Read full article on original website
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
Plastics Industry Association Names Charlotte Dreizen Director, Sustainability and Environment
The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announces that Charlotte Dreizen has been named Director, Sustainability and Environment, effective immediately. As a member of PLASTICS’ sustainability team, Dreizen will conduct direct oversight of activities that encompass Operation Clean sweep (OCS), a program founded by PLASTICS and operated in partnership with the American Chemistry Council’s Plastics Division, in which companies that handle resin commit to protocols designed to help reach zero resin loss in operations. Charlotte will also lead the association’s efforts on educational programs and external efforts that prioritize the reduction of plastics in our environment. “I couldn’t be more thrilled for the opportunity to join PLASTICS and to lead Operation Clean Sweep,” said Dreizen. “Achieving zero resin loss is a mission-critical sustainability goal and I’m excited to support our membership throughout the supply chain in ensuring that no plastic pellet, flake, or powder enters the environment.”
wasteadvantagemag.com
bp Accelerates and Expands in Bioenergy, Agreeing to Buy Leading U.S. Biogas Company Archaea Energy
In a move that will expand and accelerate the growth of its strategic bioenergy business, bp announced that it has agreed to acquire Archaea Energy Inc., a leading producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in the U.S. Bioenergy is one of five strategic transition growth engines that bp intends to grow rapidly through this decade. bp expects investment into its transition growth businesses to reach more than 40% of its total annual capital expenditure by 2025, aiming to grow this to around 50% by 2030.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Island Green Living Diverts 27,037 lbs. of Ocean-Bound Plastic & Aluminum With First Load to Recycling Partner PADNOS
An exciting milestone has been reached as Island Green Living’s first load of ocean-bound plastic sets sail for recycling partner, PADNOS. The ground-breaking collaboration was announced during a ribbon-cutting in February attended by Governor Albert Bryan Jr., Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett, among other dignitaries. More than 27,000 lbs. of material has been collected by Island Green Living on St. John since then, including 13,906 lbs. of disposable plastics and approximately 433,300 aluminum cans. These recyclables are now heading for the Michigan-based recycler. PADNOS will then process the material and sell it to end-users where it will gain a new lease on life and fulfill the circular economy model.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Call for Abstracts for 2023 NY Annual Solid Waste & Recycling Conference
Each year, the Federation of New York Solid Waste Associations’ Conference with Trade Show attracts national attention and hundreds of attendees. As always, the Conference will address timely topics and trends through a diversity of expert speakers, serving as a forum for discussion and learning on the most pertinent issues—in New York as well as nationally—faced by solid waste and recycling professionals. The upcoming conference runs May 21-24, 2023 located at The Sagamore in Bolton Landing, NY. The 2023 program will put a spotlight on responding to climate change (with topics such as renewable natural gas and electric vehicles), and also feature per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination as a focus area. Abstracts are now being accepted to develop next year’s program.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Why Training and Education Are NOT Wasteful
The importance of job training and education have never been greater—no matter what industry you work in. From enhancing employee performance and improving company culture to keeping your organization competitive, training and education lead to streamlined processes and better business growth. Research from the Career Optimism Index found that that 68 percent of workers say they would stay with their employer throughout their career if the employer made an effort to upskill them, while 65 percent of workers said they would stay throughout their career if their employer made an effort to reskill them. So, while the right program takes time and effort to properly train and educate employees, it pays off in the long run. Here are a few of the ways training and education benefits companies that show they are NOT a waste of time in the waste management industry.
wasteadvantagemag.com
King County Solid Waste Division and the Washington State Departments of Ecology and Commerce Bolstering Innovative Projects that Reduce Food Waste, Increase Recycling, and Put Valuable Resources Back into the Economy
Sixteen projects that support regional climate action goals to reduce food waste, increase recycling, and put valuable resources into the local economy instead of a landfill will receive technical assistance and business development backing from King County’s Solid Waste Division and the state departments of Ecology and Commerce. The NextCycle Washington Circular Accelerator Program will bolster innovative projects from across the state — the majority of which are women and minority-owned — that focus on waste prevention and reduction.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Oregon State, U.S. Dept. of Energy Researchers Take Key Step Toward Big Gains in Plastics Recycling
Researchers including an Oregon State University College of Engineering faculty member have taken a key step toward greatly expanding the range of plastics that can be recycled. The findings, published in Science, are important because plastic waste is a massive problem both globally and in the United States, where only about 5% of used plastic is recycled, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which led the study.
Comments / 0