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado, who was reported as a runaway. She was last seen...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy