Wickliffe, OH

richlandsource.com

Eastlake North clips Avon Lake in tight tilt

Eastlake North finally found a way to top Avon Lake 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Avon Lake and Eastlake North squared off with October 9, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

In less than 24 hours, Guardians and Browns give Cleveland sports fans full range of emotions, for better and worse: Ashley Bastock

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In under 24 hours, the pendulum of sports emotions swung in Cleveland. After Progressive Field turned into bedlam on Saturday night as the Guardians topped the Yankees, 6-5, in a walk-off win, taking a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series, fans in attendance on Sunday for Browns vs. Patriots witnessed an embarrassing 38-15 loss for Cleveland, one that sent fans to the exits en masse in the third quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kristi & family get training tips for ‘Rocky’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kristi Capel recently added a new member to the family named “Rocky” and while life with the puppy is going well, Kristi and her husband Hal are hungry for some helpful training tips. Jennifer Topalian is the owner of ‘The Grateful Dog‘ and she spent some time with the family to offer advice on potty training, nipping, discipline and more. To learn more about The Grateful Dog click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. on the history of Sweetest day and its Cleveland origins

CLEVELAND — Sweetest Day, aka "Low-Rent Midwest Extra Valentine's Day." A lot of people love it, a lot of people love complaining about it. There's a popular theory that the regional holiday it simply a dubious, commercialized money grab, invented out of whole cloth by the predatory greeting card and candy companies as a cynical plot to compel people to purchase their wares.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

ODOT promises to trim trees after Cleveland drivers worry for safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland driver is calling on the Ohio Department of Transportation to trim trees he said threaten his safety. David Williams is urging caution for drivers traveling through East 30th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland. He called 19 News after the trees on the...
CLEVELAND, OH

