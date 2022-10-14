Read full article on original website
Person recovered in Berea’s Wallace Lake
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Eastlake North clips Avon Lake in tight tilt
Eastlake North finally found a way to top Avon Lake 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Avon Lake and Eastlake North squared off with October 9, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Avon officials make tough decision to raze Buck Hardware building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was a sad day Friday (Oct. 14) as passersby watched the iconic building at 37079 Detroit Road -- once home to Buck Hardware & Supply -- turn to rubble. It all happened very fast. The city posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 a.m. Friday that the building near...
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
In less than 24 hours, Guardians and Browns give Cleveland sports fans full range of emotions, for better and worse: Ashley Bastock
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In under 24 hours, the pendulum of sports emotions swung in Cleveland. After Progressive Field turned into bedlam on Saturday night as the Guardians topped the Yankees, 6-5, in a walk-off win, taking a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series, fans in attendance on Sunday for Browns vs. Patriots witnessed an embarrassing 38-15 loss for Cleveland, one that sent fans to the exits en masse in the third quarter.
Score no more: Lakewood St. Edward's defense breaks down Cincinnati Moeller
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakewood St. Edward proved that in blanking Cincinnati Moeller 6-0 in Ohio high school football action on October 15. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Cincinnati Moeller after the first quarter.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
New neighborhood opportunity center opens in Euclid to help battle poverty, offer support to residents
EUCLID, Ohio — Northeast Ohio nonprofit "Step Forward" is working daily to transform lives, strengthen communities and help struggling families battle poverty, with a new fourth location in Euclid. The timing is dire. Data shows the poverty rate in Cleveland is 35.2%. One out of every 2.8 residents of...
Ray’s Sausage celebrates 7 decades in business despite once hitting a hard PR patch
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ray’s Sausage has been an institution on Cleveland’s east side for decades, but about 10 years ago, a foul odor was thought to be coming from its sausage factory, It turns out the stench was coming from next door where serial killer Anthony Sowell buried the bodies of his 11 innocent victims.
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
North Canton Hoover explodes past Uniontown Green
North Canton Hoover scored early and often to roll over Uniontown Green 50-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. North Canton Hoover opened with a 14-13 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Kristi & family get training tips for ‘Rocky’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kristi Capel recently added a new member to the family named “Rocky” and while life with the puppy is going well, Kristi and her husband Hal are hungry for some helpful training tips. Jennifer Topalian is the owner of ‘The Grateful Dog‘ and she spent some time with the family to offer advice on potty training, nipping, discipline and more. To learn more about The Grateful Dog click here.
Cleveland residents issue warning about collapsing home and need for more demolitions
CLEVELAND — Gloria Allen and her family report they've been living with an imminent safety hazard next-door to their Cleveland Slavic Village home for more than a year, an abandoned home on the verge of collapse. Allen told News 5 she and her surrounding neighbors on Rosewood Avenue have...
Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night
A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 9. Archbishop Hoban (9-0) remained undefeated for next week’s clash with No. 2 St. Edward. Lamar Sperling rushed for three touchdowns and Peyton Cook caught two touchdown passes. The Knights...
Mike Polk Jr. on the history of Sweetest day and its Cleveland origins
CLEVELAND — Sweetest Day, aka "Low-Rent Midwest Extra Valentine's Day." A lot of people love it, a lot of people love complaining about it. There's a popular theory that the regional holiday it simply a dubious, commercialized money grab, invented out of whole cloth by the predatory greeting card and candy companies as a cynical plot to compel people to purchase their wares.
ODOT promises to trim trees after Cleveland drivers worry for safety
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland driver is calling on the Ohio Department of Transportation to trim trees he said threaten his safety. David Williams is urging caution for drivers traveling through East 30th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland. He called 19 News after the trees on the...
Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic to take over St. Vincent orthopedic locations across Northern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center will take over operations of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s orthopedic and spine medical services in several locations on Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic announced Wednesday. As a result, St. Vincent Spine and Orthopedic Institute locations in Independence, Solon, Westlake,...
Cleveland man says he is living next to a jungle, begging the city to help him clean up the mess
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past 2 years, Charles Patton has watched his next-door neighbor’s yard turn into a jungle. The grass has turned into weeds that haven’t been cut some standing almost 5 feet tall. Mattresses and tires are scattered in the backyard, creating the perfect...
