ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Q92

5,000+ Carved Pumpkins Light Up The Night at This TX Experience

What started as a place to celebrate Halloween without the 'gore and scares' in 2016 has evolved into a magical must-visit experience that has swept across various states, and now Texas is one of them!. THE PUMPKIN NIGHTS EXPERIENCE. Pumpkin Nights was started six years ago at the Minnesota State...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years

Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
austinfoodmagazine.com

The 8 Best Things We Ate at ACL Eats

As delicious food goes on solid offerings at the Austin City Limits Festival, ACL Eats has never disappointed. This year’s line-up was no exception as the list of new offerings brought an additional set of options from the local flavor of chefs, restaurants and popular food trucks in Austin. Here’s a few of our favorites so far!
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Kalahari Food & Wine Festival

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, recently announced their inaugural Food & Wine Festival. This culinary celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20th, from noon–4 p.m. and will feature fare from Kalahari’s signature dining options, sips of locally sourced wine, beer, artisanal spirits, and live entertainment.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Big Jade & Krystall Poppin, Jacob Banks, Flipper, Spellling, and more notable non-ACL shows. Local promoter Miss JayWalk hosts an all-women bill of Texas hip-hop innovators, co-headlined by Beaumont native Big Jade and El Paso MC Krystall Poppin. The flamboyant rappers, both oozing with confidence, tag-teamed for club-ready seven-song June EP Flavors, after Jade stopped by South by Southwest earlier this year. Houston producer Beatking made the most of instrumentals on the 26-year-old's hard-hitting major label debut, Pressure. Poppin, who briefly dabbles in Spanish on her records, recently featured on Cubaton (reggaeton infused with sounds of traditional Cuban music) track "Paso la Pagina" with the artist Wanton chulito. Support at Antone's notably includes locals Stasseny and Ms Gold. Rather than popping off over big 808s akin to her usual mold, the former uses a relatively calm ambience to let people know she won't sit by quietly on latest "Be Pretty." Ms Gold continues to gradually amass a following thanks to energetic live performances spanning beyond Austin to Dallas and Houston ventures.  – Derek Udensi.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
AUSTIN, TX
papercitymag.com

Kendra Scott Goes Luxe — The Austin Entrepreneur’s Extremely Limited Release Collection of Super High-End Pieces Launches Today

Kendra Scott's limited edition, 20th anniversary release includes earrings and a necklace made with 14-karat gold. Attainability has long been part of the Kendra Scott ethos. The Austin-based jewelry maker, philanthropist, and entrepreneur practically built her empire (currently valued at over $1 billion) by offering high-quality staples and statement pieces at fair price points. But today, in honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Kendra Scott is venturing into new territory with a limited release of three ultra high-end pieces.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas

When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
KILLEEN, TX
Eater

Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Sightlines

Austin, TX
94
Followers
467
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.

 https://sightlinesmag.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy