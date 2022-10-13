Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT), where a total of 5,228 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 522,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.2% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 457,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

9 HOURS AGO